Stanley Cup joins long list of fads

Latest News
The Coming Autocracy, II
A few weeks ago I wrote in these pages that we in America are almost assured of heading for a degradation of democracy and a sharp rise of autocratic governance if Donald Trump wins the presidency again this coming November. In that op-ed I focused on the groups that would be under attack if Trump is installed in the Oval Office: immigrants, women, the poor. This second essay focuses on the templates for Trump’s potential actions as president provided by what Republican state governors have been doing for several years.
Currently, 23 states have ”Republican trifecta” governance, meaning that the governorship and both houses of the state legislature are controlled by that party. (To be fair, there are also 17 states with Democratic trifectas, including Connecticut; each bloc serves about 41% of the total population of the U.S.)
Republican Governors Ron DeSantis of Florida, Greg Abbott of Texas, and Sarah Huckabee Sanders of Arkansas have been leading the way, but they are joined in their efforts, if not always in the headlines, by such governors as Kim Reynolds of Iowa and even by Glenn Youngkin of Virginia, who has to deal with a legislature that he does not control. One and all, these governors are attempting to rid their states of recent immigrants; to criminalize abortion; to push women out of the workforce and back into their marital homes; to remake school curriculums so that they exclude materials that cast doubt on anything they don’t approve of — interpretations of race relations, women’s rights, evolution, American and world history, even certain mathematical concepts; to reformulate voting in ways that will exclude and overburden likely Democratic voters; and to marginalize such minority groups as gays and trans-genders, and to some extent, all people of color.
Sanders’ official website touts her plans to have “universal school choice” — meaning, to enable families to opt out of public schooling — and to “invest in prison space to get repeat offenders off the streets,” even though every expert in the rehabilitation of criminals advises earlier paroles and treating potential recidivists with care on the outside, rather than re-incarcerating them.
In these states, as well, gun-toting rights are being advanced, so that it may soon be possible to see, on the streets of their cities the sort of open-carry excesses that have become common in Texas.
Unnecessary arming of civilians is not going to augment public safety, according to recent research; as one report puts it, right-to-carry laws and the removal of restrictions on concealed weapons have been shown to “increase violent crime, firearm robberies, gun thefts, workplace homicides, and mass shootings.” Such governors also advocate placing armed police officers in schools, ostensibly to prevent violence.
Fifteen Republican governors have chosen to deprive poverty-level students in their states of food assistance during the summers, despite it being made easily available under a bipartisan federal bill. This has injured 8 million children across the country.
Seven Republican-trifecta states have refused to extend Medicaid eligibility to low-income people, adults and children alike. The damage done thereby is almost incalculable.
Republican-trifecta governors are also cutting state taxes, essentially defunding their own state operations so as to then be able to plead that the coffers lack enough revenue to pay for needed services for its citizens. “Starve the beast,” the cry of the Gingrich and George W. Bush years, is now state policy in 23 states.
The Republican governors’ efforts to restrict, de-fund, criminalize and forbid day-to-day activities are being felt in private, semi-public, and public arenas, from the bedroom and bathroom to the doctor’s office, schoolroom, voting booth, sports locker-rooms, company offices, and beyond. Efforts to over-fund the police while underfunding welfare and assistance to the needy — the aged as well as the poor — are multiplying.
Will Trump use these Republican-governor activities as template for his own actions as president?
It is not hard to imagine every one of those being replicated and magnified on the federal level by an incoming president pledged to dismantling the civil service and substituting obedient political hacks for veteran experts and lifelong public servants. The consequences will be severe, unpleasant for everyone, and very long-lasting.
Salisbury resident Tom Shachtman has written more than two dozen books and many television documentaries.
Letters to the Editor
Reassessment of Pope Property development needed
We write as a group of concerned citizens regarding the current plans for development of the Pope Property in the heart of Salisbury Village, which is a pastoral, green-field site, bordered by wetlands.
The Pope Project as currently conceived and shown on the Town of Salisbury website proposes the construction of a cluster of high-density affordable housing, consisting of 64 units in 23 multi-family houses to be built adjacent to the Rail Trail, which now serves as a natural preserve running through the Village. The majority of the units would be located within the area that is designated as the Salisbury Village Historic District. In addition to the construction of the housing complex, the current plans also call for construction of expansive recreational facilities along Salmon Kill Road, including a parking lot with overhead lighting for nearly 100 vehicles (this is in addition to the new paved road, parking spaces, and overhead lighting that would be incorporated within the housing development along the Rail Trail).
We recognize that the need to expand access to affordable housing in Salisbury, in its many different forms, is a high priority, and we appreciate that the Town is addressing this need. We believe, however, that this important goal can be achieved in a manner that is more in keeping with the objectives of preserving the historic center and fundamental characteristics of Salisbury as a small New England village, and with more sensitivity to the natural setting that many of its residents deeply cherish.
The Pope Project because of its scale of construction and its location within the Historic District along the Rail Trail raises a host of challenging issues that have not yet been adequately addressed. These include the need for further study of environmental preservation, traffic safety and access, architectural design, and demands on existing infrastructure.
In particular, the scale of the project, with its multi-unit, three story buildings, would result in the creation of a suburban subdivision within the Village that is disproportionately large compared to the existing homes built over the past 200 years. The long-term construction of a new village within the historic Villagewould also have a major impact on traffic congestion along Salmon Kill, the narrow road running into Main Street. Further, the plan will irreparably diminish and disrupt the natural setting and views along the Rail Trail, a distinctive and shared experience of outdoor life in Salisbury. There are also very significant demands on Village infrastructure and funding implications to these plans that clearly need to be worked through and fully presented to Salisbury Town taxpayers.
