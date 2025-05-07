Ancram Center for the Arts marks 10 years with 2025 season

Ancram Center for the Arts is celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2025 with a season as bold and intimate as the visionary theater-makers it champions. Under the guidance of co-directors Jeffrey Mousseau and Paul Ricciardi, the Center’s milestone season delivers a compelling mix of premieres, residencies, and site-specific performances designed to surprise, move, and connect.

The season opens June 28 with “ Real People Real Stories,” the Center’s signature storytelling series where neighbors share unscripted, heartfelt tales. The series will be kicking off the season at Roe-Jan Park and closing it on November 22 back at the Center.

In July, the Center presents the regional premiere of “Where the Mountain Meets the Sea,” written by Jeff Augustin with music by The Bengsons. A lyrical and emotional journey across time and terrain, the play follows a Haitian father and his son on parallel road trips across America. Originally produced by Manhattan Theatre Club, the Ancram production runs July 11 through July 20 and is directed by Christopher Windom.

On August 2, the Center pulls out all the stops with a 10th Anniversary bash at The Farm at Pond Lily in Elizaville, promising festive surprises and performances in a picturesque setting.

Then, August 7 to 10, Plein Air Plays 3.0 returns with three original, site-specific short performances staged in secret locations across Ancram, where natural landscapes become integral to the storytelling. This inventive tradition showcases the adventurous spirit at the heart of the Center’s programming.

Two original works developed through Ancram’s Play Lab Residency anchor the late summer and fall. “Blue Cowboy” (August 16 and 17), a solo piece written and performed by Obie-winner David Cale, follows a New York screenwriter’s surreal encounter with a mysterious rancher in Idaho.

“Framed” (Oct. 19), a new musical by Ancram local Mary Murfitt with music by Murfitt and Pam Drews Phillips, dives into a true crime tale of love and betrayal.

The season closes with “Penelope” (Sept. 19 through 28), a haunting and humorous musical reimagining of Homer’s “Odyssey” told through the eyes of the woman left waiting. With music and lyrics by Alex Bechtel, and a book by Bechtel, Grace McLean, and Eva Steinmetz, Penelope stars McLean fresh off her star turn in Broadway’s “Suffs,”in her first full theatrical performance in the title role.

Celebrating a decade as a haven for artists and audiences alike, Ancram Center for the Arts continues to push boundaries while staying rooted in community. Tickets and details are available at www.ancramcenter.org.