AMENIA — Shirley J. Bronson passed away, peacefully, Friday morning on Nov. 7, 2025. She was 76 years young.

She was born Oct. 4, 1949, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, to Rudolph and Eleanor (Cameron) Richardson.

Shirley resided in Vermont in her early years until the family moved to New York state and by 1958 Shirley was joined by four siblings, Sheila, Stuart, Steven, and Eleanor.

Shirley graduated from the Webutuck Central School systems and BOCES taking courses in secretarial and accounting, later working for Leon Rostein, Anderson Peet, Wassaic State School and the New York State and Texas State prison systems. Commuting to NYS prisons with her brother Steve and nephew Weston made the commute more enjoyable.

In 1971 Shirley married Edward Bronson of Amenia and together in 1972 became Jehovahs’ Witnesses.

In 1974 the Bronson couple welcomed a baby girl, Heather Lee. Heather came to be a great support to her mom especially after her dad was killed in a car accident (1997). The “duo” left the area and moved to Texas. Here Shirley became a good friend to the Lampasas Congregation. She came to work for the State of Texas prison system and as a Home Health Aide. Knitting, crocheting and ministry occupied most of her days. She loved dachshund dogs and Siamese cats. Her faithful kitty, “Drambuie” was there with her until the end.

Shirley is survived by her daughter, Heather and husband Jason Blackwell of Taylor, Texas; her sisters, Sheila Breen of Millerton, New York and Eleanor Campbell of Wingdale, New York, two brothers, Stuart Richardson (Cora) of New Lebanon, New York and Steven Richardson of Wassaic, New York. Also survived by brothers-in-law, Carl Bronson (Bertha) Montana and Steven. and many nieces and nephews from the Richardson and Bronson families. She was pre-deceased by Ralph Bronson.

Shirley’s faith and hope in the Resurrection and living forever on a Paradise Earth as Jehovah promises kept her going through those difficult last days.

Memorial service and reception are arranged through the Lampasas, Texas congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Cards and condolences can be sent to Heather Blackwell. 2002 Muscovy Cove, Taylor, Texas 76574.