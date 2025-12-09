State awards $2M to expand affordable housing in Sharon

State awards $2M to expand affordable housing in Sharon

Local officials join Richard Baumann, far left, president of the Sharon Housing Trust, as they break ground in October at 99 North Main St., the former community center that will be converted into four new affordable rental units.

Ruth Epstein

SHARON — The Sharon Housing Trust announced Dec. 4 that the Connecticut Department of Housing closed on a $2 million grant for the improvement and expansion of affordable rental housing in town.

About half of the funding will reimburse costs associated with renovating the Trust’s three properties at 91, 93 and 95 North Main St., which together contain six occupied affordable units, most of them two-bedroom apartments. Planned upgrades include new roofs, siding and windows, along with a series of interior and exterior refurbishments.

The remaining funds will be spent on converting 99 North Main St. — the unused former town community center — into four new affordable rental units, with two bedrooms each. The Trust has leased the community center from the Town of Sharon for 99 years at $1 per year. Grant money for the project will become available once the Trust presents the State with completed architect’s construction drawings for the building conversion and takes other construction-ready steps.

The Trust’s budget for the entire North Main Street project is more than $2 million, and the Trust continues to seek additional funds from local foundations, private individuals and businesses. The Trust is a registered charity, and donations to the Trust are tax-deductible.

Richard Baumann, president of the Sharon Housing Trust, expressed gratitude to the Connecticut Department of Housing as well as local supporters, issuing a statement on Dec. 8.

“With their help, we plan to create a welcoming, 10-unit affordable housing campus on Sharon’s North Main Street, providing reasonable housing to those who need it and helping all Sharon residents take pride in what their community can accomplish.”

