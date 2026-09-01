Thank you!
Your support is sustaining the future of local news in our communities.
budget

Sharon Boards still at odds over education funding

Sharon Boards still at odds over education funding
Sharon Center School
File photo

SHARON — Nearly two months after Sharon voters settled a contentious school budget debate, the town’s Board of Finance and Board of Education are working to improve communication. While the boards are approaching common ground, including on the state minimum budget requirement—a central sticking point in the budget discussions this past spring and summer—differences remain as to how tight to keep the bottom line.

Voters at a town hall meeting in May initially rejected the education budget before approving a revised plan in late June.

At the center of the debate was the minimum budget requirement, or MBR. The state law generally prevents municipalities from budgeting less for education than they did in the previous fiscal year.

Board of Finance members have said for several budget cycles that an accounting error years ago caused the school appropriation to be set unnecessarily high. They contend that the inflated baseline contributed to unspent balances at the end of subsequent school years and could make future reductions difficult under the MBR.

With that concern in mind, the Board of Finance has resisted increases in education spending in recent years.

At an Aug. 10 Board of Education meeting, Terry Vance, chairman of the board’s budget subcommittee, argued that the MBR should not dominate budget discussions. Vance said the town has sufficient financial resources, and noted that other towns in the Region One school district have raised their school budgets at times without placing the same emphasis on the requirement.

The Board of Finance, however, offered a different assessment at its Aug. 18 meeting.

Member Carol Flaton said rising costs have narrowed the amount of money left unspent in recent years, meaning the MBR may play a smaller role in future budget discussions. She and other members nevertheless rejected the argument that Sharon’s relative wealth means it can readily increase spending.

Flaton said Sharon’s wealth also limits the state assistance it receives. For fiscal year 2027, the town received just under $30,000 through the state’s Education Cost Sharing program, which distributes aid based on factors including enrollment, property wealth, and household income.

Sharon received the smallest allocation of any Connecticut municipality, with several other Region One towns receiving similarly limited amounts, according to data from the School and State Finance Project, a nonpartisan nonprofit organization that advocates for public education in Connecticut.

Finance board member Michele Pastre said the town’s overall wealth also masks substantial differences among households. Budget decisions, she said, must account for residents with lower incomes who may struggle to absorb higher property taxes.

Pastre said that some argue that residents can afford to pay more. “No, we can’t,” she said. “There are a lot of people who can’t.”

In late August, BOE Chair Philip O’Reilly said that it is his board’s duty both to the school and taxpayers to strike a balance. “We’re not guided by a dollar percent,” he said, “we’re guided by the needs of the children, and we are also aware that we have fiscal responsibility.”

He said that even as the MBR may not play as much of a role in upcoming budget discussions, other challenges remain, such as a long-term capital needs analysis report that will be reviewed in September. A new study about the Region One school district is also likely to contribute to future talks as well, O’Reilly said.

The bottom line, he said, is that the two boards need to work with one another to avoid what happened in June. “We understand that the budget process has to start right away,” he said.

Alec Linden
budget

Latest News

At Peggy Mercury, prep meets punk in ‘Imaginary Concerts’

At Peggy Mercury, prep meets punk in ‘Imaginary Concerts’
Greg Fricke and James Boehmer, co-owners of Peggy Mercury in Kent, recently launched their first fashion line, “Imaginary Concerts.”
Provided

Last month, James Boehmer and Greg Fricke of Peggy Mercury launched their first fashion line, “Imaginary Concerts,” wearable art sold exclusively at their store in the Kent Barns section of Kent, Connecticut.

The two fashion industry veterans opened Peggy Mercury more than two years ago, and a quick visit will tell you that people are finding what they’re looking for at the beauty and lifestyle store. But what they’re looking for is never standard.

Keep ReadingShow less
fashion

“Girlbomb” at 20

“Girlbomb” at 20
Photo by Jessica YurkoMillerton author Janice Erlbaum will celebrate the 20th anniversary of her memoir “Girlbomb” at Black Rabbit Dispensary on Sept. 5.
Photo by Jessica YurkoMillerton author Janice Erlbaum will celebrate the 20th anniversary of her memoir “Girlbomb” at Black Rabbit Dispensary on Sept. 5.
With memoir...the character only knows what the character knows.
Janice Erlbaum

In “Girlbomb: A Halfway Homeless Memoir,” published in 2006, author Janice Erlbaum wrote about the years after she left her family’s Brooklyn apartment at 15, moving through shelters, group homes, squats, clubs and the streets of 1980s New York while somehow continuing to attend high school. The book has sold more than 75,000 copies, stayed in print for two decades and continues to find new readers.

