‘Jungle Book’ swings into Falls Village

The Falls Village Children’s Theater production of “The Jungle Book” played April 5-7.

Patrick L. Sullivan
FALLS VILLAGE— The Falls Village Children’s Theater production of “The Jungle Book” played to packed houses at the Center on Main April 5 to 7.

The relatively short show (about 35 minutes on Sunday, April 7) featured strong singing and dancing, creative stagecraft and costumes, and an overall seamless, crowd-pleasing production.

The director and choreographer was Dana Domenick, with musical direction from Michael Siktberg. Gail Allyn handled the costumes, and Jaimie Sadeh and Devin Boyden headed up the Tech Squad.

Latest News

Letters to the Editor - 4-11-24

The attacks are starting early

Area Dems are starting early to attack Congressional candidate George Logan. An intelligent, articulate and genuinely nice man, Logan served two terms in the Connecticut Senate and is now running for the 5 th District Congressional seat currently held by Jahana Hayes.

In 2000, Ms. Hayes narrowly defeated Mr. Logan despite outspending him by a margin of 3 to 1.

Choir Rehearsal

Less favoring of fossil fuels?

Congress has a “fiscal and moral responsibility to stop taxpayer dollars from padding the profits of an industry that is destroying our planet.” —Senator Bernie Sanders

Last December at the U.N. Environmental Conference in Dubai,U.A.E., one positive accomplishment was a document signed after much argument by representatives of each of the 197 countries attending the conference. For the first time, the individual countries pledged to “transition” away from fossil fuels toward cleaner sources of energy. And for the first time a U.N. document used the term “climate change”.

occasional observer

Turning Back the Pages

100 years ago – April 1924

LIME ROCK – Several cars got stuck Sunday near the Belter farm, owing to the bad condition of the roads.

