SALISBURY — Sandra Watson Schafer, 90, of Salisbury passed away peacefully in her home on Monday, June 24, 2024. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 6 at the Falls Village Congregational Church with the time of the service and a full obituary in next week’s paper.

Fun in the sun at baseball camp

Campers stay hydrated on a hot day at Veterans Field.

Copey Rollins

SHARON — The first of three summer athletic camps hosted by Sharon Parks and Recreation came to an end on a muggy afternoon Wednesday, June 19.

The program lasted three days and was open to kids ages 8 to 14, with about 30 kids in attendance, and gave players a chance to learn skills and then use them in competitive games.

Summer basketball tips off in Torrington

Jacob Marcus splits the defense for a layup.

Riley Klein

TORRINGTON — The 41st season of Torrington Summer Basketball League began Friday, June 21, on the court at Torrington Armory.

Housatonic Valley Regional High School is represented in the TSBL by participating athletes from both girls and boys varsity teams.

Affordable Housing

Our vitality as a community and our quality of life are at stake if affordable housing continues to remain beyond the reach of everyday workers. In this issue we take a look at steps taken across the towns in the Northwest Corner to address the need, and revisit the underlying factors that define that need.

In story after story about the shortage of affordable housing in our communities, we have cited the long waiting lists that families and individuals face for a home they could afford. In a Page One story, Sadie Leite, a former Lakeville Journal intern who will pursue graduate study in journalism this fall at Northwestern University, provides a town-by-town status report of completed projects, ongoing efforts and the remaining need for affordable housing.

