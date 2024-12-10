Salisbury Volunteer Ambulance Service urges residents: ‘help us help you’

Jacquie Rice, left, squad officer for the nonprofit Salisbury Volunteer Ambulance Service, and Barrie Prinz, president of the Board of Trustees and volunteer squad member, prepare for an ambulance call.

Debra A. Aleksinas
safety

Salisbury Volunteer Ambulance Service urges residents: ‘help us help you’

SALISBURY — While responding to a recent 911 call, members of the nonprofit Salisbury Volunteer Ambulance Service were hampered by darkness and had difficulty locating the caller’s residence.

“We had to slow the ambulance down, get the flashlights out and go looking for the house number,” which was not clearly marked from the road, recalled Jacquie Rice, SVAS chief of service.

Such delays by emergency responders, she said, happen all too often, wasting precious minutes which, in serious situations like heart attacks or stroke, could mean the difference between life and death.

House numbers that are missing or are not easily identifiable present a critical challenge for medical responders, said Rice, a long-time Salisbury resident who has volunteered with the ambulance squad for the past 45 years.

Numbers etched in stone walls or non-reflective numbers on mailboxes, fences or trees can be a nightmare to find once the sun goes down.

Most obstacles are preventable

Missing or poorly displayed house numbers are not the only challenges the ambulance squad faces as it traverses the 40 square mile community’s 70 miles of rural roadways. Winter brings with it the added challenges of snowstorms and dwindling daylight hours.

“There are all kinds of challenges that come with us being so rural,” Rice said.

Unplowed or blocked driveways, a single driveway with multiple homes, overhanging branches, locked doors, closed gates, snow- and ice-covered walkways and porches are among common obstacles that hamper medical response.

“We are really good at grabbing shovels off front porches,” Rice said, who noted that the ambulance service purchased a snowplow that attaches to its rescue truck for use during severe snowstorms.

Most obstacles are preventable, according to Barrie Prinz, president of the SVAS board of trustees and squad member, who was on call with Rice on the Friday after Thanksgiving.

“The more people are prepared, the more time they save for rescue personnel,” Prinz said. “A lot of folks are not anticipating calling an ambulance, but you can save critical minutes and save lives.”

Taking steps ahead of time to ensure movement inside the home also saves valuable response time.

“People don’t think, ‘What if I have an emergency?’ We’ve moved furniture and other items” to gain access to the patient, Prinz said. “Take a look around the house for obstacles, like stuff on stairs, furniture in hallways. Every minute saved is a minute we can spend on the patient.”

‘We didn’t want to wait’

Locked doors also impede emergency response.

“If we get to the house and the door is locked, we will break it down. If you have someone with you, have them go unlock the door after calling 911,” Prinz said.

Rice recalled that several weeks ago rescue personnel gained entry to a home by breaking a small windowpane on a porch door.

“We reached inside and opened the door, but we cleaned it all up and put cardboard on the broken window. We didn’t want to wait, as it was a medical emergency.”

As happens often in a close-knit town like Salisbury, Rice said she knew the person in distress.

“Salisbury is a very old community, so many of the people we go and see, we grew up with,” Rice said. “This gentleman was the father of some of my friends growing up. I kind of knew the layout of the house a little more.

“The types of calls that are very difficult are the people you know but they are also very good calls when you get there, and they feel more comfortable in their medical emergency.”

Many people also do not realize that ambulances and rescue trucks are wider and taller than normal vehicles.

“There are certain driveways where we have to pull in both mirrors to drive down,” because they are so narrow, Rice said. “If you want us there quickly, please remove the barriers. Help us help you.”

That includes low-hanging branches and overgrown trees and bushes, walls and locked or closed gates.

While a driveway’s clearance may accommodate an average-size vehicle, ambulances are 8 feet, 6 inches wide, not including side mirrors, and 10 feet tall, Prinz noted. “And we have some pretty long driveways in our town. If we have to leave the ambulance by the road and walk, that’s ok unless time is critical, and we have to carry you away.”

Another tip offered by rescue personnel is to secure any pets in a crate or another room.

File of Life could save a life

Other pertinent information useful to first responders is the medical history of the patient, including name and date of birth, illnesses or allergies and a list of medications with dosage.

Prinz suggests using a File of Life magnetic folder that adheres to the refrigerator door and holds vital medical data such as emergency contacts for everyone in the household.

“It is critical to have a list of medications in a place where we can see it, like the refrigerator,” she said. “If we don’t know you’re a diabetic, for example, that would help us save an incredible amount of time in determining how quickly you need to get to a hospital.”

The File of Life packet should also include a valid advanced directive such as a Do Not Resuscitate, also known as a DNR, order or a medical power of attorney.

“If we know what medications you’re on and your medical conditions, it can change the course of how we treat you and how quickly we treat you,” said Prinz.

