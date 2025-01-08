Rooted in community: The Local cultivates connection by supporting growers and makers

CORNWALL — Area locavores in search of goods and food produced right here in the Northwest Corner have found The Local at 415 Sharon-Goshen Turnpike in West Cornwall, just past the covered bridge.

Libby Mitchell, who oversees The Local, said, “In the beginning we had three farmers and one bread maker.” Now it has more than 124 vendors in the shop.

She explained that The Local began on Dec. 5, 2020, during the pandemic. “The Hughes Memorial Library had made many attempts at community programming at its location at 35 Lower River Road but the lack of water into the building made a two day a week indoor farmer’s market impossible, so the board voted to rent the space at 415 Sharon Goshen Turnpike and The Local was born.” She added, “The library has since bought the building.”

Mitchell went on to say, “I never say no” to someone who wants to sell at the shop. “I don’t curate. The public decides.”

A smattering of items for sale range from pottery by Jane Herold, Pam Church, and the Cornwall Bridge Pottery, to jewelry by Marci Vincitorio, handsewn stuffed animals and book marks by Lauren Kendrick Creations, honey from the local hives of Sharon Valley Honey, maple syrup from Ridgway Farm, herbal teas and herbal remedies from Treasa Pattison, handmade jewelry and felting from Jennifer Hurlburt Markow, two kinds of quiche, one from Pebbles Bakery and one from Amy From Church Farm who also makes organic kabocha pie, original Kentucky Bourbon balls from Eama’s House, greeting cards by various artists, jam from Tea Jams, wooden cutting boards by Brian Saccardi, horses made from corks by Jodi Bogus, and kale salad from Frank Food Company. Vendors come from all over the northwest corner of Connecticut and neighboring regions.





A selection of work from local potters at The Local in West Cornwall. Robin Roraback

Mitchell pointed out Undermountain Weavers of Salisbury who make their products with wool from Birdseye and Tanner Brook Farms, another vendor, as a product that is by a local business from local materials.

The long wooden table in the center of the shop is filled every Friday with pies, salads, raspberry apple oat bars, focaccia bread, quiches, homemade breads, and other edibles and “by the end of the day Saturday, all the food is gone.” She notes this is mostly due to locals, “Tourists who come to see the covered bridge buy different things than the locals. The locals go for the foods.”

When items sell, 90% of the sales go back to the vendors while 10% goes to the running of the building.

Mitchell also oversees The Union next door to The Local. The Union has high-speed internet access, which people can reserve a time to use for free. Upstairs is The Wellness Collective with Yoga classes six days a week in the mornings and evenings.

The Local is open on Fridays from 12 to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. when Mitchell is joined by assistant, Joseph Villa Arpi, both ready to help customers.