In sum, the fundamental and ongoing effects that this proposed plan will have on Salisbury need to be brought into better focus and with more opportunity for constructive input by the wider community in critical planning. The types of modifications that would make the Pope Project more sustainable and start to build a community consensus include (1) a greenway belt along the Rail Trail and the setback of the new buildings so that they are not situated within the Village Historic District only a few yards from the Rail Trail, (2) implementing more environmentally sensitive architectural plans and natural landscaping as opposed to the large subdivision with rows of houses currently envisioned, (3) minimizing the nighttime light pollution from the oversized parking lot, and (4) providing alternate access to the development to relieve congestion on Salmon Kill Road without impacting the Rail Trail as it currently exists.
It is increasingly imperative that the residents and taxpayers of Salisbury take the initiative on these issues and certainly be included in the conversation now and going forward so that the Pope Property can be developed in a way that contributes to and enhances the entire Salisbury community.
Aidan Cassidy & Charles Teti
Robin Chandler
George & Lorraine Faison
Peter Fitting
Lisa & Tim Foster
Gail Gregg & Dan Schreier
Lisa & Tim Hoage
Leena & Loch Johnson
Duncan Maginnis & Ogden Starr
Deborah & Jonathan Newcomb
Mary OBrien
Hilary Peck & Robert Sidorsky
Lester & Wayne Riley
Ann Sartori
Tom Shachtman & Harriet Shelare
Tom Tiedemann
Jim & Katie Wood
Salisbury
Getting a handle on the immigration crisis
The country’s southern border has become a sieve. In fact it no longer exists according to a border’s definition. Fact: In December alone a historic record of 300,000 crashers entered this country. Who are they? They are euphemistically refered to as “economic migrants.” Things have produced such a chaotic situation that a teeming crisis has been happening. These unlawful arrivals have put a strain on the country’s housing, medical facilities, education, and social services.
The present administration has not only been in denial of the problem but has unbelievably abetted it. Its stance has underminded respect for the rule of law. The open border agenda (nothing to see here) has angered and threatened many by way of fentanyl smuggling.
What has Congress done? The House of Representatives last year passed H.R.2 —Secure the Border Act.
1. This bill prohibits Department of Homeland Security from processing the entry of non-natives between ports of entry.
2. It authorizes the non-natives seeking asylum to stay in a third country (wait in Mexico) until the asylum claim is processed.
3. It strengthens border patrol through grants to law enforcement.
4. Establishes an electronic employment eligibility service like (E-verify), and 5. to build a wall along the U.S./Mexico border.
Recent polls have determined that immigration has replaced the economy as the country’s greatest concern. The seriousness of the matter is emphasized due to the looming impeachment of DHS head Mayorkas.
The Secure the Border Act passed the House in May 2023 (without any Connecticut votes ). It is just the right antidote to get a handle on this immigration crisis.
Joe Agli
Kent
Steps to take to thwart slide to fascism
In this season it’s easy to wish everyone we meet with “Happy New Year.” The happiest 2024 we can imagine is one where the slipping toward fascism is crushed at the polls next November. Living in the blue hue of Connecticut, what can we do to help make this happen?
Of course, support local and state progressive candidates and financially support important causes. More than ever, however, I believe we must focus our giving. One way to make sure our dollars do the most good is to support advocates who are working to put abortion and women’s health on the November ballot in their states.
It’s proven by last November’s elections, that states that put women’s right to choose ballot initiatives on the ballot drew a huge turnout of women, young voters and all who support a woman’s right to choose. This is a huge “winner” for progressives. If supporters of this singular issue come out to vote, down goes the fascist cabal.
PBS.org and other national news outlets have a list of states where advocates are organizing ballot initiatives. It takes a lot of money to work up ballot initiatives. My wife and I chose a state where our daughter and son-in-law live and sent money to Arizona for Abortion Access.
We encourage ‘the kids’ to join the petitioning and organizing. Go to pbs.org or nbc.com and search the topic. Pick a state. Send money. Get to work. Happy New Year.
Dick Sears
Cornwall Bridge
Archie B. Deane Jr.
PINE PLAINS — Archie B. Deane Jr., 89, passed away peacefully on Jan. 14, 2024, at The Meadows at Brookmeade in Rhinebeck. The son of Archie and Pauline (Finkle) Deane, he was born on Aug. 9, 1934, in Sharon, Connecticut.
Archie was a farmer most of his life. He attended Cornell University where he became an artificial inseminator and traveled to many farms throughout Dutchess and Columbia counties. His passion was farming, and he enjoyed 4-H cattle showing, visiting farmers and tractor pulls where he could be seen on his Allis Chalmers WD45.
After his farming days, he worked at Wassaic Developmental Center where he reopened their greenhouse. Along with some helpers, he produced a large variety of houseplants and vegetables for the community. With his love and knowledge for flowers he became a full service florist, owning and operating the Flower Basket, in Red Hook.
Upon retirement, he and Helen moved to Florida full-time. Together they enjoyed camping, taking cruises or just going out for ice cream. He also enjoyed golfing with the boys where he would use the “Florida” rules. Including the “Palm Wedge” which he perfected.
Archie is survived by his children, David (Carol) Deane, Audrey (Keven) Kemp, both of Pine Plains; His grandchildren, Josh, Tina, Deidre, Jessica, Eric, Ryan and Sean; Eight great grandchildren, in addition to his sisters, Joan and Cathy. Also, several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Helen, son, Archie III and his brothers Bobby and Pete.
Services take place in the springtime at Evergreen Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Peck & Peck Funeral Homes of Pine Plains. To leave a message of condolence for the family please visit www.peckandpeck.net