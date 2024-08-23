Songs, Slapstick, and Sherlock: A 1920’s Spectacular!

Latest News
Salisbury Central School
Bus 26
Inbound
7:50 a.m. — 406 Sharon Road-Route 41
7:55 a.m. — Long Pond Road & Indian Mountain Road
7:56 a.m. — 211 Indian Mountain Road
7:57 a.m. — 210 Indian Mountain Road
7:58 a.m. — 162 Indian Mountain Road
8:00 a.m. — 11 Indian Mountain Road
8:02 a.m. — 36 Belgo Road
8:03 a.m. — Reservior Road & Belgo Road
8:05 a.m. — Indian OrchaRoad Road & Belgo Road
8:06 a.m. — 241 Belgo Road
8:06 a.m. — 245 Belgo Road & 47 Stateline Road
8:10 a.m. — 440 Millerton Road-Route 44
8:10 a.m. — Meadow Lane & Millerton Road-Route 44
8:11 a.m. — Deerfield Road & Millerton Road-Route 44
8:11 a.m. — Dimond Road & Millerton Road-Route 44
8:12 a.m. — 337/339 Millerton Road-Route 44 & 15 Chatfield Drive
8:18 a.m. — Ore Hill Road & Millerton Road-Route 44
8:18 a.m. — 242 Millerton Road-Route 44
8:20 a.m. — 106 Millerton Road-Route 44
8:20 a.m. — 63 Millerton Road-Route 44
8:21 a.m. — 40 Millerton Road-Route 44
8:21 a.m. — 32 Millerton Road-Route 44
8:21 a.m. — Holley Street & Millerton Road
8:21 a.m. — Porter Street & Main Street-Route 44
8:22 a.m. — Walton Street & Route 44
8:25 a.m. — Drop off at SCS Lower Building
8:30 a.m. — Drop off at SCS Upper building
Bus 26
Outbound
3:17 p.m. — Walton Street & Route 44
3:18 p.m. — Porter Street & Route 44
3:19 p.m. — Holley Street & Millerton Road
3:19 p.m. — 32 Millerton Road-Route 44
3:20 p.m. — 40 Millerton Road-Route 44
3:20 p.m. — 63 Millerton Road-Route 44
3:20 p.m. — 106 Millerton Road-Route 44
3:21 p.m. — 36 Belgo Road
3:22 p.m. — Reservior Road & Belgo Road
3:25 p.m. — Indian Orchard Road & Belgo Road
3:26 p.m. — 241 Belgo Road
3:26 p.m. — 245 Belgo Road
3:30 p.m. — 47 Stateline Road
3:34 p.m. — 440 Millerton Road-Route 44
3:35 p.m. — Millerton Road-Route 44 & Meadow Lane
3:35 p.m. — Deerfield Road & Millerton Road-Route 44
3:36 p.m. — Di a.m. ond Road & Millerton Road-Route 44
3:36 p.m. — 337/339 Millerton Road-Route 44
3:39 p.m. — 15 Chatfield Drive
3:42 p.m. — 320 Millerton Road-Route 44
3:42 p.m.— 242 Millerton Road-Route 44
3:45 p.m. — 11 Indian Mountain Road
3:48 p.m. — 162 Indian Mountain Road
3:50 p.m. — 210 Indian Mountain Road
3:50 p.m. — 211 Indian Mountain Road
3:58 p.m. — 406 Sharon Road-Route 41
Bus 27
Inbound
7:45 a.m. — 531 Lime Rock Road-Route 112
7:45 a.m. — 511 Lime Rock Road-Route 112
7:46 a.m. — 464 Lime Rock Road-Route 112
7:46 a.m. — 444 Lime Rock Road-Route 112
7:46 a.m. — 423 Lime Rock Road-Route 112
7:46 a.m. — 369 Lime Rock Road-Route 112
7:40 a.m. — 152 White Hollow Road
7:40 a.m. — 138 White Hollow Road
7:51 a.m. — Salmon Kill Road & Lime Rock Road-Route 112
7:52 a.m. — Red Mountain Road & Lime Rock Road-Route 112
7:52 a.m. — Townhill Road & Lime Rock Road-Route 112
7:52 a.m. — 55 Lime Rock Road-Route 112
7:52 a.m. — 29 Lime Rock Road-Route 112
7:55 a.m. — Lake Road & Interlaken Road-Route 112
7:56 a.m. — Hotchkiss School-Route 41 side
7:58 a.m. — 228 Sharon Road-Route 41
7:58 a.m. — 90 Sharon Road-Route 41
8:00 a.m. — 57 Sharon Road-Route 41
8:03 a.m. — 20 Farnum Road
8:03 a.m. — 46 Farnum Road
8:04 a.m. — Farnum Road & Perry Street
8:04 a.m. — Farnum Road & Cleveland Street
8:04 a.m. — 120 Farnum Road
8:04 a.m. — Farnum Road & Briscoe Road
8:05 a.m. — 135 Farnum Road
8:05 a.m. — 164 Farnum Road
8:05 a.m. — South Pasture Road & Wells Hill Road
8:14 a.m. — 41 Horseshoe Lane
8:14 a.m. — Horseshoe Lane & Racetrack Road
8:18 a.m. — 10 Ledgewood Road
8:18 a.m. — 74 Woodland Drive
8:22 a.m. — 25B Wells Hill Road
8:23 a.m. — 12 Wells Hill Road
8:23 a.m. — 24 Sharon Road-Route 41
8:25 a.m. — Drop off at SCS Lower Building
8:30 a.m. — Drop off at SCS Upper building
Bus 27
Outbound
3:17 p.m. — 24 Sharon Road-Route 41
3:18 p.m. — 57 Sharon Road-Route 41
3:18 p.m. — 12 Wells Hill Road
3:19 p.m. — 25B Wells Hill Road
3:20 p.m. — 10 Ledgewood Road
3:21 p.m. — 74 Woodland Drive
3:21 p.m. — South Pasture Road & Wells Hill Road
3:25 p.m. — 41 Horseshoe Lane
3:26 p.m. — Horseshoe Lane & Racetrack Road
3:33 p.m. — 164 Farnum Road
3:34 p.m. — 135 Farnum Road
3:35 p.m. — Farnum Road & Briscoe Road
3:35 p.m. — 120 Farnum Road
3:36 p.m. — Farnum Road & Cleveland Street
3:36 p.m. — Farnum Road & Perry Street
3:37 p.m. — 46 Farnum Road
3:37 p.m. — 20 Farnum Road
3:37 p.m. — 90 Sharon Road-Route 41
3:39 p.m. — 228 Sharon Road-Route 41
3:40 p.m. — Hotchkiss School-Route 41 side
3:43 p.m. — Lake Road & Interlaken Road-Route 112
3:45 p.m. — 29 Lime Rock Road-Route 112
3:46 p.m. — 55 Lime Rock Road-Route 112
3:46 p.m. — Townhill Road & Lime Rock Road-Route 112
3:48 p.m. — Red Mountain Road & Lime Rock Road-Route 112
3:56 p.m. — 152 White Hollow Road
3:56 p.m. — 138 White Hollow Road
3:58 p.m. — 369 Lime Rock Road-Route 112
4:00 p.m. — 423 Lime Rock Road-Route 112
4:01 p.m. — 444 Lime Rock Road-Route 112
4:01 p.m. — 464 Lime Rock Road-Route 112
4:01 p.m. — 511 Lime Rock Road-Route 112
4:02 p.m. — 531 Lime Rock Road-Route 112
