Housy boys win Holiday Tournament

HVRHS posed with the trophy after beating O'Brien Tech 60-39.

Photo by Brian Allyn
hvrhs basketball

The HVRHS Mountaineers secured a 60-39 win over O'Brien Technical High School Dec. 30 in the Berkshire League/Connecticut Technical Conference Holiday Tournament championship game.

This was the fourth year of the BL/CTC Holiday Tournament and the first time HVRHS took home the trophy.

Owen Riemer led the Mountaineers in scoring with 19 points against O'Brien Tech. Anthony Labbadia scored 11 and Jesse Bonhotel scored 10.

In the first round of the tournament, HVRHS defeated Gilbert High School 62-40 on Dec. 27.

Eileen M. Mulligan

SALISBURY — Eileen M. Mulligan, 77, of Salisbury, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, due to complications from Parkinson’s disease.

She was born in Bridgeport to Edward and Margaret Mulligan. Eileen graduated from St. Ann’s School and Notre Dame High School. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Health Services Administration from Quinnipiac College and dedicated 45 years to serving the elderly as the Administrator at Noble Horizons in Salisbury. Known for her kindness, generosity, and impeccable taste, Eileen was an avid traveler and reader. She had a great appreciation for fine jewelry and was a fan of Tom Selleck. Eileen resided at the Mozaic Jewish Home in Bridgeport and previously lived in Salisbury and Naples, Florida.

Edward R. George

NORFOLK — Edward R. George, 86, of Norfolk, and Key West, Florida, passed peacefully away, Dec. 20, 2024, at Wolcott Hall with his wife Mary by his side. He was the beloved husband of Mary (Welch) George. Ed was born on Sept. 17, 1938, in Torrington during the Hurricane of ‘38.

He was the youngest of six born to Richard and Sophie (Swyden) George. He proudly served 17 years as a Torrington Firefighter, retiring after being injured in a house fire.

David Jon Greenwood

MILLBROOK — David Jon Greenwood passed away Dec. 23, 2024 at home in Millbrook New York. He was born July 9, 1944 in Putnam County, New York, and grew up in Carmel, the youngest of three boys. On his father’s side, he was a descendant of Thomas Greenwood, who emigrated from England in 1665. He and his fiancée Nan returned to the ancestral home of the Greenwoods in Heptonstall, Yorkshire in 1974 to be married there, and returned several times, most recently this past summer with family to celebrate their 50th anniversary.

On his mother’s side, his ancestry was Native American, indigenous to the Mid-Hudson Valley. His grandmother’s mother was Wappinger, and he grew up hearing family recollections of the Wixon and Smalley families in Putnam County, including reminiscences of Native American traditions, hunting and trapping, long houses, relatives fighting in the Civil War, and the Blizzard of ‘88.

Dorothy Lukis Hosterman

KENT — Dorothy Lukis Hosterman passed away peacefully, at home in Torrington, on Dec. 20, 2024, at the age of 94, after a long journey with dementia. Known to friends and family as “Dot” up until the end, she maintained her kindness, grace, compassion, appreciation of beauty, and love of family and friends.

Born and raised in Buffalo, New York, to immigrant parents from the former Austro-Hungarian Empire, Dot was predeceased by her parents, John and Catherine, and 11 brothers and sisters. She is survived by her three children and their spouses;John and his husband Eric of Northfield, Minnesota, Tracy and her partner Sam of Amenia, New York, and Catherine and her husband Josh of Cornwall. She is also survived by her five grandchildren; Nicky, Dan, Ian, Zachary, and Eliza, and numerous nieces and nephews.