Now Erlbaum, 57, lives in Millerton and on Saturday, Sept. 5, at 7:30 p.m., she will celebrate the 20th anniversary of “Girlbomb” with a reading at Black Rabbit Dispensary. The event is open to the public and will be livestreamed on Instagram.

Keep ReadingShow less
our community

Spencertown’s 21st Festival Of Books

Spencertown’s 21st Festival Of Books
Joshua Jelly-Schapiro, author of “Daylight Come: Harry Belafonte and the World He Made” is one of thefeatured authors at the Spencertown Academy Festival of Books on Saturday, Sept. 5.
Mirissa Neff

On Saturday, Sept. 5, the Spencertown Academy Arts Center in Spencertown, New York, will host its 21st annual Book Festival.

With over 20,000 gently used books, CDs, DVDs and vinyl donated by the community, it took volunteers 45 days — and an estimated 750 hours —to set the whole thing up. Most of that time was spent sorting through the vast troves of donations and organizing them by category.

Keep ReadingShow less
community
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.

Paul Newman racing doc to screen in North Canaan on Sunday

Paul Newman racing doc to screen in North Canaan on Sunday
“Winning: The Racing Life of Paul Newman,”will be screened Sunday, Sept. 6, at the Colonial Theatre in North Canaan.
Provided

On Sunday, Sept. 6, Lime Rock Park will host a screening of the documentary “Winning: The Racing Life of Paul Newman” at the Colonial Theatre in North Canaan at 7 p.m.

Newman was one of the most celebrated actors of the 20th century, known for films including “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof,” “Hud” and “Cool Hand Luke.” His 1969 film “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” also began a decades-long friendship with co-star Robert Redford.

Keep ReadingShow less
film

Community to take center stage at Dive Barn

Community to take center stage at Dive Barn

A scene from last year’s Dance Barn.

Steven Tayler

On Sunday, Sept. 6, PS21 in Chatham, New York, will host a celebration of community through dance at its second annual Dive Barn performance at the organization’s Dance Barn.

Dive Barn is the brainchild of dancer, teacher and choreographer Sayer Mansfield, who has dedicated her life to contemporary and experimental dance. She studied in the Department of Dance at NYU Tisch School of the Arts and at the Salzburg Experimental Academy of Dance. She’s performed with companies including Pilobolus, Compagnie Marie Chouinardand Mark Morris Dance Group. Her work has been featured in films including “Little Women,” “Maestro” and “Sproutland.” She has served on the faculties of Jacob’s Pillow, Phillips Academy Andover, as well as Harvard and Yale Universities.

Keep ReadingShow less
dance

Laurie Lane-Zucker’s pioneering path to the regenerative economy

Laurie Lane-Zucker’s pioneering path to the regenerative economy
Laurie Lane-Zucker is founder and CEO of Impact Entrepreneur, PBC, a company dedicated to fostering the Impact Economy.
Provided
One of the things that I am happiest about is that my grandchild, if I am lucky enough to have one, or anyone, will know what I did with my work. —Laurie Lane-Zucker

Longtime Northwest Corner resident Laurie Lane-Zucker sees hope everywhere for positive economic and social change. For the past 15 years, he has been building Impact Entrepreneur, a global online media and community platform from his base in Sheffield, Massachusetts. Today, Impact Entrepreneur reaches more than 70,000 changemakers across the globe. The platform publishes Impact Entrepreneur Magazine, produces a live webinar series and convenes field-building conferences focused on the impact economy.

His new book, “The Impact Entrepreneur Breakthrough: A Field Manual for the Regenerative Economy,” was just published by Berrett-Koehler on Sept. 1 and is distributed by Penguin Random House. The book serves as a manual for shifting to a system in which business, capital and culture create lasting value for people, communities and the planet. It maps the full architecture for the transformation to a regenerative economy and is the culmination of Lane-Zucker’s 35-year commitment to sustainable and responsible development and his love for the Berkshire-Taconic region.

Keep ReadingShow less
author profile
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.