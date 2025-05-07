Ancram Center for the Arts marks 10 years with 2025 season

Ancram Center for the Arts is celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2025 with a season as bold and intimate as the visionary theater-makers it champions. Under the guidance of co-directors Jeffrey Mousseau and Paul Ricciardi, the Center’s milestone season delivers a compelling mix of premieres, residencies, and site-specific performances designed to surprise, move, and connect.

The season opens June 28 with “ Real People Real Stories,” the Center’s signature storytelling series where neighbors share unscripted, heartfelt tales. The series will be kicking off the season at Roe-Jan Park and closing it on November 22 back at the Center.

In July, the Center presents the regional premiere of “Where the Mountain Meets the Sea,” written by Jeff Augustin with music by The Bengsons. A lyrical and emotional journey across time and terrain, the play follows a Haitian father and his son on parallel road trips across America. Originally produced by Manhattan Theatre Club, the Ancram production runs July 11 through July 20 and is directed by Christopher Windom.

On August 2, the Center pulls out all the stops with a 10th Anniversary bash at The Farm at Pond Lily in Elizaville, promising festive surprises and performances in a picturesque setting.

Then, August 7 to 10, Plein Air Plays 3.0 returns with three original, site-specific short performances staged in secret locations across Ancram, where natural landscapes become integral to the storytelling. This inventive tradition showcases the adventurous spirit at the heart of the Center’s programming.

Two original works developed through Ancram’s Play Lab Residency anchor the late summer and fall. “Blue Cowboy” (August 16 and 17), a solo piece written and performed by Obie-winner David Cale, follows a New York screenwriter’s surreal encounter with a mysterious rancher in Idaho.

“Framed” (Oct. 19), a new musical by Ancram local Mary Murfitt with music by Murfitt and Pam Drews Phillips, dives into a true crime tale of love and betrayal.

The season closes with “Penelope” (Sept. 19 through 28), a haunting and humorous musical reimagining of Homer’s “Odyssey” told through the eyes of the woman left waiting. With music and lyrics by Alex Bechtel, and a book by Bechtel, Grace McLean, and Eva Steinmetz, Penelope stars McLean fresh off her star turn in Broadway’s “Suffs,”in her first full theatrical performance in the title role.

Celebrating a decade as a haven for artists and audiences alike, Ancram Center for the Arts continues to push boundaries while staying rooted in community. Tickets and details are available at www.ancramcenter.org.

Housatonic lax wins 18-6 versus Lakeview

Housatonic lax wins 18-6 versus Lakeview
Chloe Hill, left, scored once in the game against Lakeview High School Tuesday, May 7.
Photo by Riley Klein

FALLS VILLAGE — Housatonic Valley Regional High School girls lacrosse kept rolling Tuesday, May 6, with a decisive 18-6 win over Lakeview High School.

Eight different players scored for Housatonic in the Northwest Corner rivalry matchup. Sophomore Georgie Clayton led the team with five goals.

Troutbeck Symposium 2025: the latest chapter in continuing a vital legacy

Troutbeck Symposium 2025: the latest chapter in continuing a vital legacy

Participating students and teachers gathered for the traditional photo at the 2025 Troutbeck Symposium on Thursday, May 1.

Leila Hawken

Students and educators from throughout the region converged at Troutbeck in Amenia for a three-day conference to present historical research projects undertaken collaboratively by students with a common focus on original research into their chosen topics. Area independent schools and public schools participated in the conference that extended from Wednesday, April 30 to Friday, May 2.

The symposium continues the Troutbeck legacy as a decades-old gathering place for pioneers in social justice and reform. Today it is a destination luxury country inn, but Troutbeck remains conscious of its significant place in history.

Roaring Oaks Florist launches self-serve flower market

Roaring Oaks Florist launches self-serve flower market

Terence S. Miller, owner of Roaring Oaks Florist in the new self-serve area of the shop.

Natalia Zukerman

Just in time for Mother’s Day, Roaring Oaks Florist in Lakeville has launched a new self-serve flower station next to its Main Street shop, offering high-quality, grab-and-go bouquets from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week — including Sundays when the main store is closed.

Owner Terence S. Miller, who bought the shop 24 years ago at just 20 years old, calls the new feature “a modern twist on an old-school honor system,” with some high-tech updates.

