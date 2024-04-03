Teachers take the stage

Latest News
FALLS VILLAGE — A brisk and chilly wind made no difference to the 25 or so children gathered at the Town Farm property, primed for Easter egg hunting, Saturday morning, March 30.
Emily Peterson and Dan Carr separated the children into two groups: under the age of six, and everybody else.
Showing considerable discipline, the older children waited patiently as Peterson allowed the smaller contingent to go first.
After a few minutes, Carr gave the go-ahead, and there was a surge of youngsters into the playground and adjacent fields.
The adults huddled around the pool entrance, trying vainly to avoid the wind, and indulging in coffee and baked goods from the Lee H. Kellogg School eighth graders.
Afterwards, as the children opened the plastic eggs and assessed their hauls, Peterson trooped around with some additional eggs, to make sure everybody got something.
SALISBURY — A group of Salisbury Central School middle school students examining “Turning Points in History” have compiled their work for a display at the Salisbury Association’s Academy Building.
The students participated in a History Day competition at Lewis Mills High School in Burlington on March 16.
One exhibit, by Aria Belter, Rozelynd Lachance, Miguel Santiago and Leah Wilcox, chose the work of fashion designer Coco Chanel because “her way of changing the industry changed the way people dress.”
The group detailed exactly how they proceeded with their research.
Garrett Meindl’s topic was “The First Motor Powered Car,” to wit the Benz Motorwagen, built in 1885 in Germany by Karl Benz.
“It was the first motorcar, and the first one in production too.”
Meindl continued: “In 1888 his wife took it from Mannheim to Pforzheim, which is 56.17196 miles, so it proved it wasn’t weak.”
There are three videos in the exhibit, only one of which was available on Friday, March 29 when the Lakeville Journal visited.
“The Tragedy We Call 9/11,” by Michael Parris and Vincent Valcin, contains interviews with people who lived in New York City and in Salisbury on Sept. 11, 2001.
The video won second place in the regional contest, so the filmmakers were invited to the statewide competition on May 4.
The other two videos are “A Brief History of Written Language” by Theodore Kneeland and “Turning Points in Animation by Niki Clark and Cole Johnson. The latter took third place and will also go to the state competition.
The Salisbury Association covered the entry fees for the regional competition and will do so for the state event as well.
Police Blotter: Troop B
The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Evading responsibility
On Saturday, March 23, at approximately 1 p.m., Jesse Morey, 42, of Salisbury, turned himself in to Troop B on an active arrest warrant for an incident that occurred on Dec. 12, 2023. He was arrested for evading responsibility of a motor vehicle accident and failure to drive upon right and was scheduled to appear in Connecticut Superior Court.
McDonald’s stop arrest
On Sunday, March 24, at approximately 8:30 a.m., Troop B personnel were investigating a motor vehicle stop in the parking lot of McDonald’s in North Canaan. During the investigation it was discovered that the operator, Taylor Charles Wilson, 34, of Canaan, had an active warrant issued for failure to appear in the second degree. Wilson was taken into custody with bond set at $5,000, of which 10 percent was paid, and was scheduled to appear at a later date.
Disorderly conduct arrest
On Wednesday, March 27, at approximately 10:50 p.m., Troopers from Troop B were dispatched to Main Street in North Canaan for a disturbance. A subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Kenneth Considine, 67, of North Canaan, on a disorderly conduct charge. Considine was issued a $1,500 non-surety bond.
The Lakeville Journal will publish the outcome of police charges. Contact us by mail at P.O. Box 1688, Lakeville, CT 06039, Attn: Police Blotter, or send an email, with “police blotter” in the subject line, to johnc@
lakevillejournal.com
After months of intensive planning and training, election officials across the Northwest Corner were staffed and ready to launch early in-person voting on Tuesday, March 26 for the April 2 Presidential Preference Primary.
Patriotic “Early Voting Today” signs beckoned residents. New equipment and procedures were in place. The voters trickled in.
Despite tepid voter response during the early voting rollout, which poll workers attributed to lack of a strong contest on either the Republican or Democratic ballot, they welcomed the time to work out glitches and meet with and educate voters.
The jury was still out as to whether the expense to staff four early voting days, designed to take pressure off long lines on Election Day and give more flexibility to voters, exceeds the need in the smaller communities.
The Lakeville Journal visited the polling sites of all six Region One towns during early voting launch last week.
The early voting dates for this election were modified to reflect the Good Friday holiday and Easter Sunday. Early voting was held Tuesday, March 26 through Thursday, March 28 and Saturday, March 30. Presidential Preference Primary Day was Tuesday, April 2.
Here are snapshots of how the towns fared:
Cornwall
“Slow. Slow’s the word,” is how Scott Cady, moderator at Cornwall’s town hall voting site, described voter response during the first two hours of the historic first day of early voting on March 26.
Jean Bouteiller, the town’s tax collector, had cast the town’s historic first early ballot. “We had seven total by noon,” noted Republican Registrar Brittany Mosimann. The next day the pace was even slower with seven ballots cast by 3 p.m.