4:08 p.m. — 451 Salmon Kill Road
4:09 p.m. — 432 Salmon Kill Road
4:10 p.m. — 396 Salmon Kill Road
4:15 p.m. — 226 Salmon Kill Road
Bus 28
Inbound
7:35 a.m. — 396 Salmon Kill Road
7:36 a.m. — 226 Salmon Kill Road
7:38 a.m. — 202 Salmon Kill Road
7:47 a.m. — 45 East Main Street-Route 44
7:48 a.m. — 60 East Main Street-Route 44
7:48 a.m. 70 East Main Street-Route 44
7:48 a.m. — Cobble Road & East Main Street-Route 44
7:48 a.m. — 87 Canaan Road-Route 44
7:49 a.m. — Prospect Mountain Road & Canaan Road-Route 44
7:49 a.m. — 171 Canaan Road-Route 44
7:50 a.m. — 175 Canaan Road-Route 44
7:58 a.m. — 285 Taconic Road
8:00 a.m. — Rocky Lane & Twin Lakes Road
8:00 a.m. 99 Beaver Dam Road
8:00 a.m. 87 Beaver Dam Road
8:00 a.m. Hammertown Road & Undermountain Road-Route 41
8:09 a.m. — Westmont Road & Undermountain Road-Route 41
8:09 a.m. — 337 Undermountain Road-Route 41
8:10 a.m. — Scoville Ore Mine Road & Undermountain Road-Route 41
8:10 a.m. — 262 Undermountain Road-Route 41
8:13 a.m. — Sarum Village & Cobble Road
8:15 a.m. — 72 Undermountain Road-Route 41
8:15 a.m. — 56 Undermountain Road-Route 41
8:16 a.m. — Echo Street & Undermountain Road-Route 41
8:17 a.m. — 20 Undrmountain Road-Route 41
8:17 a.m. — Salisbury General Store(crosswalk)
8:17 a.m. — Factory Street & Main Street-Route 44
8:19 a.m. — 30/33 Fowler Street
8:19 a.m. — 41 Fowler Street
8:25 a.m. — Drop off at SCS Lower Building
8:30 a.m. — Drop off at SCS Upper building
Bus 28
Outbound
3:16 p.m. — 81 Lincoln City Road
3:16 p.m. — 89A Lincoln City Road
3:16 p.m. — Upland Meadow Drive & Lincoln City Road
3:18 p.m. — 26 Burton Road
3:25 p.m. — HCCC
3:30 p.m. — Factory Street & Main Street-Route 44
3:32 p.m. — 30/33 Fowler Street
3:32 p.m. — 41 Fowler Street
3:32 p.m. — Salisbury General Store(crosswalk)
3:34 p.m. — 45 East Main Street-Route 44
3:35 p.m. — 60 East Main Street-Route 44
3:35 p.m. — 5 Cobble Road
3:36 p.m. — Sarum Village & Cobble Road
3:37 p.m. — 72 Undermountain Road-Route 41
3:37 p.m. — 56 Undermountain Road-Route 41
3:38 p.m. — Echo Street & Undermountain Road-Route 41
3:38 p.m. — 20 Undermountain Road-Route 41
3:40 p.m. — 87 Canaan Road-Route 44
3:42 p.m. — Prospect Mountain Road & Canaan Road-Route 44
3:43 p.m. — 171 Canaan Road-Route 44
3:43 p.m. — 175 Canaan Road-Route 44
3:49 p.m. — 285 Taconic Road
3:51 p.m. — Rocky Lane & Twin Lakes Road
3:53 p.m. — 99 Beaver Dam Road
3:53 p.m. — 87 Beaver Dam Road
3:58 p.m. — Hammertown Road & Undermountain Road-Route 41
4:02 p.m. — Westmont Road & Undermountain Road-Route 41
4:04 p.m. — 337 Undermountain Road-Route 41
4:05 p.m. — Scoville Ore Mine Road & Undermountain Road-Route 41
4:06 p.m. — 262 Undermountain Road-Route 41
4:15 p.m. — 202 Salmon Kill Road
Bus 29
Inbound
7:40 a.m. — 47 Dugway Road
7:45 a.m. — Brinton Hill Road & Dugway Road
7:48 a.m. — Falls Mtn Road & Housatonic River Road
7:50 a.m. — Sugar Hill Road & Puddler’s Lane
7:53 a.m. — 260 Housatonic River Road
7:56 a.m. — 115 Housatonic River Road
8:00 a.m. — 3 Housatonic River Road
8:04 a.m. — Weatogue Road & Cardinal Lane
8:08 a.m. — Sunrise Ridge & Canaan Road-Route 44
8:08 a.m. — 370 Canaan Road-Route 44
8:11 a.m. — 251 Canaan Road-Salisbury Boys School
8:20 a.m. — 81 Lincoln City Road
8:21 a.m. — 89A Lincoln City Road
8:21 a.m. — Upland Meadow Drive & Lincoln City Road
8:23 a.m. — 26 Burton Road
8:25 a.m. — Drop off at SCS Lower building
8:30 a.m. — Drop off at SCS Upper building
Bus 29
Outbound
3:22 p.m. — 251 Canaan Road-Salisbury Boys School
3:30 p.m. — Weatogue Road & Cardinal Lane
3:34 p.m. — Sunrise Ridge & Canaan Road-Route 44
3:35 p.m. — 370 Canaan Road-Route 44
3:40 p.m. — 3 Housatonic River Road
3:44 p.m. — 115 Housatonic River Road
3:48 p.m. — 260 Housatonic River Road
3:50 p.m. — Sugar Hill Road & Puddler’s Lane
3:53 p.m. — Falls Mountain Road & Housatonic River Road
3:56 p.m. — Brinton Hill Road & Dugway Road
4:00 p.m. — 47 Dugway Road
Sharon Center School
Bus 6
Inbound
7:45 a.m. — 38 Swaller Hill Road
7:46 a.m. — Birch Lane & Swaller Hill Road
7:55 a.m. — 13 Route 7
7:56 a.m. — St. Bridget’s Church & River Road
7:56 a.m. — Guinea Road & Cornwall Bridge Road-Route 4
8:04 a.m. — Tichnor Road & East Street
8:12 a.m. — Deer Run Road & Sharon Mountain Road
8:15 a.m. — Fairchild Road & Jackson Road
8:16 a.m. — 41 Jackson Road
8:16 a.m. — 85 Jackson Road
8:20 a.m. — 32/40 White Hollow Road
8:27 a.m. — 68 Calkinstown Road
8:27 a.m. — Still Meadow Road & Calkinstown Road
8:30 a.m. — DROP OFF AT SHARON CENTER
Bus 6
Outbound
3:16 p.m. — Still Meadow Road & Calkinstown Road
3:16 p.m. — 68 Calkinstown Raod
3:21 p.m. — 32/40 White Hollow Road
3:27 p.m. — 85 Jackson Road
3:29 p.m. — 41 Jackson Road
3:33 p.m. — 146 Fairchild Road
3:33 p.m. — Deer Run & Sharon Mountain Road
3:45 p.m. — Tichnor Road & East Street
3:45 p.m. — Guinea Road & Cornwall Bridge Road-Route 4
3:55 p.m. — 26 Dawn Hill Road
4:00 p.m. — 13 Route 7
4:07 p.m. — 38 Swaller Hill Road
4:08 p.m. — Birch Lane & Swaller Hill Road
4:13 p.m. — 286 West Cornwall Road
Bus 7
Inbound
