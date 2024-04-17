Shepaug tennis defeats HVRHS

Leo Clayton gave it his all against Shepaug on April 9 but came up short in the tiebreaker.

Patrick L. Sullivan
hvrhs tennis

LAKEVILLE — The Housatonic Valley Regional High School boys tennis team dropped a match 4-1 to Shepaug Valley High School Tuesday, April 9.

HVRHS’s Manny Matsudaira won a third set super tiebreaker over the last year’s Berkshire League runner-up.

Coach Jeff Tripp said Leo Clayton “ lost a tough match in 3 sets.

“He won the first set 6-1 and then lost the second set 6-4. Instead of a full third set, we play a 10 point super tiebreaker to decide the match. Leo lost that 10-6.

“Tennis is so unique in that there is no clock to run out” Tripp said. “So when you get a lead, you have to keep winning points and games to win the match.”

“It was a really well played match from both players with a lot of attacking at the net and great lobs to counter. Leo is a senior but only playing tennis for his second season. He’s gotten much better really fast and hopefully this match will provide him some lessons moving forward.”

This spring HVRHS is playing matches at the Salisbury town courts in Lakeville, as the courts at the high school, which are slated for improvements, did not weather the winter well.

Clayton started playing tennis two years ago.Patrick L. Sullivan

Housatonic baseball falls 3-2 to Northwestern Regional

Housatonic baseball falls 3-2 to Northwestern Regional

Freshman pitcher Wyatt Bayer threw three strikeouts against Northwestern.

Riley Klein

WINSTED — A back-and-forth baseball game between Housatonic Valley Regional High School and Northwestern Regional High School ended 3-2 in favor of Northwestern on Tuesday, April 9.

The Highlanders played a disciplined defensive game and kept errors to a minimum. Wyatt Bayer pitched a strong six innings for HVRHS, but the Mountaineers fell behind late and were unable to come back in the seventh.

hvrhs baseball

A Reporter’s Career Day

A Reporter’s Career Day

Senior Reporter Patrick Sullivan shared tales from a career in journalism for Career Day at Sharon Center School, April 11.

Provided

SHARON — I was a guest speaker at Sharon Center School’s Career Day on Thursday, April 11.

For a week prior I carefully rehearsed and refined my remarks. I made careful notes.

sharon center school

Law

Law

Turning Back the Pages

Turning Back the Pages

100 years ago – April 1924

The nuisance of needless noise from automobiles is sharply dealt with in Document 15 of the Motor Vehicle Department, especially the practice of tooting at intersections to signify plan to hold speed and grab right of way, instead of slowing down and using eyes. Similar abuses are calling people with the horn, tire chains slapping, brakes shrieking, etc. All unnecessary noise is illegal and subject to fine.

