Ruby Peterson

SHARON — Ruby (Crawford) Peterson passed away Wednesday, June 25, at Sharon Hospital.

Ruby was born in Ocie, Missouri in 1938 and moved to Connecticut when she married the late John (Pete) Peterson. She loved her Connecticut home and family but kept a special place in her heart for her Missouri home place, calling family and visiting as often as possible.

Ruby’s favorite pastime was gardening, and she spent many happy hours making a place of beauty.She loved to quilt, sharing beautiful pieces we will treasure. We hope that the items shared from her flower beds will provide lasting memories to her friends.

Honestly, we just think Mom felt that being away from Dad for 11 months was simply enough. She was wrong, but as usual, there was no arguing with her.

Ruby is survived by her two daughters; Lynn Kent and her husband David, Lesa Tennant and her husband, Michael, her two grandchildren, Laura and Jessica, and her three sisters, Joanne, Deida and Linda.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Ambulance Fund - Sharon Fire Department, PO Box 157, Sharon, CT 06069.

The family would like to express their overwhelming gratitude to the Ambulance crew of the Sharon Fire Department for their support.

Special gratitude and appreciation to Linda and Peter Blasini and the other members of our family who took special care of Mom, she loved you all.

All services are private.

The Kenny Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

