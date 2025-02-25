Skiers race to victory and pizza at Berkshire Hills varsity league championship

Photo by Alec Linden
Polar Bear Run marks 40th year
Feb 25, 2025
Photo by Lans Christensen
WARREN — Connecticut’s oldest winter run, The Polar Bear, was held Sunday, Feb. 23.
The 7.8 mile course circles Lake Waramaug and the start/finish was at Hopkins Vineyard.
Cloudless skies and a balmy 45 degrees were a welcome change , and lured a big field of more than 700 runners and walkers. The main beneficiary of this event is Guiding Eyes for the Blind and there were many wagging tails in attendance.
Top female runner Brittany Telke crosses the finish line, placing 16th overall in the race.Photo by Lans Christensen
The 0.2 mile uphill finish to Hopkins provides a challenge to the participants. Barely 41 minutes after the start and William Sanders of Marlborough, Connecticut, crossed the finish line. No surprise, Sanders has won every time he’s entered — six times or more.
Brittany Telke finished in 50:36 to be the top female runner and 16th overall. All results can be found at Fast Track Timing.
Photo by Riley Klein
WOODBURY — The two leading scorers in Berkshire League history will face off in the 2025 championship game
Emily Arel and Gilbert School will play Maddie Topa and Northwestern Regional High School for the BL title Feb. 26.
Arel and Topa are the only two girls players ever to score more than 2,000 varsity points in the Berkshire League. Arel, the league leader for both boys and girls, upped her career total to 2,328 after the semis.
The semifinal games were played as a double-header at Nonnewaug High School Friday, Feb. 21.
Northwestern's Emma Maltby and Housatonic's Tessa Dekker matched up against each other Feb. 21.Photo by Riley Klein
Northwestern got the action started with a 54-34 win over Housatonic Valley Regional High School. HVRHS looked to repeat the defensive dominance that helped them beat Northwestern earlier in the season, but the Highlanders could not be stopped in the semis.
Topa scored a game-high 19 points for Northwestern, 15 of which came in the second half. HVRHS was led offensively by Kylie Leonard, Daniela Brennan and Maddie Johnson, who each scored seven points.
Mackenzie Janco, No. 4, high-fives Maddie Topa as Northwestern secures its return ticket to the BL title game.Photo by Riley Klein
Gilbert played Thomaston High School for the second semifinal game. Gilbert built a comfortable lead but Thomaston started to claw back late. Arel took over in the fourth quarter and iced the 58-48 win, securing a spot for Gilbert in the title game.
Gilbert will look to deny Northwestern from going back-to-back in the championship game Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Nonnewaug at 7 p.m.
The last time these two teams met was on Feb. 7, when Gilbert won in overtime and Arel and Topa combined for 91 points in a thriller.
Emily Arel, No. 5, and Gilbert School will take on Northwestern in the Berkshire League championship Feb. 26. Photo by Riley Klein
Housatonic girls beat Shepaug Valley in BL quarterfinal
FALLS VILLAGE — Housatonic Valley Regional High School girls basketball won 52-29 against Shepaug Valley High School in round one of the Berkshire League playoff tournament Feb. 19.
The Mountaineers established a lead early in the game and maintained a double-digit buffer throughout all four quarters. Housatonic's relentless defense completely stalled Shepaug, forcing numerous turnovers that paved the way for victory.
Olivia Brooks plays point guard for HVRHS.Photo by Riley Klein
HVRHS seniors Kylie Leonard and Daniela Brennan each posted five steals in the game. Leonard led the team in scoring with 13 points and Brennan added a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Shepaug battled until the end, but the young Spartan squad struggled to build momentum. Sophomore Eliana Ostrosky scored a team-high 10 points. Emma O'Dwyer scored eight points.
Elian Ostrosky, right, led Shepaug Valley in scoring with 10 points. Photo by Riley Klein
Housatonic advanced to the semifinals to play the reigning champs, Northwestern Regional High School. On the other side of the bracket, top-ranked Gilbret School will play Thomaston High School.
Berkshire League girls semifinals games will be played Friday, Feb. 21 on neutral ground at Nonnewaug High School. HVRHS and Northwestern play first at 5 p.m. and the Gilbert versus Thomaston will follow immediately after.
The BL girls basketball championship game is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. at Nonnewaug.
The home section of the bleachers looks on with anticipation as a three-pointer by Olivia Brooks finds the hoop.Photo by Riley Klein
The Lakeville Journal and Millerton News are seeking young journalists for an educational internship program.
The six week program provides training in the everyday operations of a community weekly. Interns will learn the news-gatheringprocess from pitch to print through regular workshops with industry professionals on topics such as photography, libel and copy-editing.
Interns will also work closely with the papers’ staff. Editors will collaborate with interns to develop stories and provide feedback throughout the program. The papers’ reporters will take interns into the field for shadowing opportunities, teaching interviewing and photography in action.
By the end of the program, interns should be capable of reporting and writing a hard news story or feature fit for print, and should have an article clip and a photograph to start a reporting portfolio. Interns should finish the six-week program with an understanding of current community journalism best practices, interviewing techniques and news-writing skills.
Interested students can find the application online at lakevillejournal.com/education-internship-programs or on our social media accounts.