7:35 a.m. — 497 Cornwall Bridge Road-Route 4
7:35 a.m. — Northrup Road & Cornwall Bridge Road-Route 4
7:40 a.m. — Loper Road & Kings Hill Road
7:45 a.m. — Red Horse Hill & Cornwall Bridge Road-Route 4
7:52 a.m. — 100 Mitchelltown Road
8:02 a.m. — Westwoods Road # 1 & Keeler Road
8:04 a.m. — Lambert & Keeler Road
8:12 a.m. — West Meadow Road & Hoopersfield Drive
8:12 a.m. — 30 Hoopersfield Drive
8:15 a.m. — Herrick Road & Amenia Union Road-Route 41
8:18 a.m. — 104 Cornwall Bridge Road-Route 4
8:19 a.m. — 41 Main Street-Route 41
8:22 a.m. — 130 King Hill Road
8:22 a.m. — 124 Sharon Valley Road
8:23 a.m. — 77 Sharon Valley Road
8:24 a.m. — 35 Sharon Valley Road
8:24 a.m. — 33 Sharon Valley Road
8:28 a.m. — 97 Amenia Road-Route 343
8:28 a.m. — 91 Amenia Road-Route 343
8:30 a.m. — DROP OFF AT SHARON CENTER
Bus 7
Outbound
3:20 p.m. — 130 King Hill Road
3:20 p.m. — 124 Sharon Valley Road
3:24 p.m. — 77 Sharon Valley Road
3:25 p.m. — 35 Sharon Valley Road
3:26 p.m. — 33 Sharon Valley Road
3:28 p.m. — 97 Amenia Road-Route 343
3:29 p.m. — 91 Amenia Road-Route 343
3:32 p.m. — 104 Cornwall Bridge Road-Route 4
3:32 p.m. — Red Horse Hill & Cornwall Bridge Road-Route 4
3:32 p.m. — 497 Cornwall Bridge Road-Route 4
3:32 p.m. — Northrup Road & Cornwall Bridge Road-Route 4
3:36 p.m. — Loper Road & Kings Hill Road
3:40 p.m. — 100 Mitchelltown Road
3:40 p.m. — 25 Mitchelltown Road
3:46 p.m. — 30 Hoopersfield Drive
3:47 p.m. — West Meadow Road & Hoopersfield Drive
3:57 p.m. — Westwoods Road #1 & Keeler Road
4:00 p.m. — Lambert Road & Keeler Road
Bus 8
Inbound
7:53 a.m. — Lovers Lane & Low Road
7:57 a.m. — 221 Low Road
7:58 a.m. — 273 Low Road
7:58 a.m. — 288 Low Road
8:00 a.m. — 367 Gay Street-Route 41
8:03 a.m. — Rolling Hills Road & Gay Street-Route 41
8:04 a.m. — 258 Gay Street-Route 41
8:05 a.m. — 158 Gay Street-Route 41
8:05 a.m. — Rhynus Road & Gay Street-Route 41
8:06 a.m. — 104 Gay Street-Route 41
8:06 a.m. — 70 Gay Street-Route 41
8:11 a.m. — Robert Street & Silver Lake Shores Road
8:11 a.m. — Mudge Pond Road & Millerton Road-Route 361
8:19 a.m. — 158 Sharon Valley Road
8:20 a.m. — 38 Sharon Station Road
8:22 a.m. — Sharon Ridge Road & Sharon Station Road
8:22 a.m. — 11 Sharon Station Road
8:24 a.m. — 86 Upper Main Street
8:25 a.m. — 39 North Main Street-Route 41
8:26 a.m. — DROP OFF AT SHARON CENTER
Bus 8
Outbound
3:16 p.m. — 41 Main Street-Route 41
3:16 p.m. — 86 Upper Main Street
3:17 a.m. — 39 North Main Street-Route 41
3:17 p.m. — Lovers Lane & Low Road
3:20 p.m. — 221 Low Road
3:21 p.m. — 273 Low Road
3:22 p.m. — 288 Low Road
3:26 p.m. — 367 Gay Street-Route 41
3:28 p.m. — Rolling Hills Road & Gay Street-Route 41
3:28 p.m. — 258 Gay Street-Route 41
3:30 p.m. — 158 Gay Street-Route 41
3:30 p.m. — Rhynus Road & Gay Street-Route 41
3:31 p.m. — 104 Gay Street-Route 4
3:32 p.m. — 70 Gay Street-Route 41
3:36 p.m. — Robert Street & Silver Lake Shores Road
3:38 p.m. — Mudge Pond Road & Millerton Road-Route 361
3:42 p.m. — 158 Sharon Valley Road
3:44 p.m. — 38 Sharon Station Road
3:45 p.m. — Sharon Ridge Road & Sharon Station Road
3:46 p.m. — 11 Sharon Station Road
Kent Center School
Bus 9
Inbound
7:45 a.m. — 111 Skiff Mountain Road
7:51 a.m. — 402D Skiff Mountain Road
7:53 a.m. — 476 Skiff Mountain Road-Marvelwood School
7:59 a.m. — 233 Fuller Mountain Road
8:03 a.m. — 120 Fuller Mountain Road
8:07 a.m. — 73 Macedonia Brook Road
8:08 a.m. — 162A Macedonia Road-Route 341
8:10 a.m. — 206 Macedonia Road-Route 341
8:10 a.m. — 256 Macedonia Road-Route 341
8:12 a.m. — 253 Macedonia Road-Route 341
8:12 a.m. — 243B Macedonia Road-Route 341
8:12 a.m. — 80 Macedonia Road-Route 341(KELC)
8:18 a.m. — Chapel Road(RINK) & Macedonia Road-Route 341
8:20 a.m. — DROP OFF AT KCS
Bus 9
Outbound
3:13 p.m. — Skiff Mountain Road(KENT SCHOOL GYM)
3:14 p.m. — Skiff Mountain Road & Faculty Road
3:20 p.m. — 402D Skiff Mountain Road
3:22 p.m. — 476 Skiff Mountain Road-Marvelwood School
3:30 p.m. — 233 Fuller Mountain Road
3:35 p.m. — 120 Fuller Mountain Road
3:37 p.m. — 52 Fuller Mountain Road
3:38 p.m. — 73 Macedonia Brook Road
3:40 p.m. — 162A Macedonia Road-Route 341
3:42 p.m. — 204 Macedonia Road-Route 341
3:42 p.m. — 206 Macedonia Road-Route 341
3:43 p.m. — 256 Macedonia Road-Route 341
3:44 p.m. — 253 Macedonia Road-Route 341
3:45 p.m. — 243B Macedonia Road-Route 341
Bus 10
Inbound
7:30 a.m. — 23/24 S. Main Street-Route 7
7:31 a.m. — South Commons-Apt Complex & Kent Road-Route 7
7:32 a.m. — 73 South Main Street-Route 7
7:33 a.m. — Saddle Ridge Farm Road & Kent Road-Route 7
7:34 a.m. — Birch Hill Court & Kent Road-Route 7
7:35 a.m. — 136 Kent Road-Route 7
7:35 a.m. — Birch Hill Lane & Kent Road-Route 7
7:36 a.m. — 227A Kent Road-Route 7
7:37 a.m. — 243 Kent Road-Route 7
7:38 a.m. — Valley View Road & Kent Road-Route 7
7:40 a.m. — 255 Kent Road-Route 7
7:43 a.m. — 196A Bulls Bridge Road
7:45 a.m. — 135 Spooner Hill Road
7:50 a.m. — 50 Highland Road
7:56 a.m. — 160 Bulls Bridge Road
7:57 a.m. — 94 Bulls Bridge Road
7:58 a.m. — 40 Bulls Bridge Road(South Kent School)
