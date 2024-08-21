State eyes North Canaan for sidewalk expansion, downtown improvements

NORTH CANAAN — Connecticut Main Street Center (CMSC) and the Northwest Hills Council of Governments (COG) visited North Canaan this month to consider downtown revitalization opportunities.

CMSC is a state organization that assists small towns manage and promote vibrant community centers. In North Canaan, creating a walkable landscape that connects the distinct business districts was considered.

First Selectman Brian Ohler reviewed the budding plan at a meeting of the Board of Selectmen Monday, Aug. 12.

Representatives from CMSC and COG visited North Canaan Aug. 3 to discuss opportunities. The group identified three separated commercial areas as Railroad Street, the Stop & Shop plaza and Ashley Falls Road.

“If we had a more robust sidewalk system to connect all of those businesses... we could capture many more businesses that could benefit from economic development,” said Ohler.

Other improvements were discussed including moving power lines underground on Railroad Street and updating building facades to spruce up the streetscape.

Ohler noted funding opportunities may be available through state and federal grants. He was hopeful that “very little” money would be spent from the town budget. Businesses may also be compensated for revenue loss during renovations.

“It was really nice to see the interest they took in North Canaan because there’s so much potential here,” said Ohler.

Conversations between North Canaan, CMSC and COG will continue into the fall.

