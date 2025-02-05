obituaries

Robert A. Barton

COPAKE — Robert (Bob) A. Barton of Copake Falls passed away at the age of 80, on Jan. 23, 2025, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was vacationing at his sister’s home in Sarasota, Florida, at the time of his death.

Bob or Bobby, as he was affectionately known, was a shining light in the lives of all who had the privilege of knowing him. Bob’s personality brought warmth and joy to everyone he encountered. His journey on this earth was one marked by love, giving spirit, compassion, and unwavering faith in God. His passing has left a void in the hearts of his family, friends, and many more whose lives were touched by him

Bob was born in Great Barrington, Massachusetts, Nov. 22, 1944, along with his twin brother Richard, a real surprise to his parents, Kenneth L. Barton and Carolyn H. (Chadbourne) Barton. Bob grew up in Ancramdale, New York. He always loved Ancramdale and felt fortunate to have grown up in such a beautiful place. Bob attended elementary school at Pine Plains Central School, Pine Plains, New York, middle school at Immaculate Conception School, Amenia, New York, high school, St Mary’s Academy, Hudson, New York. He received his associate’s degree from Dutchess Community College, Poughkeepsie, New York.

Bob was a radio, teletype operator during his time as a veteran of the US Army (1967-1969); he was stationed in Germany for a year. In 1971, after his military service and a year living in Boston, Bob and his twin brother Richard bought a small general store (Grube’s) in Copake Falls. He and his brother operated the store and lived over the store for five years before renting the store space to the US Postal Service. The Copake Falls Post Office continues to occupy that space. Bob and his brother continued occupying upstairs, sometimes part time, sometimes full time until his death.

After college, before being drafted into the Army, Bob worked in Wallace’s Department Store, Poughkeepsie, New York, as an assistant buyer in the home furnishings department. After military service he located in Boston, Massachusetts where he worked at Filene’s men’s department.

In 1970 Bob decided to move back to Columbia County, New York to join his brother in a business venture in Copake Falls. In 1979 Bob, again moved back to Boston to work at the US Small Business Administration, District Disaster Office. Soon after transferring to the Boston Veterans Administration Hospital in late 1979, marking the beginning of his long career with the VA Health Care System. In 1986 he moved to Plainsboro/Princeton, New Jersey area to join his life partner, continuing to work for the Veterans Administration in the VA Health Care System, New Jersey, until he retired Dec. 2007 after 28 years with the VA Health Care System.
After retirement Bob moved back to Ancramdale with his partner of 35 years, John (Jack) W. Seiber. Bob and Jack married on Aug. 1, 2011, in Manhattan. After a few years in Ancramdale, they moved to Sarasota, Florida. After Jack’s death Bob moved back to Copake Falls in 2023.

In addition to his husband, Bob is also predeceased by his parents Kenneth and Carolyn Barton; his brother, Walter E. Barton; sisters-in-law Karen S. Barton and Shirley H. Barton and nephews Fred Barton and Jacob Barton.

He is survived by his brothers; Kenneth Fred Barton, San Antonio, Florida, Gerald Barton, West Copake, twin brother Richard, Copake Falls, and sister Elizabeth (Betty) Podris (Lizzy to her brother Bob) and brother-in-law Robert (Bob) Podris, Ancramdale. Also surviving him are nephews and nieces; Brian Barton, Saratoga, New York, Jeffery Barton, Groveland, Florida, Michael Barton, Ancram New York, Kristin Barton McNary, Saratoga, New York, Jason Podris, Belfast, Northern Ireland, David Podris, Sarasota, Florida, Hunter Barton, Millbrook, New York and many great nieces and nephews and his dear friend Pradeep Gupta (Pg), Bronxville, New York.

Time and date of services to be announced later. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Pine Plains, New York. Anyone wishing to make a memorial donation should send it to Ancramdale Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 99, Ancramdale, NY 12503, Roeliff Jansen Historical Society. PO Box 172, Copake Falls, NY 12517 or Copake Iron Works, PO Box 222, Copake Fall, NY 12517.

Barbed wire at Birkenau.
Natalia Zukerman

Jan. 27 marked the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau. I traveled to Poland as part of a delegation for the commemoration and spent a few days before the event with my father and sister learning, remembering and gathering information.

My dad's parents, Miriam and Yehuda, of blessed memory, were deported to Auschwitz -Birkenau from the Lódz Ghetto. They both had families that perished and met each other after the camp was liberated.

Dina La Fonte

Photo by Dina La Fonte

The "sober curious" movement has gained momentum in recent years, encouraging individuals to explore life without alcohol—whether for health reasons, personal growth, or simple curiosity. Dina La Fonte, a certified recovery coach, is theSenior Business Affairs Associate at Mountainside, an alcohol and drug addiction treatment center with a holistic approach to wellness that has several locations, including the one in Canaan, Connecticut. With nearly five years of sobriety, La Fonte blends professional expertise with lived experience, making her a powerful advocate for recovery.

Like many, La Fonte's path to recovery was not just about removing alcohol; it was about rediscovering herself. "Once you get sober from a substance, whether it's alcohol, drugs, gambling or what have you, emotional aspects of change come into place," she explained. "It's not a hard stop; it's a continued process of integration and struggle." Her own journey has led her to a career in recovery coaching, allowing her to help others find their own path.

James Shay signed copies of his book "Mohawk Mountain Skl Area: The Birth of Snowmaking" after a talk at Hotchkiss Library of Sharon Feb. 2.

Matthew Kreta

The Hotchkiss Library of Sharon hosted local author James Shay Feb. 2 for a talk on his new book "Mohawk Mountain Ski Area: The Birth of Snowmaking."

The book follows the life of Mohawk founder Walt Schoenknecht and his important contributions to the sport of skiing.

