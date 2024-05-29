Solemn ceremonies in Cornwall

Tim Naylor presents the VFW Citizenship Award to Katherine Washburn, May 27.

Riley Klein
memorial day

Solemn ceremonies in Cornwall

CORNWALL — A morning of thoughtful remembrances went on despite the rain in Cornwall on Memorial Day.

The day began with ceremonies at North Cornwall Cemetery and the covered bridge in West Cornwall. The scheduled parade was replaced with an indoor gathering at Cornwall Consolidated School.

Veteran and Master of Ceremonies Dave Cadwell spoke on the significance of the day in Cornwall. He thanked the veterans seated behind him for their service and spoke fondly of three more who were notably not seated on the stage.

Cornwall veterans John Franklin Green, Robert Andrew Parker, and Jerry Doolittle died last year, but their sacrifices and dedication to their community was remembered.

“These three men traveled the world in their productive lifetimes, but all three would return to their homes that they loved here in Cornwall,” said Cadwell.

The annual VFW Citizenship Award, presented by Berkshire VFW Post 9243, was given to Katherine Washburn, who has placed approximately 15,000 flags at veteran graves over the last 35 years.

Melody Matsudaira closed the ceremony at CCS with a flawless rendition of “Taps” played on trumpet.

The carnival that typically follows Cornwall’s Memorial Day parade was canceled due to weather.

memorial day

Latest News

Mountaineers compete in state track meet

Mountaineers compete in state track meet

Kyle McCarron led the pack through three laps in the boys 1600-meter race at the Class S state meet, May 29.

Riley Klein

NEW BRITAIN — Housatonic Valley Regional High School had eight athletes compete in the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference Class S track and field championship May 29.

HVRHS made its mark throughout the long day of competitions at Willow Brook Park. The meet saw several Mountaineers set new personal records (PR) and two podiumed, qualifying for the State Open meet Monday, June 3.

Keep ReadingShow less
hvrhs track

Rising demand for home elevators

Rising demand for home elevators

Ray and Eve Pech inside their Sevaria home elevator, which was recently installed as part of a larger renovation project.

Debra A. Aleksinas

Ray and Eve Pech were in their late 30’s when they built their dream house 40 years ago on the side of a mountain overlooking Ski Sundown.

The modest, 2,000-square-foot, vertically-designed home offered privacy, ample space for their young family, stunning scenery — and stairs galore.

Keep ReadingShow less
lifestyle

Summer series triumphs at Music Mountain

Summer series triumphs at Music Mountain

Benjamin Hochman and Friends opened the 2023 Music Mountain summer series at Gordon Hall.

Anne Daily

Music Mountain in Falls Village is set to begin its 95th season on June 2.

The summer will open with a benefit concert and reception featuring pianist Benjamin Hochman and Friends from the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Oskar Espina Ruiz, the festival promises a season rich with transformative musical experiences.

Keep ReadingShow less
concerts