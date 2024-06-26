Song circle greets summer solstice

Rebecca Bloomfield led the solstice singing circle at Falls Village’s Center on Main, June 21.

Patrick L. Sullivan
FALLS VILLAGE — A small but enthusiastic group came to the Center on Main Friday night, June 21, for a “Solstice Singing Circle” led by the Center’s Creative Administrator, Rebecca Bloomfield.

There were eight adults, two boys whose participation varied, plus one infant, and a reporter. (The latter actually sang audibly at one point.)

Bloomfield started the group off with a wordless melody after saying that the song circle “is not about talent or skill” but about the willingness to participate.

And for the next 90 minutes or so, the group took on melodies — with words — of slowly increasing complexity.

There was also room for improvisation in the words.

The group was a little hesitant at first, but by the end everyone was singing away without obvious self-consciousness.

In a June 2 interview, Bloomfield said a key part of the ongoing plan for the Center is “to get more people into the space.” The singing circle is part of that effort.

