Sculptor shares journey behind Washington D.C. monument

A full house at Kent Community Center, July 6, heard from WWI monument sculptor Sabin Howard.

Gavin Marr
sculpture

Sculptor shares journey behind Washington D.C. monument

KENT — Greeted by the skirl of bagpipes, eager veterans and townspeople gathered to hear Sabin Howard, the sculptor commissioned to create a new WWI monument in Washington D.C., speak about his creative process at the Kent Community Center Saturday, July 6.

The Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Roger Sherman Chapter provided food for the event and served beverages courtesy of Kent Wine and Spirit. Members of the Kent American Legion also assisted the operation.

Brent Kallstrom, manager of the Kent American legion drew the focus of the crowd to the front of the room to commence the presentation.

“We couldn’t do this without the Kent Art Association as well as the Kent Historical Society for putting together all of this great information,” said Kallstrom regarding artifacts accompanied by text about their historical significance placed around the perimeter room.

Kallstrom called upon descendants of WWI veterans to stand and be recognized. After applause rang through the building, Kallstrom regained attention from the crowd and Sabin Howard was introduced, “We’re honored tonight to host this extraordinary master sculptor, Americans, I give you Sabin Howard.”

Howard began by talking about his roots in both New York City and Italy. He explained how his multicultural background had profound implications on his artistic process during the project. He delved into his approach to sculpting the monument, drawing not only inspiration but cultural knowledge from his Italian identity.

“I have been in a battle in the fight against modernism since day one, I just didn’t know it,” Howard said, while speaking expressively about his relationship with the modernist path the art world and the world itself has been set on.

“This is the sculpture itself and is sixty feet long, weighs 25 tons and has 38 fingers in it. But those are just the facts. The important revolutionary thing here is a visual narrative that tells a story, and it’s a story about human beings,” said Howard, distilling the complexity of the project into a bite-sized summary.

Keeping the human element in artistic endeavors was a common theme throughout the presentation. His use of veterans as models for the monument captures the physical effects of war.

Following the end of the presentation, Howard invited audience members to ask him questions. Dozens of visibly elated attendees obliged and met him in the front of the room.

When asked about how spending years examining and replicating the horrors of war has changed him fundamentally, Howard said that he has become, “Very untrusting of bureaucracy and government.”

sculpture

Latest News

Summer sizzle puts trout in hot water

Summer sizzle puts trout in hot water

This smallmouth bass ignored the tempting green Gurgler and instead took a reverse-hackle wet fly typically used in Tenkara angling. Fish are funny that way.

Patrick L. Sullivan

The dog days have arrived.

This phrase refers to the summer, which brings heat, which makes trout unhappy.

Keep ReadingShow less
tangled lines

Cool coffee granitas

Cool coffee granitas

Second helpings of coffee granitas are usually required.

Eliza Osborne

As I write, it is about a thousand degrees. And said to be staying there as we slog through this existential climate change, which I believe used to be known as summer. I was going to write about new and exciting developments in the pizza world, but probably no one south of the Nordkapp is going to turn on an oven much before October if this keeps up. So pizza will have to wait for who knows when, and, instead, I’ll offer something that’s really cold, really easy, and really good. You’ll love it, I promise.

Hang on a minute, I have to go open the refrigerator door and lie down on the floor in front of it for a while first. Be right back . . .

Keep ReadingShow less
recipes

Norfolk Artists & Friends annual exhibit returns

Norfolk Artists & Friends annual exhibit returns

Norfolk Artists & Friends founder Ruthann Olsson.

Jennifer Almquist

For the past 17 years, a community of artists have shown a visual feast of their paintings, sculpture, jewelry, photography, and decorative arts in an annual exhibition in Norfolk.

Following tradition, more than thirty members of Norfolk Artists & Friends (NAF), a membership organization of professional artists, will be showing their artwork this summer in a group exhibit at the Art Barn Gallery on the Battell Stoeckel Estate in Norfolk from Aug. 1 to 4. The show is sponsored by the Norfolk Chamber Music Festival – Yale School of Music, to which 15% of the sales is donated.

Keep ReadingShow less
exhibit

The Litchfield Jazz Festival returns for year 29

The Litchfield Jazz Festival returns for year 29

Now celebrating its 29th year, The Litchfield Jazz Festival will take place July 26-28 at the Tisch Auditorium and the Bourne Courtyard at the Frederick Gunn School in Washington, Connecticut.

Presented by Litchfield Performing Arts, the festival began as a classical series supplemented with dance and theater and jazz. Executive Director Vita West Muir spent time consulting with jazz gurus like DJ Ken Woods from WPBX Long Island, going to concerts, visiting other festivals in New York and New Orleans, and gathering advice from friends.

Keep ReadingShow less
music festival