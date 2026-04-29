Sharon Playhouse issues ticket scam warning ahead of season debut

SHARON — The Sharon Playhouse is warning theatergoers ahead of its 2026 season to avoid third-party ticket sellers after scams surfaced during last year’s record-breaking run.

Officials said tickets for MainStage and YouthStage shows are only available through the Sharon Playhouse website or box office and will not cost more than $55.

The issue extends beyond Sharon. Regional venues, including the Warner Theater in Torrington and Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts, report similar problems with third-party sellers inflating prices or distributing fraudulent tickets.

Scams have typically taken two forms, Playhouse officials said, including legitimate tickets resold at inflated prices – sometimes up to five times the face value – and entirely fake tickets.

“We’re on the radar now,” joked Artistic Director Carl Andress, pointing to the theater’s surge in attendance in recent years. The Playhouse saw the highest overall attendance in its history last year, a factor leaders believe is contributing to scam activity.

Michael Baldwin, the Playhouse’s Education and Community Director, said the consequences fall hardest on customers.

“We’re thrilled that we are selling more tickets – and even selling out,” Baldwin said. “But if someone purchased a fraudulent ticket last year, there were times when we didn’t have another ticket to offer them.”

To combat the issue, the Playhouse will begin scanning tickets for the first time in its history. Previously, ushers looked at tickets and directed people to their seats.

The problem is exacerbated by third-party ticket sellers with larger marketing budgets, often dominating online search results through paid ads.

“It’s a constant challenge we’re working on from a marketing standpoint,” said Lynette Shy of Confluence Arts Solutions, the Playhouse’s marketing partner. She noted that patrons frequently believe they are purchasing directly from a venue when they are not.

Despite efforts to counter misleading listings, the Playhouse said its budget simply can’t keep up.

“These people have a lot more resources than nonprofit performing arts groups,” Shy said.

Some resellers purchase tickets in bulk and relist them at higher prices, she said, adding that efforts to monitor suspicious sales are ongoing but scammers are “getting smarter and smarter.”

At Bushnell, Chief Operating Officer and Vice President of Marketing Stephanie Fried said the impact can deter audiences entirely.

When theatergoers see prices inflated far beyond what they should be, Fried said, many simply walk away without realizing affordable tickets are available directly from the venue. In some cases, she said, seasoned scammers use tactics like countdown clocks or misleading inventory lists to create a sense of urgency.

“In every one of these scenarios, the patron trusted a process, acted in good faith, and was harmed,” Fried said. “Every Connecticut consumer deserves honest, transparent access to tickets for the events they want to attend.”

Early signs suggest the problem is continuing into the upcoming Sharon Playhouse season, prompting staff to get ahead of the problem. Warnings are being posted on the Sharon Playhouse website, e-mail communications and social media.

“We want to keep selling out,” Andress said. “But we want our customers to have the best experience and pay the prices that we actually charge.”

Tickets for the 2026 season can be purchased at sharonplayhouse.org or in person at the box office.





Sharon Playhouse 2026 Season

The Playhouse has aligned its 2026 MainStage programming to coincide with America’s 250th anniversary.

“The 2026 season reflects the heart of America,” Andress said. “Stories of hope in hard times, generosity in moments of crisis, and joy created through music, laughter, and community.”

The season kicks off with the high-energy star-spangled musical hit, Swingtime Canteen on June 19, followed by the ultimate Broadway fairytale, 42nd Street, and continues with the Tony Award–winning musical Come From Away through September 27.

The theater’s YouthStage lineup is not to be missed, with dozens of local children and familiar faces taking the stage in Pooh’s Parade, Matilda, Jr., Big Bad, Shrek Kids, and Zombie Prom, the second annual pre-professional Launchpad Company production featuring local teens.