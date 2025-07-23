SHARON­ — Scott Drew Thornton, 68, of Sharon, passed away on Friday, July 18, 2025, at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, New York, with his wife, Rebecca Carlson Thornton by his side, after a long and heroic battle with cancer.

Born on April 6, 1957, in Middletown, New York, he was the son of the late Charles J. Thornton, Jr. and Jeanne Coddington Thornton Schwager of Wassaic, New York.

Upon graduating from Webatuck High School, he attended college for law enforcement and later earned his coaching certificate. His career took him to positions at Digrazia Vineyards, Kilson Construction, the Kent Greenhouse, and South Kent School until his retirement. Following retirement, he worked part-time for his son-in-law Jeff Haab.

His biggest joy was his family, especially his wife Becky, and his two daughters and their families; Sawyer Thornton Haab and her husband, Jeffrey Haab, of Salisbury, and Paxton Thornton, and her fiancé Scot Leith, of Kent. He felt very blessed when his very first grandson, Carter Haab, joined the family in 2021, followed by three more grandsons, Bryson and Braxton Haab, and Luka Leith.

As an avid sports fan and talented athlete, his second biggest joy was coaching sports. He spent many years coaching youth soccer, basketball and softball, travel teams and high school basketball. He loved not only to teach them how to play the game, but more importantly, to also love the game. He helped shape many young lives with his gift of patience, inspiration, and motivation, as he helped build self-confidence, good sportsmanship, and that you never give up. Things that made a lasting impact on their lives.

At six feet five, he was larger than life, with a quick wit and great sense of humor, his kindness, and his willingness to help anyone out at any time. If you met him, you quickly became his friend as he wrapped you into the fold called his family. He was a kid magnet, and every child he met was drawn to him for his sense of fun and adventure. He had a big smile, and an even bigger heart. He had a unique ability to touch people’s lives and their hearts in a way that mattered deeply. He also loved animals, especially his dogs Preston, Brewster and Daisy, who could be seen riding in the back seat of his truck as they went for their weekly trip to the transfer station. And he traveled to many places with his wife over their many years together.

Following his years of playing slow and fast-pitched softball, basketball and bowling, he became an avid golfer golfing regularly in a league at Hotchkiss.

In addition to his wife, daughters, sons-in-law, grandsons, and mother, he leaves behind three brothers; Charles Thornton and his wife, Marcia Judson, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, David Thornton and his wife, Janet Davidson, of Mattituck, New York, and Douglas Thornton, and his wife, Julie Harbold of Bryan, Texas.He is also survived by his in-laws, the Carlson family, who quickly adopted him as one of their own, and his many nieces and nephews, whom he loved dearly.

In addition to his father, he was predeceased by his younger brother, Gary Thornton.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 24, 2025 at Hufcut Funeral Home, 3159 Route 22, Dover Plains, NY.

A celebration of life will be held at a date yet to be determined in August or September. Contributions in memory of Scott can be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center at (giving.mskcc.org), or to Precious Pound Pups (www.preciouspoundpups.org) in Hillsdale, New York. For directions or to send the family a condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com.