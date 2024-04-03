Teachers take the stage

HVRHS teachers in “12 Angry Jurors” March 28.

Patrick L. Sullivan
theater

Teachers take the stage

FALLS VILLAGE — Students and members of the community had a chance to see teachers and staffers in a new light during the Housatonic Faculty Theater Society’s staged reading of “12 Angry Jurors” at Housatonic Valley Regional High School Thursday, March 28.

The play, originally called “12 Angry Men,” was written by Reginald Rose and first performed in 1954. It follows jury deliberations in a homicide trial, and addresses topics such as race, prejudice, capital punishment and the burden of proof.

John Christinat (Technology Education) played Juror No. 8, the only juror to vote against conviction at the start of the play.

The primary antagonists are Juror No. 3, played by English teacher Damon Osora, and Juror No. 10, handled by Social Studies teacher Deron Bayer.

The reading took place in Room 133, which is a small amphitheater-style room, or a “thrust stage” in theater terms, with a minimal set. The performers and audience were thus very close.

The show was a fundraiser for the Class of 2027. Bayer is the faculty adviser for the class.

In a phone interview Sunday, March 31, Bayer said as class advisor he is always brainstorming with the students on how to raise funds for senior year activities.

He had also been thinking about establishing a faculty and staff theater group.

This year the stars aligned.

“It was a good excuse” to get the ball rolling on the theater group. Thinking about material, he realized he had the components of the cast of “12 Angry Jurors” at hand.

Bayer shrugged off the title of “director,” preferring “facilitator.”

He said the cast rehearsed a couple days a week for a total of six or seven rehearsals.

The advantage of a staged reading as opposed to memorizing the script is that the show can be ready to go much faster. Plus, the actors all have busy lives.

Bayer said that teachers with little or no formal dramatic experience are more ready to make the leap than they might think.

“Teachers are on stage all the time.”

theater

Latest News

Town Farm overrun with egg hunters

Town Farm overrun with egg hunters

Young egg hunters rushed across the Town Farm.

Patrick L. Sullivan

FALLS VILLAGE — A brisk and chilly wind made no difference to the 25 or so children gathered at the Town Farm property, primed for Easter egg hunting, Saturday morning, March 30.

Emily Peterson and Dan Carr separated the children into two groups: under the age of six, and everybody else.

Keep ReadingShow less
easter

Students share historical research

Students share historical research

Students from Salisbury Central School presented history projects at Lewis Mills High School last month.

James H. Clark

SALISBURY — A group of Salisbury Central School middle school students examining “Turning Points in History” have compiled their work for a display at the Salisbury Association’s Academy Building.

The students participated in a History Day competition at Lewis Mills High School in Burlington on March 16.

Keep ReadingShow less
salisbury central school

Police Blotter: Troop B

Police Blotter: Troop B
Police Blotter: Troop B
John Coston

The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Evading responsibility

Keep ReadingShow less
crime

Election officials report tepid response to early voting debut

Election officials report tepid response to early voting debut

Lisa Sheble, shown here depositing her ballot, was the first person in Salisbury to take advantage of early voting on Tuesday, March 26.

Karin Gerstel

After months of intensive planning and training, election officials across the Northwest Corner were staffed and ready to launch early in-person voting on Tuesday, March 26 for the April 2 Presidential Preference Primary.

Patriotic “Early Voting Today” signs beckoned residents. New equipment and procedures were in place. The voters trickled in.

Keep ReadingShow less
elections