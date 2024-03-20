‘Beauty and the Beast’ brings down the house

Sold out audiences filled Housatonic Valley Regional High School’s auditorium for the Musical Theatre Society’s production of “Beauty and the Beast” March 14 to 16.

Tom Brown
theater

FALLS VILLAGE — The Housatonic Musical Theatre Society’s production of “Beauty and the Beast” played to full houses last week at Housatonic Valley Regional High School (HVRHS).

When The Lakeville Journal visited the dress rehearsal the evening before the Thursday, March 14, opening, Aron Ladanyi — Gaston — was out sick, and Niya Borst, who played Belle along with Tess Marks, was filling in, reading straight from the script — and making it look easy.

But the cast was in order for the opening night.

Tess Marks played Belle for the Friday and the Saturday evening performances.

Niya Borst played Belle for the Thursday and the Saturday matinee performances.

The show held a few surprises, one that had the audience sitting bolt upright when wolves with glowing eyes chased Hudson Sebranek’s Maurice up one aisle of the auditorium and down the other.

And Tryston Bronson’s Beast got beastlier as the show unfolded.

Comic relief was provided by Andy Delgado’s Lumiere and Alex Wilbur’s Cogsworth, the former with glow-in-the dark hands and both with outrageous French and British accents. Ladanyi’s Gaston was splendidly oleaginous.

The entire cast was well-rehearsed, singing strongly and clearly, and moving confidently through the dance routines.

“Beauty and the Beast” was directed and produced by HVRHS teacher Christiane Olson, with musical direction from fellow teacher Tom Krupa. Amber Cameron of Falls Village was the choreographer.


Patrick L. Sullivan

Niya Borst played Belle in “Beauty and the Beast” for two performances, and Tess Marks for the other two.

theater

