Research and development

The catch of the day for the Tangled column of the week.

Patrick L. Sullivan
tangled lines

Research and development

Fishing trips are rarely straightforward propositions. Over 52 years of flicking the baited hook, I have learned not to make plans with rigid schedules, because something always goes awry.

Last week I traveled deep into the wilds of Greene County, N.Y., for some research and development with my fishing guru Gary.

This meant remembering where his house is.

In that part of the world, there is a Route 23, a Route 23A, and a Route 23C.

I have often wondered why the geniuses that assign numbers to roads couldn’t just call them Route 23, Route 24, and Route 25.

Maybe a sequential clump of numbers is too easily confused. How about Routes 23, 47 and 59?

Luckily Gary’s neighbor has hung a gigantic American flag a couple doors down.

Whoops, there’s the flag, turn around.

R&D project A was a town reservoir. I’m not going to name the town because everything about this adventure was highly irregular.

Acting on intelligence gleaned from unusually reliable sources, we drove past a series of increasingly unpromising signs.

First we were warned to keep out. Then it was no hunting, fishing, trapping or trespassing for any reason. Then the signs returned to the general “keep out” theme.

We finally got to a gate. It was open. There were two men talking about something.

Gary went over to them. He conversed with one. He returned.

“We’re good,” he said. He had been talking to the water supply boss, who said it was fine if we parked outside the gate, out of the way, and walked up.

“It’s only about a quarter mile,” said Gary.

Of course it was mostly uphill, and not a gentle grade, either.

At the midway point, we heard yelping and hollering from the deep woods.

Two men emerged. They did not look outdoorsy. They looked out of shape and frustrated. (I am, after all, a highly trained observer.)

They had lost two chihuahuas. The dogs had been in the woods all night. The plan seemed to be to stumble around the woods in haphazard fashion yelling variations on “Here doggy!”

There didn’t seem to be anything we could do so we soldiered on, eventually reaching a large pond of sorts which was the reservoir that supposedly held big rainbow trout.

We tried, but it was windy and squishy and I was wearing a pair of boat shoes, handy enough in the right context but next to useless here.

I caught two bluegills. Gary caught a shiner.

On the way back the rescue team had located one dog. The other one had gone silent. I suggested opening a can of the ripest dog food available, on the theory the rich scent might overcome the dog’s terror.

The R&D continued at Lake Colgate, which is really more of a pond, created by damming up the East Kill. There is another impoundment about a mile upstream, and in between is a nice-looking bit of stream that should contain brook trout.

There is another impoundment about a mile upstream, and in between is a nice-looking bit of stream that should contain brook trout.

On this day it contained shiners and nothing else.

We tracked it down to where it merges into the lake, and I caught another bluegill which was sitting in about three inches of water making faces at me.

I showed him.

The guru in action in his natural habitat: the slow wait by the watery depths.Patrick L. Sullivan

The good thing about riding around with Gary is his catalog of amusing anecdotes and vivid character sketches. Also cigar smoking is allowed.

This time I learned about Cowboy George. A Brooklynite, George found himself in New Mexico, where he developed a taste for garish, stage cowboy attire.

Upon his return to Brooklyn, he developed the theme, with a twist.

George was also a cross-dresser. And a cocaine dealer, with a sideline in illegal guns.

Gary once asked him why he liked dressing like Dale Evans.

“When that buckskin hits my thighs, the years just melt away,” George replied.

Back in Phoenicia, I convened with my nomadic attorney, Thos., who was ensconced at the Woodland Valley Campground nearby.

I’m not sure how we got on the subject, but he explained his “layered defense” for personal protection that does not involve a firearm. His travels take him all over the place, and carrying a gun just isn’t practical for legal reasons.

The first item is pepper spray.

The second is a gas mask. “One of those World War One things, I want it to be terrifying.”

And the third is a spear.

He explained he had returned a custom made spear to the Japanese maker. It wasn’t pointy enough.

“I’d do more damage hitting someone with the handle.”

Thos. further explained that sometimes he finds himself bivouacking in less than ideal circumstances.

Thos. saw “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” at a tender age, and it left a lasting impression.

One Florida campground reminded him of the film enough that after talking with his new neighbors for five minutes, he got back in the car and left, without unhitching the camper or even stopping at the office to get his 15 bucks back.

Some fishing did get done on this trip.

Woodland Valley Creek is a major Esopus tributary and for 60 years or so, the Woodland Trout Fund (which sports the easily misconstrued acronym WTF), has planted brown and brook trout on Memorial Day weekend with a smaller stocking in July.

There is excellent access to public water downstream, and the WTF has a long-standing arrangement with the homeowners in the valley that trespassing for the purpose of fly-fishing is allowed.

