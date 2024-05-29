Remembering veterans in Salisbury

Salisbury Winter Sports Association’s (SWSA) float rolls down Main Street on a damp Monday, May 27.

Patrick L. Sullivan
memorial day

Remembering veterans in Salisbury

SALISBURY — The Salisbury Memorial Day parade kicked off promptly at 10 a.m. under a gray and ominous sky.

It rained steadily from about 9:10 a.m. until ten minutes before the parade started.

As the band started playing and flashing lights and the occasional whoop of a siren began on Main Street by Town Hall and the Scoville Memorial Library, down at the intersection of Main Street and Undermountain Road, emergency personnel issued last-second parade avoidance directions to unwary motorists, one of whom disregarded the directions and got well and truly stuck.

The parade included the Salisbury Band, Salisbury Central School band (as one unit), the Redhawks hockey team, the Salisbury Visiting Nurse Association, the Rotary Club, the Lakeville Hose Company, the Salisbury Volunteer Ambulance Service, the Hotchkiss Veterans Club, Housatonic Child Care Center and Salisbury’s veterans, most in uniform.

At the cemetery, Rev. John Nelson of the Salisbury Congregational Church gave the invocation. Kennadi Mitchell, an eighth-grade student at Salisbury Central School, recited the Gettysburg Address, and David Bayersdorfer read the “Roll of Honored Dead.”

There was a rifle salute, with Chris Williams warning the crowd about the noise and urging caution with dogs and small children.

This was followed by “Taps and Echo.” Lloyd Wallingford led the crowd in “God Bless America.”

Rev. Heidi Truax of Trinity Episcopal Church led the prayer, which was Psalm 23. The band played the National Anthem. Nelson delivered the benediction.

memorial day

Latest News

Mountaineers compete in state track meet

Mountaineers compete in state track meet

Kyle McCarron led the pack through three laps in the boys 1600-meter race at the Class S state meet, May 29.

Riley Klein

NEW BRITAIN — Housatonic Valley Regional High School had eight athletes compete in the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference Class S track and field championship May 29.

HVRHS made its mark throughout the long day of competitions at Willow Brook Park. The meet saw several Mountaineers set new personal records (PR) and two podiumed, qualifying for the State Open meet Monday, June 3.

Keep ReadingShow less
hvrhs track

Rising demand for home elevators

Rising demand for home elevators

Ray and Eve Pech inside their Sevaria home elevator, which was recently installed as part of a larger renovation project.

Debra A. Aleksinas

Ray and Eve Pech were in their late 30’s when they built their dream house 40 years ago on the side of a mountain overlooking Ski Sundown.

The modest, 2,000-square-foot, vertically-designed home offered privacy, ample space for their young family, stunning scenery — and stairs galore.

Keep ReadingShow less
lifestyle

Summer series triumphs at Music Mountain

Summer series triumphs at Music Mountain

Benjamin Hochman and Friends opened the 2023 Music Mountain summer series at Gordon Hall.

Anne Daily

Music Mountain in Falls Village is set to begin its 95th season on June 2.

The summer will open with a benefit concert and reception featuring pianist Benjamin Hochman and Friends from the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Oskar Espina Ruiz, the festival promises a season rich with transformative musical experiences.

Keep ReadingShow less
concerts