8:00 a.m. — South Kent Post Office
8:06 a.m. — 104 Geer Mountain Road
8:08 a.m. — Brown Road & Jennings Road
8:11 a.m. — Peet Hill Road & Ore Hill Road
8:18 a.m. — 290 South Kent Road
8:20 a.m. — 76 South Kent Road
8:20 a.m. — 74 South Kent Road
8:22 a.m. — KECNS-St. Andrew’s Church
8:23 a.m. — DROP OFF AT KCS
Bus 10
Outbound
3:17 p.m. — KCNS-St. Andrew’s Church
3:18 p.m. — 23/24 S. Main Street-Route 7
3:20 p.m. — South Commons-Apt Complex & Kent Road-Route 7
3:21 p.m. — 73 South Main Street-Route 7
3:23 p.m. — Saddle Ridge Farm Road & Kent Road-Route 7
3:24 p.m. — Birch Hill Court(1st road) & Kent Road-Route 7
3:26 p.m. — 136 Kent Road-Route 7
3:27 p.m. — Birch Hill Lane & Kent Road-Route 7
3:28 p.m. — 227A Kent Road-Route 7
3:29 p.m. — 243 Kent Road-Route 7
3:30 p.m. — Valley View Road & Kent Road-Route 7
3:31 p.m. — 255 Kent Road-Route 7
3:32 p.m. — 247/248 Bulls Bridge Road
3:34 p.m. — 196A Bulls Bridge Road
3:35 p.m. — 135 Spooner Hill Road
3:35 p.m. — 126 Spooner Hill Road
3:39 p.m. — 50 Highland Road
3:42 p.m. — 160 Bulls Bridge Road
3:44 p.m. — 94 Bulls Bridge Road
3:45 p.m. — 40 Bulls Bridge Road(South Kent School)
3:47 p.m. — South Kent Post Office
3:50 p.m. — 10 Camps Flat Road
3:50 p.m. — 104 Geer Mountain Road
3:57 p.m. — Brown Road & Jennings Road
3:58 p.m. — 27 Jennings Road
4:06 p.m. — Peet Hill Road & Ore Hill Road
4:16 p.m. — 290 South Kent Road
4:16 p.m. — Eber Road & South Kent Road
4:16 p.m. — 82 South Kent Road
4:16 p.m. — 76 South Kent Road
4:17 p.m. — 74 South Kent Road
Bus 11
Inbound
8:07 a.m. 433 Kent Cornwall Road-Route 7
8:09 a.m. — Carter Road & Kent Cornwall Road-Route 7
8:09 a.m. — 395 Kent Cornwall Road-Route 7
8:12 a.m. — 208 Kent Cornwall Road-Route 7
8:13 a.m. — Botsford Road & Kent Cornwall Road-Route 7
8:14 a.m. — Halls Lane & Kent Cornwall Road-Route 7
8:14 a.m. — Muller Road & Kent Cornwall Road-Route 7
8:14 a.m. — 121 Kent Cornwall Road-Route 7
8:17 a.m. — 44 Studio Hill Circle
8:17 a.m. — 42B Studio Hill Road
8:18 a.m. — Pheasant Run & Studio Hill Road
8:20 a.m. — 69 Kent Cornwall Road-Route 7
8:20 a.m. — Chase Hill Road & Kent Cornwall Road-Route 7
8:20 a.m. — 49 Kent Cornwall Road-Route 7
8:20 a.m. — 81 North Main Street-Route 7
8:22 a.m. — 80 North Main Street-Route 7
8:23 a.m. — DROP OFF AT KCS
Bus 11
Outbound
3:19 p.m. — 80 Noth Main Street-Route 7
3:20 p.m. — 81 North Main Street-Route 7
3:20 p.m. — 49 Kent Cornwall Road-Route 7
3:21 p.m. — Chase Hill Road & Kent-Cornwall Road-Route 7
3:21 p.m. — 69 Kent Cornwall Road-Route 7
3:21 p.m. — 44 Studio Hill Circle
3:21 p.m. — 42B Studio Hill Road
3:25 p.m. — Pheasant Run & Studio Hill Road
3:25 p.m. — 121 Kent Cornwall Road-Route 7
3:25 p.m. — Muller Road & Kent Cornwall Road-Route 7
3:25 p.m. — Halls Lane & Kent Cornwall Road-Route 7
3:29 p.m. — Botsford Road & Kent-Cornwall Road-Route 7
3:29 p.m. — 208 Kent-Cornwall Road-Route 7
3:29 p.m. — 395 Kent Cornwall Road-Route 7
3:32 p.m. — Carter Road & Kent-Cornwall Road-Route 7
3:32 p.m. — 433 Kent Cornwall Road-Route 7
Bus 12
Inbound
7:18 a.m. — 152 Segar Mountain Road-Route 341
7:22 a.m. — 16 South Road
7:23 a.m. — 42 South Road
7:24 a.m. — South Road & Flat Rock Road
7:26 a.m. — Treasure Hill Road & Richards Road
7:30 a.m. — 9 South Road
7:40 a.m. — 21 Upper Kent Hollow Road
7:52 a.m. — Camps Road & Tamshell Dr
7:54 a.m. — 373 Kent Hollow Road
7:54 a.m. — 369 Kent Hollow Road
7:59 a.m. — 211 Kent Hollow Road
8:02 a.m. — 115/119 Kent Hollow Road
8:03 a.m. — 107 Kent Hollow Road
8:03 a.m. — Segar Mtn Road-Route 341 & Kent Hollow Road
8:03 a.m. — 5 Kenico Road
8:15 a.m. — Bald Hill Road & Segar Mountain Road-Route 341
8:17 a.m. — 255 Segar Mountain Road-Route 341
8:19 a.m. — Maple Street Ext & Maple Street-Route 341
8:19 a.m. — 25 Maple Street
8:22 a.m. — DROP OFF AT KCS
Bus 12
Outbound
3:13 p.m. — 25 Maple Street
3:14 p.m. — Maple Street Ext & Maple Street-Route 341
3:18 p.m. — Cobble Road & Segar Mountain Road-Route 341
3:20 p.m. — 152 Segar Mountain Road-Route 341
3:20 p.m. — 255 Segar Mountain Road-Route 341
3:22 p.m. — 16 South Road
3:23 p.m. — Iron Mountain Road & South Road
3:24 p.m. — 42 South Road
3:25 p.m. — Flat Rock Road & South Road
3:27 p.m. — Treasure Hill Road & Richards Road
3:30 p.m. — 9 South Road
3:30 p.m. — 274 Segar Mountain Road-Route 341
3:32 p.m. — Richards Road & Segar Mountain Road-Route 341
3:35 p.m. — Top of Kent Hollow Road @PULL OFF
3:38 p.m. — 107 Kent Hollow Road
3:38 p.m. — 115/119 Kent Hollow Road
3:40 p.m. — 211 Kent Hollow Road
3:43 p.m. — 296 Kent Hollow Road
3:48 p.m. — Camps Road & Tamshell Dr
3:50 p.m. — 373 Kent Hollow Road
3:51 p.m. — 369 Kent Hollow Road
3:56 p.m. — 21 Upper Kent Hollow Road
4:01 p.m. — Gorham Road & Kenico Road
4:02 p.m. — 43 Kenico Road
4:04 p.m. — 5 Kenico Road
North Canaan Elementary School
Bus 22
Inbound
7:32 a.m. — 211 Route 7
7:46 a.m. — 57 High Street-Route 7
7:46 a.m. — 44 High Street-Route 7
7:46 a.m. — 37/38 High Street-Route 7
7:46 a.m. — 33 High Street-Route 7
7:49 a.m. — 16 East Main Street-Route 44
7:50 a.m. — 46 East Main Street-Route 44
