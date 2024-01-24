sculpture

Sculpture at The Mount

The Berkshires-based SculptureNow outdoor art exhibition, which has been hosted at The Mount in Lenox, Mass., for the past nine years, has been adopted as an official Mount program.

The newly renamed Sculpture at The Mount will continue to present the work of rising and longtime artists while maintaining the variety of styles and mediums that visitors to the popular showcase have come to expect. The exhibit entertained over 55,000 guests in 2023.

The change comes on the heels of the announcement of the retirement of Ann Jon, who founded SculptureNow in 1998 and served as its executive director. “By formally integrating SculptureNow into our programming, there is great synergy between Wharton’s literary legacy and the compelling narratives expressed through contemporary sculpture,” said Susan Wissler, executive director of The Mount, in a statement.

Set to encompass approximately 25 works, Sculpture at The Mount will open Friday, May 24, and run through Sunday, Oct. 20. Artist submissions for this year’s exhibit are being accepted through Friday, Feb. 9. For exhibition and submission information, see edithwharton.org/calendar/sculpture

New public artworks by Bard students on display in Dutchess and Columbia counties

A billboard by Bard College student James Wise was displayed at 3391 US-9 in Hudson from Dec. 20, 2023 - Jan. 17, 2024. Titled “How Long Will We Be Driving?”, the billboard questions the increasing dependence on artificial intelligence and its consequences. The billboard was part of Shandaken Projects’ public art initiative 14x48.

Photo courtesy Bard College

DUTCHESS AND COLUMBIA COUNTIES — A billboard with art by James Wise of the Bard College class of ’26 was on view at 3391 US-9 in Hudson from Dec. 20, 2023, to Jan. 17, 2023.

Titled, “How Long Will We Be Driving?”, the billboard came about through a partnership with Bard Community Arts Collaborative, the Center for Civic Engagement at Bard, and Shandaken Project’s Public Arts Initiative.

Spongy moth and what it is doing to our forests

Female spongy moths lay eggs masses on a black oak tree at the Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies in Millbrook, N.Y.

Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies / Lori Quillen

MILLBROOK, N.Y. — One of the major factors in the cycle of the spongy moth and their proliferation — or lack of proliferation — turns out to be acorns.

Spongy moths, formerly referred to as Gypsy moths for their itinerant ways, were the topic of a lecture Thursday, Jan. 11, by scientists Clive Jones, who has studied the spongy moth for 30 years, and Charles Canham, who has studied northeastern forests for 40 years. Both are emeritus scientists of Cary Institute of Ecosystems Studies, which hosted the lecture.

Salisbury hockey tops Kent 5-1

A faceoff between Kent captain Giovanni DiGiulian and Salisbury captain Seamus Latta. The Jan. 20 match was the second time these two rivals met this season.

Lans Christensen

KENT — Salisbury School varsity hockey traveled to Kent School on Saturday, Jan. 20, for the second of their two seasonal games.

Salisbury was looking for vengeance after Kent won the first match 4-2 on Dec. 9. Since then, each team has performed more or less evenly against conference competition. Kent’s record before the Jan. 20 game was 11-4-1, while Salisbury stood at 11-5-1.

Hospital scorecard

Hospital scorecard

The past few months have been witness to a string of decisions from the Connecticut Office of Health Strategy (OHS) regarding applications from rural hospitals that want to end labor and delivery services.

OHS was created in 2018 to develop and implement a comprehensive healthcare vision for the state, and requires certain types of providers to obtain state approval prior to making major changes in the healthcare landscape.The current OHS scorecard shows two proposed denials and one approval. But it’s not over yet.

