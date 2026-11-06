“Something Rotten!”

MacMillan, who is currently captain of the Sharon ambulance squad, was raised in Sharon, attended Sharon Center and then Oliver Wolcott Technical School with the intent of studying nursing.

“I wanted to help others, but realized not in that way,” she said during an interview Saturday. “I decided to take the social work path.”

After receiving a bachelor’s degree from Mt. St. Mary’s College in Newburgh, she went on to earn a master’s in social work from Fordham University. She then took a position with Lighthouse for the Blind, while also working as a teaching assistant. Later she earned a PhD in social welfare from Fordham.

As a teaching assistant, she found she really enjoyed working with students. That led to her current position as full professor at Empire State University, which is part of the State of New York system. Her courses include human services, addiction, disability and policy. Her teaching is now online and through independent study.

Most of her students are 30 and over who are coming back to school to get a degree. “As one who did that, I get it; I understand where they’re coming from,” she said.

MacMillan’s sense of caring and compassion comes through very clearly when she talks about preparing her students to work with individuals with disabilities, older adults, housing communities, those living in housing projects and people suffering from addiction.

For someone who loves to have fun and display a quirky sense of humor, MacMillan takes on a serious tone when talking about her students. “Things have gotten worse in the past few years. They are seeing some horrible things.”

She is also the author of several books dealing with topics related to her profession, including “An Introduction to Psychoactive Drugs and Medication,” “The ABCs of CPL: A Guide to Credit for Prior Learning” and “New Directions in Treatment, Education, and Outreach for Mental Health and Addiction.”

While working in New York, she met her husband, Andy Tam. They made the decision to move to Sharon in 2009. Both continued to commute to New York City before her teaching went online and he has transferred to Danbury, where he’s a purchasing manager.

“I wanted to come back and see what I could do for my community,” she said.

She joined the ambulance corps and when Jamie Casey retired in 2023, she took over the helm. She credits those whom she originally served with, including Casey, Jack Murtagh, David Chase, Betsy Hall and Tom Casey, with sharing their expertise to help her learn what she needed to know. “They gave me a lot of wisdom,” she said.

Speaking about the ambulance corps, she said the pool of volunteers has dwindled since the pandemic, with only about 14 to 15 members now. The hours required for certification and recertification are steep. Similar to other departments, Sharon has had to hire paramedics to cover certain hours. “Financially, it’s a struggle,” she said. “The burdens of the squad weigh heavily on me.”

But she went on to emphasize that the volunteers who are serving are phenomenal. They are very dedicated “and above all else, are very good people.”

One of the group’s big fundraisers is on the horizon for the fifth year, for which MacMillan is now preparing. Luminara, small bags filled with sand and tea-lights, are sold for $10 each. They are marked with names in honor or memory of someone. On Dec. 5 they will be put out all around the Green creating a magical glow to start off the holiday season. Last year a total of 2,200, including donations from a large number of businesses, were sold. Ambulance member Patricia Chamberlain came up with the idea. So far, 900 have been ordered for this year.

The ambulance squad also hosts monthly pancake breakfasts from March to September, In addition to raising some money, she likes that they bring the community together in an informal way.

For relaxation, MacMillan and Tam enjoy attending Comic-Cons, dressing up in wild costumes that depict some of their favorite characters.

“I love it just as much as kids,” she said. Among her favorites are the witch from “Snow White,” Ursula and “Super Girl.”

She said her favorite is Snow White because their backyard is a haven for stray animals and Snow White loves animals.

She is also a voracious reader, focusing mainly on stories about witches and vampires. “I like light reading; not heavy. My friend calls my favorites ‘fairy porn,’” she said with a laugh.