“But everything is working,” said an optimistic Cady, who noted that it was a good test of logistics. “When the fall comes, we don’t want to be learning.”
Registrar Jayne Ridgway noted that each town received $10,500 in state grant funding to offset the costs of training, staffing and equipment including a label maker, scanner and new laptops. But once those funds dry up, she said, the town will be footing the bill.
“If we have an August primary, even a little town like us, will use up our $10,000,” explained Ridgway, who predicted a “60% increase in our budget as a result of early voting.”
“We are very part-time,” noted Mosimann. “We had to spend many hours training in Zoom meetings, which is not typically the time we are in the office.”
“We, the registrars, feel that it will not specifically increase turnout. It will help a few voters who do shift work with lots of extra hours, such as workers at hospitals with 12-hour shifts who get out late, or people who travel a lot,” said Ridgway.
“October early voting will be indicative of voters’ interest, so a little early to gauge now.”
North Canaan
“It’s been a bit slow, but we love doing this. It’s the first day of early voting in Connecticut,” noted poll worker Betsy Devino, who along with Diane Cieslowski, were eager awaiting voters on Thursday, March 28.
As she spoke, North Canaan resident Bunny McGuire stepped up to the table, flashed her ID, claimed her envelope and ballot, and became the town’s fifth early voter at around 11:30 a.m.
Democratic Registrar Patricia Keilty said most of those who voted were either in the building already for town hall business or were reminded of early voting and the Presidential Preference Primary by posts on the Northwest Chatter Facebook page.
She had encouraged as many people as she could to show up and vote so that any glitches in the system could be identified. The strategy paid off, she said. So far, so good.
In an update on Saturday evening, March 30, Keilty reported that a total of 29 electors cast early votes between Tuesday and Saturday.
The town has 1,960 registered voters.
Kent
Long-time Kent resident Rob Gerowe was driving by town hall on Thursday, March 28, when he noticed the early voting sign.
He explained that while his job at the University of Bridgeport allows him flexibility of working some days from home and others on campus, he has an out-of-state, UB alumni reunion coming up which conflicts with the April 2 Presidential Primary.
Gerowe said he had intended to fill out an absentee ballot but was so busy at work that it got put on the back burner. “I was just passing by and decided to vote today to make it easy,” he said. He was the second voter to show up by midday.
According to Registrar Therese Duncan, 13 people voted on Tuesday; 10 on Wednesday and up until Gerowe’s vote on Thursday, only one other vote had been cast.
“Statistically, it has the opportunity to be about 30 percent of the voters who will use early voting,” noted Duncan.
On a bright note, said Deputy Registrar Judy Sheridan, the slow pace allows election officials time to fix hiccups, like one of the registrars’ two computers that went down and a broken label printer.
“We’re very glad we’re doing it now, and not during the presidential election. It’s a good run-through.”
Sharon
The first three days of early voting drew a total of 41 voters to Sharon Town Hall, according to registrar Patricia Chamberlain. “We were pretty happy.”
“We are hoping the state will shrink the number of days for the early ballot, maybe only three days of early voting will be needed. That’s a distinct possibility,” noted registrar Marel Rogers.
“All of us normally work two hours a week, so during early voting it’s like a month’s salary.”
Small towns like Sharon, with limited staff and volunteers, face an unfair cost burden, Rogers noted. “Cities have staff there five days a week, so doing early voting is not going to be so expensive. They are already paying those people.”
Educating residents is another challenge that will hopefully come with time, said BZ Coords, Republican Registrar of Voters. “One person came in to say ‘Nice sign! What are we voting for?’”
Falls Village
“Very stressful, as is any new experience,” is how Falls Village registrar Susan Kelsey, described the new process. The first day’s turnout was seven voters, six the second day and roughly the same number by mid-day on Thursday, March 28.
“By and large, most people wonder why we don’t have no-excuse absentee voting instead,” noted Kelsey. For a small town, this is not cost effective at all. A minimum of four days, eight hours a day at this point …for 19 votes.”
Election officials in Falls Village and elsewhere expressed concern about finding and training enough staff, traditionally retirees, to man the polls for the general election in the fall, which allows 14 days of early voting.
Salisbury
Fifty-eight voters cast their ballots on the first day of early voting in Salisbury, 20 of which did so before lunchtime.
“Early voting is going smoothly as we were well prepared,” reported registrar Jenny Law.
The first person to cast a ballot was Lisa Sheble, and the historic moment was captured in a photograph taken by poll worker Karin Gerstel.
“I think people were curious. But we also made a point of spreading the word. We told people we would love the practice, and contacted both town committees to spread the word,” said Law.
Law noted that on April 4 an early voting debrief via Zoom is planned for of all the registrars in the state, followed by a gathering of the state registrar of voters, legislators and the secretary of state’s office “to see what kind of modifications they are going to make.”