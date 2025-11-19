Shirley J. Bronson

Shirley J. Bronson

AMENIA — Shirley J. Bronson passed away, peacefully, Friday morning on Nov. 7, 2025. She was 76 years young.

She was born Oct. 4, 1949, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, to Rudolph and Eleanor (Cameron) Richardson.

Shirley resided in Vermont in her early years until the family moved to New York state and by 1958 Shirley was joined by four siblings, Sheila, Stuart, Steven, and Eleanor.

Shirley graduated from the Webutuck Central School systems and BOCES taking courses in secretarial and accounting, later working for Leon Rostein, Anderson Peet, Wassaic State School and the New York State and Texas State prison systems. Commuting to NYS prisons with her brother Steve and nephew Weston made the commute more enjoyable.

In 1971 Shirley married Edward Bronson of Amenia and together in 1972 became Jehovahs’ Witnesses.

In 1974 the Bronson couple welcomed a baby girl, Heather Lee. Heather came to be a great support to her mom especially after her dad was killed in a car accident (1997). The “duo” left the area and moved to Texas. Here Shirley became a good friend to the Lampasas Congregation. She came to work for the State of Texas prison system and as a Home Health Aide. Knitting, crocheting and ministry occupied most of her days. She loved dachshund dogs and Siamese cats. Her faithful kitty, “Drambuie” was there with her until the end.

Shirley is survived by her daughter, Heather and husband Jason Blackwell of Taylor, Texas; her sisters, Sheila Breen of Millerton, New York and Eleanor Campbell of Wingdale, New York, two brothers, Stuart Richardson (Cora) of New Lebanon, New York and Steven Richardson of Wassaic, New York. Also survived by brothers-in-law, Carl Bronson (Bertha) Montana and Steven. and many nieces and nephews from the Richardson and Bronson families. She was pre-deceased by Ralph Bronson.

Shirley’s faith and hope in the Resurrection and living forever on a Paradise Earth as Jehovah promises kept her going through those difficult last days.

Memorial service and reception are arranged through the Lampasas, Texas congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Cards and condolences can be sent to Heather Blackwell. 2002 Muscovy Cove, Taylor, Texas 76574.

Latest News

Blumenthal swears in Cornwall officials

Blumenthal swears in Cornwall officials

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D) swears in Cornwall selectmen John Brown and Rocco Botto at a ceremony Sunday, Nov. 16.

Ruth Epstein

CORNWALL — U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D) visited Cornwall on Sunday to administer the oath of office to officials elected in the Nov. 4 municipal election, telling attendees that “This election was not too suspenseful, but was still extraordinarily meaningful.”

Blumenthal’s appearance underscored the importance of local government, a theme echoed by First Selectman Gordon Ridgway in his opening remarks.

Keep ReadingShow less
elections

Legal Notices - November 20, 2025

Legal Notices - November 20, 2025

Legal Notice

Pursuant to CT State Library, Office of Public Records, Form RC-075, regarding the disposition of public records, Housatonic Valley Regional High School, Falls Village, CT, announces plans to dispose of students’ cumulative records for the following years of graduation: 1997, 1998, 2000-2015. Please contact the Registrar at (860)824-5123x1170 to arrange a time if you wish to pick up records prior to the disposition. A government issued photo ID will be required for verification. All forementioned records will be disposed of no earlier than Friday Dec 19, 2025.

Keep ReadingShow less

Classifieds - November 20, 2025

Classifieds - November 20, 2025

Help Wanted

CARE GIVER NEEDED:Part Time. Sharon. 407-620-7777.

Town of Amenia is seeking applications: for Part-Time Clerk for Planning and Zoning Department. Candidates must possess high school equivalency diploma. Salary $19/hour, up to 20 hours a week. Letter of Interest may be submitted via email to dmklingner@ameniany.gov or by mail to Town Clerk, 4988 Route 22, Amenia NY 12501. Application deadline: December 4, 2025 at 2:00pm.

Keep ReadingShow less

Lynne Killmer Stanton

Lynne Killmer Stanton

SHARON — Lynne passed away peacefully at home on Nov. 4 after a long illness. She was born in Sharon, Connecticut, and attended Sharon Center School and HVRHS. In her junior year, Lynne transferred to Rincon High in Tucson Arizona. She made lifelong friends at HVRHS.

Lynne had many interests and talents and was known for her kindness and humor. She had a seat weaving business, was an avid gardener, loved boat rides on the lake, sold antiques and collectibles, and also hosted many fun celebrations (an annual pumpkin fiesta was a favorite) with family and friends! She started The Hills advertising magazine (a great joy in her life) where she met and made many lifelong friends.

Keep ReadingShow less