SALISBURY — Bob Weber, age 84, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Dec. 14, 2025, in his favorite chair in the home he built and loved in Salisbury. He was married to Jeanette Weber for 57 years.

Robert Allen Weber was born March 1, 1941, in New York City, the son of the late Harold and Theresa Zeitler Weber.

Bob graduated from DeWitt Clinton High School and City College where he majored in Industrial Engineering.

An outstanding athlete, he played lacrosse and ran track, primarily on a record-setting mile relay team. For many years, going on long runs after work was his stress-reducer.

Bob served in the U.S. Marine Corps and attended the Harvard Business School Management Program. He was employed by Bulova Watch Company for 43 years as an Industrial Engineer and rose to Vice President. Since his retirement in 2007, he served as a consultant to Bulova on environmental sites until his death.

Bob and Jeanette were married on May 4, 1968. Their son, Eric, was born in 1970 and twin daughters, Laura and Christine, followed in 1972. Having three babies in two years was indeed a “fun but challenging experience” for two parents who were only children. Bob and Jeanette moved from New York City to Glen Rock, New Jersey in 1970 where they raised their family, made many friends, and became involved in the community.

After searching for a weekend home for several years, Jeanette urged Bob to follow his dream of designing and building a house. His specifications were: a gravel road, an open meadow setting, and a western view of the mountains. And they found such a site north of Salisbury. The house was completed in 1998, and they were weekenders until becoming full-time residents in 2014. Why Salisbury? When the children were young, the family often traveled from New Jersey to Vermont, driving through Salisbury and stopping at the White Hart Inn where Elyse Harney had a general store with penny candy. There the children got to select candy for the rest of the drive. Each time, Bob would say: “I would love to live in Salisbury some day…”

Bob had a wide range of interests: landscaping and gardening, sports, cooking and grilling, U.S. history, music, dinner parties, travel, cars, NY Times, good wines, long walks with his dog – and most of all, spending time with his family and friends. He attended all the children’s soccer games, wrestling matches, and other events. He served on the Glen Rock Sports Association, was treasurer of the Salisbury Congregational Church, and grilled hundreds of hot dogs for the Salisbury Fall Festival for many years.

He had long-time close friendships from his single days in New York City, his many years at Bulova, and raising his family in New Jersey.

He and Jeanette enjoyed wonderful trips together throughout the United States, the Caribbean, Europe, Scandinavia, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. Some trips were by themselves and others with family or close friends. Bob was usually the designated driver and learned to negotiate roundabouts, drive on the left, wait for herds of sheep, end up in very narrow lanes, discover too late the sign indicating “pedestrians only,” and numerous other funny memories.

Bob was a devoted husband to Jeanette. He was a beloved father to his children. Having lost his own father at age 7, Bob always tried to be the father that he never had. And he so enjoyed each grandchild as he or she joined the family.

He is survived by his wife, Jeanette; son Eric and wife Kristie of Brooklyn; daughter Laura and husband Timmy of El Cerrito, California; Christine and husband Scott of Cromwell, Connecticut; and seven grandchildren ranging in age from 22 to 1: Madison, Belle, Cooper, Ryan, Skyler, Theo, and Ethan. He was Robert, Bob, Dad, Papa, Weber, or Webs to those who knew him, loved him, and will miss him so very much.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Salisbury Volunteer Ambulance Service, PO Box 582, Salisbury, CT 06068.

A celebration of Bob’s life will be held in Salisbury in Spring 2026.

The Kenny Funeral Home has care of arrangements.