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Sharon Playhouse opens season with Spotlight Gala Celebration

Sharon Playhouse opens season with Spotlight Gala Celebration

Skip Barber and Sarah Combs to be honored during Sharon Playhouse gala.

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The Sharon Playhouse will kick off its 2026 summer season with its annual Spotlight Gala, “Hey There, Good Times!,” on Saturday, May 30, honoring longtime board member Skip Barber and arts educator Sarah Combs during the theater’s signature fundraising celebration of music, performances and community.

“Few individuals embody innovation, excellence, and community spirit quite like Skip Barber,” said artistic director Carl Andress. “While many know him as a legendary force in American motorsports and the longtime steward of Lime Rock Park, we are equally grateful for the energy, generosity, and community leadership he has brought to this region and to the Sharon Playhouse. He is a true original, and we are thrilled to honor him,” he continued.

Education and community director Michael Baldwin said honoring Combs with the first Spotlight Spirit Award is “both joyful and deeply fitting.”

“Sarah Combs has devoted her life to the transformative power of the arts — not only as a gifted performer, but as a teacher, mentor, and tireless advocate for young artists and community creativity,” Baldwin said.

The evening begins at 5 p.m. with cocktails, dinner by Rita Welch Catering and a fundraising celebration in The Bok. A second “Patio Celebration” option beginning at 6:30 p.m. will feature live music by Ram Miles and Joe Finn, outdoor dining and pre-show festivities.

The gala performance and award presentation, directed and choreographed by Krystyna Resavy with music direction by Eric Thomas Johnson, will feature a Broadway-style musical revue performed by Sharon Playhouse favorites, guest artists and members of the YouthStage Company. Performers include Will Nash Broyles, Michael Siktberg, Ricky Oliver, Lucy Rhoades, Sasha Spitz and Michelle Lemon, along with special guests from upcoming season productions including “Swingtime Canteen,” “Come From Away,” “42nd Street” and “Zombie Prom.”

“This is truly one of the most joyful nights of our year,” Andress said. “The Spotlight Gala is a celebration of everything the Playhouse represents: professional theater, arts education, community, and the incredible artists of all ages who bring our campus to life.”

Proceeds from the gala support the Sharon Playhouse Fund, which helps sustain professional theater productions, arts education programs and the theater’s Northwest Connecticut campus.

More information and tickets are available at sharonplayhouse.org.

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