Sharon Hospital converts ICU,keeps labor and delivery unit in 2023

SHARON — Last year was marked by continuing public opposition to planned changes at Sharon Hospital, including Nuvance’s announced plan to discontinue labor and delivery services and to convert the Intensive Care Unit to a Progressive Care Unit.

In early 2022, an application had been submitted by Nuvance in connection with a Certificate of Need that had been filed with the state Office of Hospital Strategies (OHS). OHS would be responsible for the public hearing process and ultimate decisions. The public hearing on labor and delivery closure was held in December 2022.

In late August of 2023 the Nuvance’s application to close labor and delivery services was denied by the OHS.

Following the August decision, OHS granted Nuvance time to file an appeal. The appeal was filed on October 18, with an early November hearing of arguments in the case anticipated.

In early February in 2023 OHS announced a series of public hearings intended to collect residents’ concerns about Nuvance’s intent to discontinue the Intensive Care Unit at Sharon Hospital and replace it with Progressive Care services.

Hearings were held in most towns throughout the affected area, as volunteers representing the Save Sharon Hospital organization sought to explain the issues involved and encourage participation in the OHS public hearings.

At year’s end, Nuvance announced that OHS had approved that application, clearing the way for the ICU at Sharon Hospital to be converted to a Progressive Care service unit. In announcing the decision, hospital administrators assured residents that the level of care would be the same as before.

Apart from the rigors of the OHS hearings on the Nuvance Certificate of Need issues, Sharon Hospital had celebrated an upgrade to the hospital’s helipad. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held in early January.

Recipe for roasted duck legs and potatoes

Photo by Mary Close Oppenheimer

I remember my mother making roast duckling only once a year because it was so labor-intensive.

This recipe is so easy you’ll be tempted to serve it often. It takes less effort than driving to the market to pick up dinner from the deli.

So much to choose from at Sweet William

Selections at Sweet William Coffee Shop and Bakery.

Photo by Susan Hassler

I recently stopped into Sweet William Coffee Shop and Bakery at 17 Main St. in Salisbury on the way to Wassaic to get the train down to New York City.

Stumped by the tempting and ample selection of pastries, I opted for a blueberry scone, which has become my baseline for comparing bakeries, and a double espresso. The scone had just the right amount of crunch to the crust, revealing a light fluffy interior. The espresso was perfectly bitter with deep roasted notes, sweetened by brown sugar.

Tangled Lines: year in review

The angling year 2023 started sluggishly and steadily disimproved.

Looking back at my “notes,” I find mutterings and complaints that high flows in the Housatonic persisted well into May.

The healing power of theater: part 2

By Lee A. Davies

Last issue we addressed the evidence for the health value of live theater, especially during stressful times. This week we take a deeper dive into specific ways that attending live theater can have a positive impact your well-being. With credit to freelance writers Nicole Hilbig, Ghessica De Leon and Adrienne Wyper, who frequently write on theater arts and health, here are eight benefits of going to the theater, and the influence it has on the audience:

