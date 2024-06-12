the retired investor

The Fed’s role in populism

The Federal Reserve Bank is the most powerful central bank in the world. It has a long history of successes and at times, failures in steering the U.S. economy through ups and downs. This is a story of how a well-intentioned policy has resulted in one of the worst disasters in American history.

After the stock market crash on Oct. 19, 1987, just two months after Alan Greenspan assumed the chairmanship of the Federal Reserve bank, he fired off a one-sentence statement before the start of trading on October 20th, “The Federal Reserve, consistent with its responsibilities as the nation’s central bank, affirmed today its readiness to serve as a source of liquidity to support the economic and financial system.” It was enough to turn markets around and kick off an economic expansion that lasted for ten years.

The Fed soon realized that it might be able to smooth out the bumps in the business cycle and the economy by using monetary policy. They tried and succeeded in doing so in the early 1990s to combat a credit crunch, a Russian default on government securities, and the overheating of the U.S. labor market in 1994. As a result, the decade was marked by generally declining inflation and the longest peacetime economic expansion in our nation’s history.

How exactly does the Fed work its magic? Think of monetary policy as a money spigot. When the Fed believes the economy is going to enter a slow patch, it turns on the money spigot. It turns the spigot off when it fears the economy is overheating, which could cause inflation. Simple, right?

It was a wonderful discovery. The government, through the Fed’s actions and its fiscal spending, could minimize unemployment and ensure price stability by controlling the money supply if the dollar maintained its status as the world’s preeminent currency.

However, money is distributed into the economy in a certain way — through the banking system in the form of lower interest rates. Interest rates are the cost of money when borrowed. The lower the rate, the cheaper the money. Banks offer loans to borrowers and these loans flow from the top down. Therein lies the problem.

Take a guess who gets to borrow the lion’s share of this easy money?

Corporations, of course, are followed by the wealthy who own them. The biggest, most profitable companies get to borrow the most at the lowest rates. The same top-down mentality pervades our fiscal policy efforts. Who, for example, will receive the $90 billion in new spending for Ukraine? It will be defense companies, arms suppliers, munition distributors, etc.

From the government’s and the Fed’s point of view, this is the most efficient means available to inject monetary stimulus into the economy. The Fed also realized that with their top-down efficient capital approach, monetary loosening was not by itself inflationary.

In this top-down situation, what happens to those who are at the bottom of the borrowing chain? Is this fair, and if so, how do they benefit?

Well, that is where Trickle-down Reaganomics is supposed to come in. Corporations and other wealthy borrowers, according to supply-side economists, would invest in new plants and equipment, which would bring new jobs and higher pay to the masses. Economists used the same arguments for tax cuts as well. It may have worked in the 1980s, although many have their doubts, but it didn’t work in the 1990s, or any time since then. Why?


Turning Back the Pages

100 years ago — June 1924

Frank Pierotti of Lime Rock, driving a truck for Jos. Pellazari from Canaan between Falls Village and Lime Rock Sunday night, struck the hind wheel of the truck in some way against a railing and was precipitated into the midst of the Housatonic River. He was alone in the truck and escaped injury. Frank was under the age to obtain an operator’s license and therefore took a chance. He was gathered in by State Policeman Meade and was found guilty by Justice Tuttle Monday afternoon of operating without a license. The fine and costs amounted to $20.56 which was paid by “Big Jo.”

Warren Asa Whitney

Warren Asa Whitney

CORNWALL — Warren Asa Whitney, “Tucker” to those who knew him, formerly of Cornwall, Pleasant Valley, and Burrville, passed away at the age of 97, on June 8, 2024, at his home in North Stonington, amid his family.

Born Nov. 12, 1926, to the late Asa Jerome and Eunice (Smith) Whitney, he leaves behind his beloved wife of 72 years, Claire S. (Anderson) Whitney, and daughters; Susan (husband David Pianka), of North Stonington, Helen Whitney of Hyde Park, Vermont, and Nancy (husband Sanny Olimpo) of Kissimmee, Florida; grandchildren Charles Pianka of North Stonington and Jennifer (Pianka) Watrous (husband Daniel), and 4 great-grandchildren, Julia, Alice, Owen and Cora Watrous, all of North Stonington, and several nieces and nephews.

Mary Alice Tyler

Mary Alice Tyler

NORTH CANAAN­ — Mary passed away peacefully at home on May 21, at the age of 93. She was born at her parents’ home in Sheffield, on Feb. 19, 1931, to Alice Delmolino and Dazzi Colli. One of five daughters, the family moved to Canaan, where Mary became a lifelong resident. She attended local schools and went on to marry her high school sweetheart, Douglas William Tyler Jr., on Feb. 22, 1952.

Together they raised four boys, Anthony, Larry, Michael, and Stephen during which time they established a business, Tyler Carpet, which flourished and became the “go to” destination for everything flooring related to the surrounding communities and beyond.

Betty B. Bernoi

Betty B. Bernoi

CANAAN — Betty B. Bernoi, 88, passed away peacefully on June 4, 2024, at Berkshire Medical Center. Betty was born on Dec. 17, 1935, in Cornwall. Betty moved to Canaan as a young girl, where she would become a cherished member of the community and a longtime parishioner of The Canaan United Methodist Church.

Betty dedicated her professional life to Bicron Electronics where she worked as a bookkeeper and eventually retired. She also worked in the family business for over 30 years, doing the books for Leno’s Lawn Service.