7:50 a.m. — Deely Road & East Canaan Road-Route 44
7:50 a.m. — 189 East Canaan Road-Route 44
7:52 a.m. — 226 East Canaan Road-Route 44
7:54 a.m. — 260 East Canaan Road-Route 44
7:54 a.m. — 294 East Canaan Road-Route 44
7:55 a.m. — 324 Norfolk Road-Route 44
7:59 a.m. — 391 Norfolk Road-Route 44
7:59 a.m. — 357 Norfolk Road-Route 44
8:03 a.m. — 333 Norfolk Road-Route 44
8:04 a.m. — 267 East Canaan Road-Route 44
8:04 a.m. — 243 East Canaan Road-Route 44
8:05 a.m. — 45 Allyndale Road
8:07 a.m. — 63 Allyndale Road
8:09 a.m. — 17 Margaret Lane
8:09 a.m. — 22 Margaret Lane
8:09 a.m. — 3 Margaret Lane
8:09 a.m. — 60 Trescott Hill Road
8:10 a.m. — 56 Trescott Hill Road
8:10 a.m. — 47 Trescott Hill Road
8:11 a.m. — 33 Trescott Hill Road
8:11 a.m. — 32 Trescott Hill Road
8:14 a.m. — 42 East Main Street-Route 44
8:14 a.m. — Lime Kiln Road & East Main Street-Route 44
8:14 a.m. — 26 North Elm Street
8:16 a.m. — Patty Lane & Daisy Hill Road
8:18 a.m. — 103 Daisy Hill Road
8:19 a.m. — 115 Daisy Hill Road
8:23 a.m. — 81 Orchard Street
8:23 a.m. — 144 Granite Avenue Ext
8:24 a.m. — Granite Avenue Ext & Granite Avenue No 2 Ext
8:25 a.m. — 24 Killawee Street
8:27 a.m. — 200 North Elm Street
8:30 a.m. — DROP OFF AT NORTH CANAAN ELEMENTARY
Bus 22
Outbound
3:20 p.m. — 200 North Elm Street
3:21 p.m. — 81 Orchard Street
3:21 p.m. — 144 Granite Avenue Ext
3:22 p.m. — Granite Avenue Ext & Granite Avenue NO 2 EXT
3:22 p.m. — Killawee Street & Granit Avenue Ext
3:23 p.m. — 24 Killawee Street
3:24 p.m. — Patty Lane & Daisy Hill Road
3:25 p.m. — 103 Daisy Hill Road
3:25 p.m. — 115 Daisy Hill Road
3:26 p.m. — 136 Daisy Hill Road
3:26 p.m. — 26 North Elm Street
3:30 p.m. — 38 High Street-Route 7
3:30 p.m. — 44 High Street-Route 7
3:30 p.m. — 57 High Street-Route 7
3:30 p.m. — 37 High Street-Route 7
3:30 p.m. — 33 High Street-Route 7
3:33 p.m. — 16/20 East Main Street-Route 44
3:34 p.m. — Lime Kiln Road & East Main Street-Route 44
3:35 p.m. — 46 East Main Street-Route 44
3:35 p.m. — Deely Road & East Canaan Road-Route 44
3:35 p.m. — 189 East Canaan Road-Route 44
3:38 p.m. — 226 East Canaan Road-Route 44
3:39 p.m. — 260 East Canaan Road-Route 44
3:39 p.m. — 294 East Canaan Road-Route 44
3:39 p.m. — 324 Norfolk Road-Route 44(Fruend’s Farm)
3:41 p.m. — 391 Norfolk Road-Route 44
3:41 p.m. — 357 Norfolk Road-Route 44
3:41 p.m. — 337 Norfolk Road-Route 44
3:45 p.m. — 333 Norfolk Road-Route 44
3:47 p.m. — 267 East Canaan Road-Route 44
3:47 p.m. — 243 East Canaan Road-Route 44
3:49 p.m. — 45 Allyndale Road
3:51 p.m. — 63 Allyndale Road
3:52 p.m. — 17 Margaret Lane
3:53 p.m. — 22 Margaret Lane
3:53 p.m. — 3 Margaret Lane
3:54 p.m. — 60 Trescott Hill Road
3:45 p.m. — 56 Trescott Hill Road
3:45 p.m. — 47 Trescott Hill Road
3:55 p.m. — 33 Trescott Hill Road
3:55 p.m. — 32 Trescott Hill Road
Bus 23
Inbound
7:52 a.m. — 15 Lower Road
7:53 a.m. — 33 Lower Road
7:54 a.m. — 37 Lower Road
7:56 a.m. — 109 Lower Road
7:56 a.m. — 125 Lower Road
7:57 a.m. — 158 Lower Road
7:57 a.m. — 166 Lower Road
8:01 a.m. — 15 Old Turnpike Road S
8:01 a.m. — 20 Old Turnpike Road S
8:02 a.m. — 24 Old Turnpike Road S
8:02 a.m. — 45 Old Turnpike Road S
8:03 a.m. — 22 Brown’s Lane
8:04 a.m. — 6 Brown’s Lane
8:08 a.m. — Old Turnpike Road North & Canaan Valley Road
8:08 a.m. — 40 College Hill Road
8:08 a.m. — 43 College Hill Road
8:16 a.m. — 62 New Street
8:17 a.m. — 70/71 Old Turnpike Road N
8:19 a.m. — 172 Clayton Road
8:19 a.m. — 154 Clayton Road
8:20 a.m. — 132 Clayton Road
8:22 a.m. — 75 Clayton Road
8:23 a.m. — 59 Clayton Road
8:23 a.m. — 19 Clayton Road
8:24 a.m. — 14 Clayton Road
8:26 a.m. — Barracks Road & Ashley Falls Road-Route 7
8:26 a.m. — 395 Ashley Falls Road-Route 7
8:28 a.m. — 253 Ashley Falls Road-Route 7
8:29 a.m. — 218 Ashley Falls Road-Route 7
8:29 a.m. — 147 Railroad Street-Corner house on Pease Street
8:30 a.m. — DROP OFF AT NORTH CANAAN ELEMENTARY
Bus 23
Outbound
3:17 p.m. — 218 Ashley Falls Road-Route 7
3:18 p.m. — 253 Ashley Falls Road-Route 7
3:18 p.m. — 395 Ashley Falls Road-Route 7
3:19 p.m. — Barracks Road & Ashley Falls Road-Route 7
3:25 p.m. — 535 West Main Street
3:26 p.m. — 520 West Main Street
3:27 p.m. — 340 West Main Street
3:27 p.m. — 259 West Main Street
3:28 p.m. — 254 West Main Street
3:28 p.m. — 223/228 West Main Street
3:29 p.m. — West Main Street & Prospect Street
3:29 p.m. — West Main Street & Foote Avenue
3:33 p.m. — 14 Clayton Road
3:34 p.m. — 19 Clayton Road
3:35 p.m. — 59 Clayton Road
3:35 p.m. — 75 Clayton Road
3:36 p.m. — 132 Clayton Road
3:37 p.m. — 154 Clayton Road
3:38 p.m. — 172 Clayton Road
3:39 p.m. — 70/71 Old Turnpike Road N
3:40 p.m. — 62 New Street
3:42 p.m. — Carlson Road & Canaan Valley Road
3:45 p.m. — 40 College Hill Road
3:46 p.m. — 43 College Hill Road
3:50 p.m. — Old Turnpike Road North & Canaan Valley Road
3:55 p.m. — 15 Old Turnpike Road S
3:56 p.m. — 20 Old Turnpike Road S
3:56 p.m. — 24 Old Turnpike Road S
3:57 p.m. — 45 Old Turnpike Road S
3:58 p.m. — 22 Brown’s Lane
3:58 p.m. — 6 Brown’s Lane
4:03 p.m. — 166 Lower Road
4:03 p.m. — 158 Lower Road
