Salisbury lax ready to rip

SALISBURY — Lacrosse returned to the Northwest Corner on March 22 when Salisbury School hosted Northern Highlands Regional High School for a scrimmage.

The Highlanders made the trip up from Allendale, New Jersey, for the afternoon match against the Crimson Knights.

As a preseason game, scorekeeping was not officially tracked. Fortunately, a Lakeville Journal reporter kept track and determined that Salisbury won 7-2.

Skies were partly cloudy throughout the game with temperatures in the low 30s. Most players wore sweats to combat the nippy conditions.

The game appeared evenly matched at the start. Each team traded goals in the early minutes before Salisbury settled into possession dominance.

The Knights’ calculated control enabled them to extend plays and create openings on offense. Salisbury won comfortably and looked ready to take on Founder’s League competition.

Salisbury travels to Noble and Greenough School for the first regular season game on March 27.

The Knights’ home opener will be Saturday, March 30, at 3 p.m against Loomis Chaffee.

