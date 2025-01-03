Housy girls steal overtime win against Lakeview

Housatonic's Olivia Brooks picked the pocket of Lakeview's Shae Higgins while HVRHS clawed back late in the game Jan. 2.

Photo by Riley Klein
hvrhs basketball

LITCHFIELD — Housatonic Valley Regional High School girls varsity basketball came back to win 47-40 in overtime against Lakeview High School Jan. 2.

HVRHS trailed by 12 points at the half and never led in regulation. After tying the game late in the fourth quarter, HVRHS held Lakeview scoreless in OT.

“This is a team that never quits,” said Coach Jake Plitt after the road victory.

The visiting section erupted in applause after Housatonic's Kylie Leonard hit the game-tying three with six second remaining in regulation.Photo by Riley Klein

Housatonic’s Kylie Leonard nailed a deep three-pointer with six seconds remaining to tie the game 40-40. Leonard went on to score four more in overtime to help secure the win.

Lakeview’s guards put on a shooting clinic for the first three quarters. Sophomore Allie Pape finished with 20 points and senior Shae Higgins ended with 14 points. Lakeview fans were vocal about contact in the second half that went uncalled by the refs.

HVRHS’s forwards dominated the boards on both ends of the court with Khyra McClennon and Maddy Johnson reeling in rebounds left and right. Disciplined defense kept the Mountaineers in the game.

“We really pride ourselves defensively and when we have high defensive energy it turns into offense,” said Coach Plitt.

Tessa Dekker led HVRHS in scoring with 13 points against Lakeview.Photo by Riley Klein

HVRHS was led in scoring by Tessa Dekker with 13 points. Kylie Leonard ended with 12 points. Olivia Brooks and Khyra McClennon each scored eight points.

The Mountaineers advanced to .500 on the season with a record of 3-3. Lakeview moved to 2-4.

The Mountaineers rejoiced after the win.Photo by Riley Klein