4:05 p.m. — 125 Lower Road
4:05 p.m. — 109 Lower Road
4:06 p.m. — 93 Lower Road
4:07 p.m. — 37 Lower Road
4:07 p.m. — 33 Lower Road
4:08 p.m. — 15 Lower Road
Bus 24
Inbound
7:54 a.m. — 122 Sand Road
7:55 a.m. — 101-9 Sand Road
7:55 a.m. — 101-5 Sand Road
7:55 a.m. — 88 Sand Road
8:00 a.m. — Devine Avenue & Church Street-Route 44
8:00 a.m. — Reed Street & Church Street-Route 44
8:01 a.m. — Barlow Street & Church Street-Route 44
8:01 a.m. — 124/126 Church Street-Route 44
8:02 a.m. —Grove Street & Church Street-Route 44
8:02 a.m. — 178 Church Street-Route 44
8:03 a.m. — Honey Hill Road & Highland Lane
8:05 a.m. — 320 Salisbury Road-Route 44
8:05 a.m. — 328 Salisbury Road-Route 44
8:06 a.m. — 334 Salisbury Road-Route 44
8:07 a.m. — Raymond Avenue & Salisbury Road-Route 44
8:09 a.m. — 369 Salisbury Road-Route 44
8:10 a.m. — 357 Salisbury Road-Route 44
8:10 a.m. — 347 Salisbury Road-Route 44
8:13 a.m. — Greene Avenue & New High Street
8:14 a.m. — 15/16 Greene Avenue
8:15 a.m. — Lawrence Avenue & Salisbury Road-Route 44
8:16 a.m. — 241 Salisbury Road-Route 44
8:17 a.m. — 29 Church Street-Route 44
8:18 a.m. — Main Street-Route 44 & Station Place Apartments
8:19 a.m. — 27 Railroad Street-Route 7(Colonial Theatre)
8:20 a.m. — 47 Railroad Street-Route 7
8:21 a.m. — 74 Bragg Street
8:22 a.m. — 340 West Main Street
8:22 a.m. — 287 West Main Street
8:24 a.m. — 259 West Main Street
8:25 a.m. — 254 West Main Street
8:25 a.m. — 223/228 West Main Street
8:26 a.m. — Reed Street/Quin Street & West Main Street
8:26 a.m. — West Main Street & Prospect Street
8:27 a.m. — West Main Street & Foote Avenue
8:30 a.m. — DROP OFF AT NORTH CANAAN ELEMENTARY
Bus 24
Outbound
3:16 p.m. — 74 Bragg Street
3:17 p.m. — 47 Railroad Street-Route 7
3:17 p.m. — 31 Railroad Street-Route 7
3:19 p.m. — Devine Avenue & Church Street-Route 44
3:19 p.m. — Reed Street & Church Street-Route 44
3:20 p.m. — Barlow Street & Church Street-Route 44
3:20 p.m. — 124/126 Church Street-Route 44
3:21 p.m. — Grove Street & Church Street-Route 44
3:21 p.m. — 178 Church Street-Route 44
3:22 p.m. — Honey Hill Road & Highland Lane
3:23 p.m. — 328 Salisbury Road-Route 44
3:24 p.m. — 334 Salisbury Road-Route 44
3:24 p.m. — Raymond Avenue & Salisbury Road-Route 44
3:24 p.m. — 369 Salisbury Road-Route 44
3:24 p.m. — 357 Salisbury Road-Route 44
3:26 p.m. — 347 Salisbury Road-Route 44
3:27 p.m. — Greene Avenue & New High Street
3:29 p.m. — 15/16 Greene Avenue
3:30 p.m. — Lawrence Avenue & Salisbury Road-Route 44
3:31 p.m. — 241 Salisbury Road-Route 44
3:32 p.m. — 29 Church Street-Route 44
3:32 p.m. — Main Street-Route 44 & Station Place Apts
3:38 p.m. — 88 Sand Road
3:39 p.m. — 101-5 Sand Road
3:39 p.m. — 101-9 Sand Road
3:40 p.m. — 122 Sand Road
Lee H. Kellogg School
Bus 13
Inbound
7:45 a.m. — 22 Stein Lane
7:45 a.m. — 28 Stein Lane
7:46 a.m. — 39 Stein Lane
7:48 a.m. — 17 Stein Lane
7:50 a.m. — 309 Route 7 North
7:53 a.m. — 40 Under Mountain Road
7:55 a.m. — 137 Under Mountain Road
7:56 a.m. — 191 Under Mountain Road
8:02 a.m. — 124 Canaan Mountain Road
8:06 a.m. — Under Mountain Road & Cobble Road
8:18 a.m. — 55 Music Mountain Road
8:20 a.m. — 163 Music Mountain Road
8:20 a.m. — 230 Music Mountain Road
8:24 a.m. — 312 Music Mountain Road
8:28 a.m. — 40 River Road
8:28 a.m. — 20 River Road
8:28 a.m. — 10 River Road
8:32 a.m. — 211 Lime Rock Road-Route 7 S
8:33 a.m. — Lime Rock Road-Route 7 & Facchin Street
Bus 13
Outbound
3:23 p.m. — HVRHS-front of the school
3:26 p.m. — 211 Lime Rock Road-Route 7 S
3:28 p.m. — Lime Rock Road-Route 7 & Facchin Street
3:33 p.m. — 22 Stein Lane
3:34 p.m. — 28 Stein Lane
3:34 p.m. — 39 Stein Lane
3:35 p.m. — 17 Stein Lane
3:35 p.m. — 309 Route 7N
3:40 p.m. — 40 Under Mountain Road
3:42 p.m. — 137 Under Mountain Road
3:43 p.m. — 191 Under Mountain Road
3:52 p.m. — 124 Canaan Mountain Road
4:00 p.m. — Under Mountain Road & Cobble Road
4:00 p.m. 55 Music Mountain Road
4:00 p.m. — 162/163 Music Mountain Road
4:18 p.m. — 230 Music Mountain Road
4:19 p.m. — 312 Music Mountain Road
4:25 p.m. — 40 River Road
4:25 p.m. — 20 River Road
4:25 p.m. — 10 River Road
Bus 14
Inbound
7:52 a.m. — 84 Sand Road
7:54 a.m. — 130 Sand Road
7:58 a.m. — 185 Belden Street-Route 126
8:06 a.m. — Dublin Road & Point of Rocks Road-Route 126
8:10 a.m. — Amy Road(2ND Road) & Route 126
8:13 a.m. — 20 Route 63
8:13 a.m. — 32 Route 63
8:15 a.m. — 27 Route 63
8:17 a.m. — Falls Village Daycare
8:19 a.m. — 16 Johnson Road
8:20 a.m. — 64 Johnson Road
8:22 a.m. — 217 Beebe Hill Road
8:28 a.m. — 35 Beebe Hill Road
8:30 a.m. — 19/21 Prospect Street
8:30 a.m. — 26 Prospect Street
8:31 a.m. — 49 Prospect Street
8:31 a.m. — 55 Prospect Street
8:32 a.m. — 57 Railroad Street
8:32 a.m. — 92 Railroad Street
Bus 14
Outbound
3:22 p.m. — 57 Railroad Street
3:22 p.m. — 92 Railroad Street
3:23 p.m. — 55 Prospect Street
3:23 p.m. — 49 Prospect Street
3:24 p.m. — 26 Prospect Street
3:25 p.m. — 19/21 Prospect Street
3:26 p.m. — 35 Beebe Hill Road
3:26 p.m. — 16 Johnson Road
3:32 p.m. — 64 Johnson Road
3:35 p.m. — 217 Beebe Hill Road
