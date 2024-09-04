Reptiles and pizza party at Hunt Library

FALLS VILLAGE — Participants in the David M. Hunt Library’s summer reading program had the opportunity to get up close and as personal as is consistent with prudence with assorted reptiles on Thursday, Aug. 22.



Jessica and Zachary Decouteau of The Reptile Nook in Agawam, Massachusetts, brought several examples of reptiles to show the 25 or so youngsters that filled the children’s area.

Ralphie, a bearded dragon, was a big hit.

Clinging to Zachary Decouteau’s dark blue t-shirt, the yellowish-white lizard allowed himself to be petted by everyone who wanted to.

As Zachary and Ralphie made the rounds, Jessica Decouteu explained that while a bearded dragon makes a reasonable pet, “it can’t love us like a dog or cat.”

“It can trust us, because he knows we feed and care for him.”

However amiable a bearded dragon might be with people, the situation changes quickly when another reptile enters the picture.

Jessica Decouteau said a bearded dragon will puff its neck out and bob its head up and down by way of warming up for a fight with a rival reptile.

“We don’t let Ralphie even see other bearded dragons,” she said.

After the reptiles, the children were treated to pizza.