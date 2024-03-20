World War II drama on the stage in Copake

Constance Lopez, left, and Karissa Payson in "A Shayna Maidel," onstage through Sunday, March 24, at the Copake Grange.

Stephen Sanborn
theater

World War II drama on the stage in Copake

There are three opportunities coming up in March — the 22nd, 23rd and 24th — to be transported through time and memory when The Two of Us Productions presents “A Shayna Maidel” at the Copake Grange.

Director Stephen Sanborn brings to life Barbara Lebow’s award-winning drama, weaving together the poignant reunion of two sisters after World War II through the haunting echoes of their past.

“A Shayna Maidel,” meaning “pretty girl” in Yiddish, tells the story of the reunion of two sisters after World War II, one having survived the Nazi concentration camps. Co-producers Sanborn and his wife, Constance Lopez, have been working with the Copake Grange since 2017 bringing in one-night events such as suspense theater, staged readings, murder mysteries, karaoke and even Sanborn’s own jazz quartet. They are also producing full-scale productions like “A Shayna Maidel” at least twice a year.

“We are supporting the longer-term relationship we have with the Grange where we want to present on a regular basis as a part of working with them,” said Sanborn. Having previously produced Arthur Miller’s “Broken Glass,” several productions of “Cabaret” and a staged reading of “I Am a Camera,” the book that “Cabaret” is based on, Sanborn shared, “We have a particular affinity for this time period. This is the time period where a lot of things happened in the world that set the course in many ways for where we are today.”

“A Shayna Maidel” delves into the complexities of family, survival and resilience in the aftermath of tragedy. Sanborn explained, “It’s not all happiness and light, but it’s positive in a way that, despite all that happens, you can find a way to go forward.” The play’s exploration of memory, particularly through the lens of one sister’s experiences in Auschwitz, adds layers of emotion and depth to the narrative. Much of the story takes place through these memories and dream sequences.

In order to accomplish the transitions between past and present, dream and reality, Sanborn utilizes lights and colors, creating separate worlds: “The way we handle the dream sequences is that I’m able to do a color wash on the whole stage. I use blue, a deep blue and blush pink to denote the memory sequences.”

Sanborn reflected on the relevance of this particular story, stating: “We’re trying to be true to the material because it speaks to experiences that people are having right now. You could pick several places in the world where families are being separated or people are being oppressed and worse. There’s certainly a message there that’s relevant, and we’re trying to make sure that we tell it with the appropriate level of strength so that it comes across for what it is.”

Through its exploration of themes such as immigration, family separation, oppression and memory, “A Shayna Maidel” is sure to resonate with audiences on a profound level. “I think it’s a story that needs to be told,” said Sanborn.

Witness this powerful production, as The Two of Us Productions continues its mission to bring thought-provoking theater to the community Friday, March 22, through Sunday, March 24, at the theater at the Copake Grange, 628 Empire Road in Copake, New York. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinee is at 3 p.m.

Tickets are $20 for adults, and $15 for students and older adults. Call for group rates. For reservations, visit www.TheTwoOfUsProductions.org or call 518-329-6293.

theater

Latest News

South Kent School’s unofficial March reunion

South Kent School’s unofficial March reunion

Elmarko Jackson was named a 2023 McDonald’s All American in his senior year at South Kent School. He helped lead the Cardinals to a New England Prep School Athletic Conference (NEPSAC) AAA title victory and was recruited to play at the University of Kansas. This March he will play point guard for the Jayhawks when they enter the tournament as a No. 4 seed against (13) Samford University.

Riley Klein

SOUTH KENT — March Madness will feature seven former South Kent Cardinals who now play on Division 1 NCAA teams.

The top-tier high school basketball program will be well represented with graduates from each of the past three years heading to “The Big Dance.”

Keep ReadingShow less
basketball

Hotchkiss grads dancing with Yale

Hotchkiss grads dancing with Yale

Nick Townsend helped Yale win the Ivy League.

Screenshot from ESPN+ Broadcast

LAKEVILLE — Yale University advanced to the NCAA men’s basketball tournament after a buzzer-beater win over Brown University in the Ivy League championship game Sunday, March 17.

On Yale’s roster this year are two graduates of The Hotchkiss School: Nick Townsend, class of ‘22, and Jack Molloy, class of ‘21. Townsend wears No. 42 and Molloy wears No. 33.

Keep ReadingShow less
hotchkiss basketball

Handbells of St. Andrew’s to ring out Easter morning

Handbells of St. Andrew’s to ring out Easter morning

Anne Everett and Bonnie Rosborough wait their turn to sound notes as bell ringers practicing to take part in the Easter morning service at St. Andrew’s Church.

Kathryn Boughton

KENT—There will be a joyful noise in St. Andrew’s Church Easter morning when a set of handbells donated to the church some 40 years ago are used for the first time by a choir currently rehearsing with music director Susan Guse.

Guse said that the church got the valuable three-octave set when Harlem Valley Psychiatric Center closed in the late 1980s and the bells were donated to the church. “The center used the bells for music therapy for younger patients. Our priest then was chaplain there and when the center closed, he brought the bells here,” she explained.

Keep ReadingShow less
easter

Picasso’s American debut was a financial flop

Picasso’s American debut was a financial flop
Picasso’s American debut was a financial flop
Penguin Random House

‘Picasso’s War” by Foreign Affairs senior editor Hugh Eakin, who has written about the art world for publications like The New York Review of Books, Vanity Fair, The New Yorker and The New York Times, is not about Pablo Picasso’s time in Nazi-occupied Paris and being harassed by the Gestapo, nor about his 1937 oil painting “Guernica,” in response to the aerial bombing of civilians in the Basque town during the Spanish Civil War.

Instead, the Penguin Random House book’s subtitle makes a clearer statement of intent: “How Modern Art Came To America.” This war was not between military forces but a cultural war combating America’s distaste for the emerging modernism that had flourished in Europe in the early decades of the 20th century.

Keep ReadingShow less
art