3:37 p.m. — Amy Road & Route 126
3:40 p.m. — 20 Route 63
3:40 p.m. — 32 Route 63
3:42 p.m. — 27 Route 63
3:45 p.m. — Falls Village Daycare
3:50 p.m. — 84 Sand Road
3:50 p.m. — 130 Sand Road
3:56 p.m. — 185 Belden Street-Route 126
4:01 p.m. — Dublin Road & Point of Rocks Road-Route 126
Cornwall Consolidated School
Bus 3
Inbound
7:09 a.m. — 62 Furnace Brook Road-Route 4
7:11 a.m. — 21 Cemetery Hill Road-Route 4
7:11 a.m. — 39 Cemetery Hill Road-Route 4
7:13 a.m. — 39 Great Hollow Road
7:14 a.m. — Mohawk Ski Area-end of driveway
7:15 a.m. — 38 Great Hollow Road
7:15 a.m. — 22 Great Hollow Road
7:18 a.m. — 82 Cemetery Hill Road-Route 4
7:18 a.m. — 94 Cemetery Hill Road
7:28 a.m. — 87 Mohawk Mountain Road
7:34 a.m. — 28 Bunker Hill Road-Route 4
7:43 a.m. — 163 Cornwall Hollow Road
7:47 a.m. — 42 Hautboy Hill Road
7:57 a.m. — 39 Hall Road
7:57 a.m. — 32 Hall Road
8:00 a.m. — 8 Town St
8:04 a.m. — 197 Town St
8:07 a.m. — 256 Town St
8:09 a.m. — Town Street& Yelping Hill Road
8:15 a.m. — Rexford Road & Cream Hill Road
8:17 a.m. — 92 Cream Hill Road
Bus 3
Outbound
3:10 p.m. — 92 Cream Hill Road
3:11 p.m. — Rexford Road & Cream Hill Road
3:15 p.m. — 256 Town St
3:17 p.m. — Town Street& Yelping Hill Road
3:21 p.m. — 197 Town St
3:24 p.m. — 66 Cogswell Road
3:26 p.m. — Wright Hill Road & Cogswell Road
3:31 p.m. — 8 Town St
3:33 p.m. — 32 Hall Road
3:34 p.m. — 39 Hall Road
3:36 p.m. — 163 Cornwall Hollow Road-Route 43
3:42 p.m. — 42 Hautboy Hill Road
3:43 p.m. — 75 Hautboy Hill Road
3:44 p.m. — 17 Hollenbeck Road-Route 63
3:45 p.m. — 19 Hollenbeck Road-Route 63
3:55 p.m. — 8 Bunker Hill Road-Route 4
4:05 p.m. — 87 Mohawk Mountain Road
4:11 p.m. — 28 Bunker Hill Road-Route 4
4:13 p.m. — 94 Cemetery Hill Road
4:15 p.m. — 22 Great Hollow Road
4:16 p.m. — 39 Great Hollow Road
4:16 p.m. — 38 Great Hollow Road
4:26 p.m. — 129 College St
4:36 p.m. — 82 Cemetery Hill Road-Route 4
4:38 p.m. — Baldwin Road & Cemetery Hill Road-Route 4
4:39 p.m. — Town Street South & Route 4
4:41 p.m. — 39 Cemetery Hill Road-Route 4
4:42 p.m. — 21 Cemetery Hill Road-Route 4
4:45 p.m. — 62 Furnace Brook Road-Route 4
Bus 4
Inbound
7:14 a.m. — 104 Kent Road S-Route 7
7:15 a.m. — 122 Kent Road S-Route 7
7:15 a.m. — 128 Kent Road S-Route 7
7:16 a.m. — Soltis Lane & Kent Road S-Route 7
7:17 a.m. — 234 Kent Road-Route 7
7:18 a.m. — 256 Kent Road(Kugeman Village)
7:20 a.m. — 332 Kent Road-Route 7
7:21 a.m. — Parking lot-second part
7:22 a.m. — 355 Kent Road S-Route 7
7:24 a.m. — Mansonville Road & Kent Road S-Route 7
7:25 a.m. — 247 Kent Road S-Route 7
7:26 a.m. — 235 Kent Road S-Route 7
7:28 a.m. — 32 Warren Hill Road-Route 45
7:30 a.m. — 85 Warren Hill Road-Route 45
7:30 a.m. — 98 Warren Hill Road-Route 45
7:35 a.m. — Flat Rocks Road & Warren Hill Road-Route 45
7:40 a.m. — 182 Whitcomb Hill Road
7:46 a.m. — 159 Kent Road S-Route 7
7:47 a.m. — 141 Kent Road S-Route 7
7:49 a.m. — Burlwood Lane & Kent Road S-Route 7
7:50 a.m. — 41 Kent Road-Route 7
7:55 a.m. — 76 Popple Swamp Road
7:58 a.m. — 9 Jewell St
8:01 a.m. — 46 Valley Road
8:05 a.m. — 14 Bolton St
8:10 a.m. — 69 Pierce Lane
8:12 a.m. — 179 Sharon Goshen Turnpike-Route 128
8:13 a.m. — Wright Hill Road & Sharon Goshen Turnpike-Route 128
8:15 a.m. — Lower River Road & Sharon Goshen Turnpike-Route 128
Bus 4
Outbound
3:07 p.m. — Lower River Road & Sharon Goshen Turnpike-Route 128
3:10 p.m. — 179 Sharon Goshen Turnpike-Route 128
3:13 p.m. — Dibble Hill Road & Pierce Lane
3:17 p.m. — 74 Pierce Lane
3:17 p.m. — 69 Pierce Lane
3:18 p.m. — 19 Peirce Lane
3:21 p.m. — 9 Jewell St
3:21 p.m. — 33 Jewell St
3:25 p.m. — 46 Valley Road
3:30 p.m. — 14 Bolton St
3:33 p.m. — Bell Road & Popple Swamp Road
3:35 p.m. — 76 Popple Swamp Road
3:40 p.m. — 41 Kent Road S-Route 7
3:41 p.m. — Burlwood Lane & Kent Road S-Route 7
3:41 p.m. — 104 Kent Road S-Route 7
3:42 p.m. — 122 Kent Road S-Route 7
3:42 p.m. — 128 Kent Road S-Route 7
3:43 p.m. — 141 Kent Road S-Route 7
3:43 p.m. — 159 Kent Road S-Route 7
3:44 p.m. — Soltis Lane & Kent Road S-Route 7
3:45 p.m. — 234 Kent Road S-Route 7
3:46 p.m. — 235 Kent Road S-Route
3:47 p.m. — 256 Kent Road S-Route 7
3:48 p.m. — 332 Kent Road S-Route 7
3:49 p.m. — Parking lot-second part
3:50 p.m. — 355 Kent Road S-Route 7
3:52 p.m. — Mansonville Road & Kent Road S-Route 7
3:53 p.m. — 247 Kent Road S-Route 7
3:58 p.m. — 32 Warren Hill Road-Route 45
4:00 p.m. — 85 Warren Hill Road-Route 45
4:00 p.m. — 98 Warren Hill Road-Route 45
4:05 p.m. — Flat Rocks Road & Warren Hill Road-Route 45
4:15 p.m. — 182 Whitcomb Hill Road
Unwinding with wine at Spring Hill
Wine finds its perfect pairing in art at Spring Hill Vineyards in New Preston, Conn., where site-specific sculptural installations function as the visual feast to complement a focused lineup of thoughtfully crafted wines.
Guided by an ethos for quality over quantity, four wines—a light, bright estate-grown cabernet franc, sippable unoaked chardonnay, lean and refreshing Cayuga white, and a sweet rose of pinot noir—make up Spring Hill’s current wine list.
