Reptiles and pizza party at Hunt Library

Jessy Haggard reached out to pet Ralphie the bearded dragon while Meg Sher maintained a prudent distance.

Patrick L. Sullivan
FALLS VILLAGE — Participants in the David M. Hunt Library’s summer reading program had the opportunity to get up close and as personal as is consistent with prudence with assorted reptiles on Thursday, Aug. 22.

Jessica and Zachary Decouteau of The Reptile Nook in Agawam, Massachusetts, brought several examples of reptiles to show the 25 or so youngsters that filled the children’s area.

Ralphie, a bearded dragon, was a big hit.

Clinging to Zachary Decouteau’s dark blue t-shirt, the yellowish-white lizard allowed himself to be petted by everyone who wanted to.

As Zachary and Ralphie made the rounds, Jessica Decouteu explained that while a bearded dragon makes a reasonable pet, “it can’t love us like a dog or cat.”

“It can trust us, because he knows we feed and care for him.”

However amiable a bearded dragon might be with people, the situation changes quickly when another reptile enters the picture.

Jessica Decouteau said a bearded dragon will puff its neck out and bob its head up and down by way of warming up for a fight with a rival reptile.

“We don’t let Ralphie even see other bearded dragons,” she said.

After the reptiles, the children were treated to pizza.

Mt. Riga Labor Day tennis tourney draws big crowds for 65th year

The mixed doubles final was played between, from left, Tom Vail and Eleni Kollias and Kate Settlemeyer and George Kollias.

Patrick L. Sullivan

SALISBURY ­— Tom Vail and Eleni Kollias won the 65th Mt. Riga Tennis Tournament Monday, Sept. 2, defeating George Kollias and Kate Settlemeyer in three sets, 6-2, 4-6, 7-5.

The summer community on Mt. Riga enjoys the use of two clay tennis courts, and the mixed doubles tournament is the highlight of the Labor Day weekend.

Five years

The news late last month that labor and delivery services at Sharon Hospital will be maintained for a period of five years was welcomed by our community. Connecticut Attorney General Willam Tong said it well: “Miles and minutes matter when it comes to labor and delivery, and I am pleased that Northwell has committed to preserving affordable, lifesaving care—especially maternity care—for Western Connecticut. This is a strong, enforceable agreement for healthcare access in Connecticut.”

Nuvance Health announced this spring that it planned to combine with Northwell Health, the largest health provider in New York State. The resulting 28-hospital system would span the New York and Connecticut border. Northwell itself employs 85,000 people, making it the largest private employer in New York state.

The Great Debate

On learning to love melons

Not long before the start of the Second World War, my parents moved out of Manhattan to a twelve acre woody site on then very rural Long Island. When the war started and food rationing became the law, they soon expanded their little backyard garden to create an unusually large “Victory Garden,” as they were known, not only to help the Ware effort but also to provide better food during those years of restricted supply.

My parents were novice gardeners but their enthusiasm led them to heroic accomplishments, especially considering their lack of agricultural experience. Within a few seasons they were growing peach, pear, and apple trees, various cultivated berries, a giant asparagus patch, a multitude of their favorite vegetables and a long multi-specied grape arbor.

