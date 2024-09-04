community

Sharon Hospital charts another healthcare internship program

SHARON — This summer Sharon Hospital ran its annual weeklong internship program designed for students from local high schools to gain experience in a healthcare setting.

From July 29 to Aug. 2, the program welcomed students from schools including Hotchkiss and Housatonic Valley Regional High School. Amy Llerena, a nurse and the hospital’s director of quality, has had the opportunity to work with some of the interns starting last summer.

Llerena said that the primary purpose of her engagement with the interns this year was to educate them about the job that she does at the hospital as Director of Quality.

“I am a nurse and I stressed how many different roles a nurse can play within an organization,” Llerena said. “Most people think of nurses as working at the bedside but the role can work in many different fields within healthcare.”

Llerena lauded the interns for their work and dedication during their week at Sharon Hospital, noting that they were very engaged when working with her.

“I was impressed with the questions the interns asked and how they participated with the different sessions,” Llerena said. She noted that there wasn’t anything particularly challenging about working with the students, and said she knew what to expect as a mom of three herself.

Llerena also emphasized the importance of the internship program in training the next generation of healthcare professionals.
“Grass roots and relationships are key components to new hires. I think offering a ‘sneak peak’ of what we do helps open the eyes of the interns,” she said.

community

Latest News

The Creators: A sense of place, Leslie Watkins at Dandelion Cottage

The Creators: A sense of place, Leslie Watkins at Dandelion Cottage

'We make the invisible, visible- my muse and teacher Frank Mason taught me that,” recalled Norfolk artist Leslie Watkins.

A pre-Raphaelite beauty herself, this master watercolorist, classically trained landscape painter, and Master Gardener sat in dappled sunlight on her deck, feeding walnuts from a jar to a friendly chipmunk, with her rooster Houdini crowing in the background. Her love of nature, painting the beauty that surrounds her, and creating landscapes en plein air (in the open air), inform the details of her life.

Keep ReadingShow less
people

'Things I Sort of Saw' at Norfolk Library

'Things I Sort of Saw' at Norfolk Library
John Coston

The Norfolk Libary is hosting an exhibit of paintings and drawings by East Canaan artist Bridget Starr Taylor. The exhibit is entitled "Things I Sort of Saw" and will run to Oct. 3. Above, the opening was held Aug. 31.

exhibit

Falls Village real estate sales for June and July

Falls Village real estate sales for June and July

Built in 1878 this home at 36 Lime Rock Station sold above listing price for $500,000.

Christine Bates

FALLS VILLAGE — The least expensive real estate sale in June and July for Falls Village was a small cabin in Pine Grove for $50,000 and the highest was 48 Belden on 6.03 acres for $675,000. Four of the eight properties traded at or below $200,000.

As of Aug. 25 there were six residential properties, five parcels of land, and the Falls Village post office listed for sale with no rentals.

Keep ReadingShow less
real estate

Mt. Riga Labor Day tennis tourney draws big crowds for 65th year

Mt. Riga Labor Day tennis tourney draws big crowds for 65th year

The mixed doubles final was played between, from left, Tom Vail and Eleni Kollias and Kate Settlemeyer and George Kollias.

Patrick L. Sullivan

SALISBURY ­— Tom Vail and Eleni Kollias won the 65th Mt. Riga Tennis Tournament Monday, Sept. 2, defeating George Kollias and Kate Settlemeyer in three sets, 6-2, 4-6, 7-5.

The summer community on Mt. Riga enjoys the use of two clay tennis courts, and the mixed doubles tournament is the highlight of the Labor Day weekend.

Keep ReadingShow less
tennis