“We don’t want to be big, we want to be good,” said winemaker and farm manager Andrew Johnson as he swirled a glass of 2017 cab franc, currently being poured for tastings. Echoing with a teasing laugh the late-70s Masson vow to “sell no wine before its time,” Johnson explained that the winery’s best product—a deep, velvety Marquette—is still awaiting ‘its time’ since being vinted in 2021 and spending 14 months maturing in Hungarian oak barrels.
A similar impetus has driven—and continues to drive—the careful curatorial decisions that built a compelling outdoor art exhibit of the wooded glade that serves as Spring Hill’s gathering space.
Before founders Stephanie and Tim Ingrassia planted their first grapevines or artworks, the site that would become Spring Hill Vineyards was a hay farm that dated back to the 18th century; reinterpreted vestiges and suggestions of this history represent the core aesthetic being cultivated.
View of Spring Hill through a window in the Bee Brook Grotto, housed inside a 1940’s grain silo.Sava Marinkovic
“Everything here has had a past life,” according to Stephanie Ingrassia—the modernized barn was built from 150 year old beams and siding, the restrooms from a train car. Over the main space towers a refitted 1940s silo, original to the site, whose cracked doors invite visitors to make the thirty foot climb to its crown grotto—a scintillating surprise of sinuous forms and gleaming materials that is meant to feel, according to artist Randy Polumbo, “like a shared memory from the future.”
And the facilitation of sharing—of memories, moments, and the space provided—is what Wine Tasting Program Manager Emma Terhaar describes as Spring Hill’s true mission.
“It’s a community space to be shared,” said Terhaar, summarizing the Ingrassias’ vision for a place where residents of rural Connecticut could gather and mingle with their community. “It’s a destination worth coming to, for whatever reason,” Terhaar averred, whether for a glass of wine, a gander of art, or just to relax with friends and family.
Spring Hill Vineyards is the annual host of Spring Hill Arts Gathering (SHAG) and maintains SHAG’s permanent collection. Upcoming events include dancing and drinks for Salsa Night on Sunday, Aug. 25; a croquet tournament guided by United States Croquet Association’s Preston Stuart on Sunday, Sept. 8; and a celebration of Sept. 22’s autumnal equinox featuring food, yoga, meditation, live music, and—a given for all things coming into balance—plenty of wine.
The Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies in Millbrook, renowned for its cutting-edge environmental research, recently unveiled a new art installation, showcasing the vibrant synergy between art and science. On Friday, Aug. 16, a small group of invited guests that included patrons, donors, trustees, board members, and other friends of the institute, were led through a private tour of the exhibition by Cary Institute President Joshua Ginsberg. The exhibition features work from staff, programs run off-site through the institute, and the work of artists from the Canoo Hills Creative Arts Residency, a program that has nurtured creative expression at the intersection of art and ecological science since its inception in 2009.
The residency program has hosted 11 artists over the years, but was paused during the COVID-19 pandemic as the institute underwent significant renovations. The building was originally designed by Malcolm Wells, regarded as the father of modern earth-sheltered architecture. The renovations led by Bruce Becker, an expert in energy efficiency and historic restoration, incorporate principles from LEED and the Living Building Challenge, achieving Zero Carbon, Zero Energy, and Core Green standards. The building now boasts an Energy Use Intensity Rating of 61 kBtu/ft², making it 48% more energy efficient than a typical office building. In other words, the building itself is a work of art and has restored Wells’ original vision of creating a near-zero energy building. It is a perfect complement to the art it now houses.
Curated by Susan Burks, a recommendation from Jack Banning, husband of former Board Chair, Irene Banning, the exhibition is thoughtfully designed to resonate with the institute’s mission and vision. Burks aimed to incorporate “local where possible, artists who worked with scientists, scientists who were artists, and artists inspired by ecological science.” The result is a collection that is both approachable and profoundly connected to the natural world.
The Cary Institute’s commitment to integrating art into its scientific mission is a reminder that knowledge and creativity are not separate endeavors, but intertwined paths towards a deeper understanding of our world. This ethos is reflected not only in the individual works that now adorn the walls and halls of the institute but also in the overall atmosphere of the newly renovated building — a space where art and science coalesce to inspire thought, dialogue, and action. As Ginsberg aptly shared his vision for the exhibition: “What we didn’t want is things that were literal. We wanted it to be inspirational. Because in the end, I think both art and science should be inspirational.”
To arrange a tour of the Cary Institute, contact Joshua Ginsberg at ginsbergj@caryinstitute.org.
"Paddock Views: Lime Rock 1989-2023,” the photography of Marc Andrew Elliott, is set to open on Aug. 24 at Yo Studio in North Canaan, Conn. This exhibit, a world premiere, showcases Elliott’s unique perspective on vintage car racing at the iconic Lime Rock Park where he has spent decades capturing the spirit and essence of both the vehicles and the people who cherish them.
Marc Elliott is a seasoned photographer with a career spanning over 45 years. “Marc is very accomplished in other areas of photography, and similarly passionate and obsessive about his subjects, but we thought it would be a great idea to do a show of car photography with the track just in our back yard,” said Francois Dischinger, co-owner and founder of Yo Studio. Elliott’s photographs offer a window into the paddocks of Lime Rock, a place where history, speed, and a deep love for automotive heritage converge. From his early, more spontaneous explorations of the track to his later, more focused studies, Elliott’s images reveal the evolving nature of both the cars and the culture surrounding them.
These photographs “are about light,” said Elliott, a testament to the artist’s meticulous craft as a traditional analog photographer. Working primarily with Rolleiflex cameras and employing darkroom techniques honed over decades, Elliott captures the raw, tactile reality of the racing world. He spoke passionately about his commitment to film photography. “There’s an immediacy to a black and white gelatin silver print that just doesn’t exist in the digital realm,” Elliott explained. “It’s a mature technology. It’s been around for 150 years.”
The exhibit is as much a study of the racing world as it is a testament to Elliott’s deep connection with Lime Rock and its community. Over the years, he has formed relationships with legendary figures like Sam Posey, whose racing suit and helmet will be on display. These connections have enriched his work, adding layers of history and personal narrative to the images.
Francois Dischinger and Beth Fazio, the founders of Yo Studio, recognized the distinctiveness of Elliott’s car photography, which stood out to them for its departure from the usual clichés of the genre. Dischinger discovered Elliott’s work through Instagram and noted, “Marc’s work was so distinctive in a way that car photography really isn’t ever.” They included his work in their first show in May, a group exhibition that showcased the work of 27 artists. This will be just the second show in the space, a studio that the couple hopes will foster community, collaboration and thematic exploration. “We want it to be a place where people can pop in and just sit and maybe take a book off the shelf,” said Beth Fazio.
The inviting new space is the perfect venue for this exhibit which will be on view until September 21 and opens the weekend before the Lime Rock Historic Festival which will be celebrating its 42nd year Labor Day weekend. There will be a 17-mile Vintage Race Car and Sports Car Parade on Thursday. Friday, Saturday, and Monday offer non-stop on-track competition across diverse historic racing classes and on Sunday, nearly 1,000 enthusiast cars and motorcycles are showcased at the Lime Rock Concours and Gathering of the Marques. Spectators might just catch a glimpse of Elliott who will certainly be in attendance.
Of his longstanding and ongoing obsession with the subject, Elliott shared, “I love the cars and of course as time has gone by, it’s moved beyond cars. I’ve gotten to know the people who are there year after year after year after year. And it’s just a beautiful track physically.”
“Lime Rock is such a presence here,” said Dischinger whose own work also focuses on analog film photography. “We have a romantic notion of it, so I’m really excited that we’re part of what we consider the traditional component of it.”
“Paddock Views” promises to be more than just a photography exhibit; it is an invitation to immerse oneself in the sights, sounds, and stories of Lime Rock, a place where, as Elliott put it, “the experience is immersive and priceless.”