The years have not been kind to the stream. Hurricanes and floods have reconfigured the streambed several times and left exposed clay banks. Forests of knotweed have eliminated cherished pools and runs.

And the new generation of homeowners are not as accommodating as their predecessors.

Nonetheless, it is where I learned to fish, and I always chip in. I try to catch my first Catskill trout of any given year in Woodland, with a bamboo rod and a dry fly.

That didn’t happen this year. I was unfaithful and hit the Beaverkill, Schoharie and a couple of others first.

But I did chuck a Chubby Chernobyl into the pool where my late father caught his last trout, and a feisty brown obliged by smacking it hard.

I used a Phillipson bamboo rod, seven feet for five weight, which my father gave me as a college graduation present.

Other kids got fancy cars, or a seat on the board, or a months-long trip to Europe.

But I’m still using the rod.

So who got the better deal?

tangled lines

Latest News

Joy at The Playhouse

Joy at The Playhouse

The Sharon Playhouse honors Bobbie Olsen at its annual Spotlight Gala.

Justin Boccitto

The Annual Sharon Playhouse Spotlight Gala cast their theater light upon a worthy honoree this year: Bobbie Olsen, Bobbie Olsen, former president of The Playhouse board and namesake of a well-known location, The Bobbie Olsen Theatre, where residents pack the seats each summer to see the mainstage production plays and musicals. Held on Saturday, June 1, the dinner, cocktail, and musical review at the Olsen Theatre was a celebration of all she has contributed to keeping live theater active and alive in Sharon, even in the darkest days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Bobbie Olsen is an incredible supporter of not just this theater, but this community,” said Sharon Playhouse Artistic Director Carl Andress. “She supports the Sharon Playhouse in her leadership, and in the beauty of her person-hood. We’re just so grateful that she’s been in our lives and that she continues to be such a good friend to the theater, Sharon Playhouse, and the theater in general.”

Keep ReadingShow less
sharon playhouse

NWCT Arts Council: Arts Connected

NWCT Arts Council: Arts Connected

Matica Circus duo from Harwinton, Connecticut performing at NWCT ARTS Connected event in May

Jennifer Almquist

The Northwest Connecticut Arts Council (NWCT Arts) recently held Arts Connected, their first fundraiser, at the Spring Hill Vineyard in Washington, Connecticut. The evening celebration, a combination of Fellini movie, carnival, and Renaissance Fair, featured an aerialist from Matica Circus in Harwinton, and a flame and flow performer out in the courtyard under the stars. Momix, based in Washington Connecticut, under the artistic direction of founders Moses Pendleton and Cynthia Quinn, also performed. Two dancers wore Jeff Koons-style inflated red dog suits, and Momix dancer Jared Bogart wafted through the space wearing an immense, two-stories tall silk fan. Persian calligraphic painter Alibaba Awrang created a community work of art, while Ameen Mokdad, a violinist from Iraq, made music with Hartford’s Cuatro Puntos Ensemble. A young musician, Adelaide Punkin, performed an original song from the balcony of the vast space, while a giant puppet from Sova Dance and Puppet waltzed through the festivities. DJ Arvolyn Hill from Kent spun the tunes, an African drum circle set the rhythm, and there was abundant food and drink for the gathered crowd.

Keep ReadingShow less
nwct arts

The 18th Annual Berkshire International Film Festival

The 18th Annual Berkshire International Film Festival

Actor Freddie Gibbs in “Down With The King,” which was filmed in Berkshire County and screened at BIFF.

Film still by Visit Films

The 18th Annual Berkshire International Film Festival began on Thursday, May 30, and ended on Sunday, June 2. (BIFF) features films, events, and special guests annually in Great Barrington and Lenox, Massachusetts. The festival gathers industry professionals and fans for a four-day celebration.

This year’s lineup featured documentaries, narrative features, short films, and an animated shorts selection for kids with stories from all over the world and Berkshire-based stories. To handle increased growth, the festival expanded to the Lenox Town Hall.

Keep ReadingShow less
film festival

A Millerton love story

A Millerton love story

Mary Howard and Louise R. Black at their home in Millerton.

Natalia Zukerman

As we celebrate Pride Month, the love story of Mary Howard and Louise R. Black stands as a testament to the power of love at any age. The couple found each other later in life through the unlikeliest of places: Match.com.

Louise R. Black was born in Astoria in 1939 and raised in Elmhurst, Queens. “It was a great place to grow up,” she recalled. “A lot of people from foreign countries. We just had so many friends from all over.” Mary Howard was born in Alexandria, Virginia in 1942 and spent her formative years in Endicott, NY. Her life has taken her through Washington, D.C., Eugene, OR, and Mount Vernon, NY, where she lived for 31 years and ultimately met Louise.

Keep ReadingShow less
community