The forms and magnetic envelope are available to residents free of charge at Salisbury Town Hall and the local library.

They can also be requested via the SVAS website by filling out the comment section, emailing salisburyambulance1971@gmail.com, or stopping by headquarters at 8 Undermountain Road in Salisbury.

Advance preparation is essential

While no one likes to think about having to call 911 in an emergency for themselves or a family member, it is essential to be prepared, said Prinz.

The ambulance squad is frequently called out to assist with falls in or around the home. Seniors with mobility issues can benefit by installing grab bars in the bathroom, or in hallways, said rescue personnel.

“I hope people don’t hesitate to call. Yes, you might be in an embarrassing situation and don’t want people to see you at their worst, but we really don’t judge,” Prinz said.

SVAS responds to 700 calls annually. “Everything from standby at a football game to folks for lift assists to medical emergencies resulting from falls or car accidents,” Prinz said. “The population keeps going up every year because more people have moved here, especially around COVID time.”

Rice also noted that the Good Samaritan Law provides immunity for individuals experiencing or witnessing underage alcohol intoxication or a drug overdose if they summon emergency services.

“There’s no judgment,” the squad chief said. “If you find someone unresponsive, we want you to call 911.”

safety

Latest News

Stephen S. Myers

Stephen S. Myers

LAKEVILLE — Stephen S. Myers, 82, of Lakeville, (formerly of New York City, Almond, New York, Kane’ohe, Hawaii, and Fair Oaks, California) passed away peacefully at his home on Nov. 30, 2024. He is survived by his wife Elizabeth “Betsy” (Phelan), his two sons Matthew and Shepherd, two nephews and three nieces.

Stephen was born in Elmhurst, Illinois, on Oct. 29, 1942, the son of the late Elwood Mosman and Donnie Marguerite Myers. Growing up in Glen Ellyn, Illinois, Stephen struggled with dyslexia in multiple high schools, ultimately graduating from Avon Old Farms High School in Avon, Connecticut.

Keep ReadingShow less
obituaries

Ella L. Clark

Ella L. Clark

WEST CORNWALL — Ella L. Clark, 83, a social worker, writer, and lover of nature and the Post Office, died Nov. 7, 2024 at Vassar Brothers Hospital in Poughkeepsie, after an acute stroke. Her family was with her in her last week.

Ella was predeceased by her parents, Benjamin S. and Charlotte L. Clark, her brother, Benjamin Clark, and her sister Tib Clark. Ella is survived by her daughter, Cristina Mathews of Fort Bragg, California, and her husband Jason and son Milo, her son Alexander Mathews, of Newton, Massachusetts, and his wife Olivia and children Ariana, Damian, and Torey, her daughter Jessica Meyer, of Pacific Palisades, California, and her husband Tim and children Ione and Nikos; and her sister Charlotte de Bresson of Paris.

Keep ReadingShow less
obituaries

David Graeme Townsend

David Graeme Townsend

SALISBURY — David Graeme Townsend was born July 23, 1930, in Mineola, New York, to Rachel Townsend (Maxtone-Graham) and Greenough Townsend. David and his older brother Antone grew up in New York City and Long Island. Some of his early life was spent in Scotland in his mother’s family home, Cultoquhey, which is near Perth in the Highlands. Here he enjoyed summers with all his Maxtone-Graham cousins. Many of these cousins would remain close with David for his entire life. One cousin, Charles Smythe, even came to America to live with David and his family during the war where Charles became like a brother to David and Antone. David went to St. George’s in Newport, Rhode Island for a while and then on to Lawrenceville in New Jersey. He finished high school at the Basil Patterson School in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Immediately after high school, David enrolled in the US Marine Corps and served two tours in the Korean War. He was always very proud of his military service. After his service David attended the Sorbonne University in Paris for two years and then the University of Madrid for one year. Even though David never finished his formal education, he always remained an avid student of history and language. In his travels his skill with foreign languages was sometimes a problem because he spoke with such a good accent that it was sometimes falsely assumed that he was fluent.

Keep ReadingShow less
obituaries

Richard George Ralph

Richard George Ralph

EAST CANAAN — Richard George Ralph, 84, a beloved father, grandfather, and friend, passed away peacefully on Dec. 4, 2024, at his home in East Canaan, surrounded by his family. Born on Sept. 23, 1940, in Cornwall, Connecticut, he was the son of the late Marie (Kennedy) Ralph Negri and George Yeaton Ralph Jr.

Richard was the proud owner and operator of Richard Ralph and Son Rubbish Removal for many years. Known for his strong work ethic and reliability, he built a trusted business that served the community. After his retirement, his son Richard took over the reins, continuing the family tradition. Richard’s friendly demeanor meant that there weren’t many in the area who didn’t know him, and all were met with warm greetings and hearty waves.

Keep ReadingShow less
obituaries