Crescendo’s Mary Sullivan quizzed visitors on their singing abilities during the Lakeville Journal/Millerton News Street Fair Saturday, Aug. 10.

Patrick L. Sullivan
Street Fair showcases vibrant, engaged nonprofit community

SALISBURY — After several days of rain, Saturday, Aug. 10, was bright, sunny and above all dry for the third annual Lakeville Journal/Millerton News Street Fair on Academy Street in downtown Salisbury.

The fair coincided with the 127th birthday of the Journal, which launched its first edition in August 1897. Northwest Corner nonprofits joined the celebration with dozens of representatives engaging with community members.

Bill Spalding was operating in a grey area between the Habitat For Humanity of Northwest Connecticut and the Rotary Club of Salisbury.

Asked if he was rotating or habitating, he cheerfully replied, “Both!”

Kelly Rybczyk held down the Project SAGE table. Although now a volunteer, she said she worked for the organization for five and a half years organizing the Trade Secrets fundraiser, as operations manager, and as interim director. She currently works for Community Access to the Arts (CATA) in Great Barrington but keeps her hand in at Project SAGE.

The Lakeville Journal and The Millerton News were present with copies of the latest papers. New subscribers and donors were gifted t-shirts with memorable headlines of the past such as “Area man sees moon-shaped UFO.”

Next to The Lakeville Journal/The Millerton News tent, a face painter worked on young Amanda Lucas of Lakeville as her mother looked on.

A couple of earlier face-painting clients shyly eyed the table of brownies and cookies next to the Journal tent, edging ever closer, until they were informed that it was indeed acceptable to help themselves. They did.

Shoppers wasted no time investigating Honeychurch Homes’ tent sale. A straw hat was an early favorite. Elyse Harney Morris tried one on for about 15 seconds and then said, “Sold.”

Mark Alexander’s Mortal Beasts and Deities stilt walking group dominated the upper atmosphere, especially Abigail Elwood Veiovis of Pittsfield, who was maneuvering on what Alexander said were 12-foot stilts.

She corrected him, “Eleven feet eight inches.”

Veiovis made her way carefully along Academy Street to the Academy Building.

The Salisbury Associations’ Lou Bucceri couldn’t resist asking if she’d mind changing a light bulb while she was up there.

Curious how Veiovis was going to get off the extra tall stilts, a reporter followed her back to base, where she sat on a plank between two ladders.

She said she trained in Venezuela, where the stilt walkers got on and off without such aids. They used much shorter stilts, however.

Music was provided by Danny Tieger and Northwest Passage.

There was a lobster truck and a crepe truck and hot dogs and hamburgers and a lot of laughter as the afternoon progressed.

Patrick L. Sullivan

Stiltwalkers from Mortal Beasts & Deities promenaded along Academy Street.

Cornwall Days highlights creativity, culture and community

Cornwall Days highlights creativity, culture and community

Above, Cornwall Park and Recreation volunteers serve locally sourced meals at Taste of Cornwall.

Sava Marinkovic

From Aug. 9 to 11, residents and visitors of “Connecticut’s Greenest Town” gathered to celebrate Cornwall Days — a weekend-long festival dedicated to “Cornwall and all its eccentricities.”

The townwide occasion, staged at a scatter of Cornwall institutions and green spaces across the town’s wooded sprawl, featured live music, theater, film, art, food, shopping, and more.

The Dreyfus Affair at Congregation Beth David

The Dreyfus Affair at Congregation Beth David

Maurice Samuels speaks at Congregation Beth David, July 30.

Gregg Osofsky

On the evening of July 30, Congregation Beth David in Amenia became the epicenter of a deep dive into one of history’s most profound and politically charged scandals. Maurice Samuels, a distinguished professor at Yale University and the director of its Program for the Study of Antisemitism, captivated a full house with his insights on the Dreyfus Affair, drawn from his latest book, “Alfred Dreyfus: The Man at the Center of the Affair.” The event, skillfully moderated by culture writer Laura van Straaten, opened a deep and complicated discussion into how historical events like the Dreyfus Affair continue to offer valuable lessons, illuminating the challenges and stakes of our own times.

After a brief welcome by Rabbi Jon Haddon, spiritual director of Congregation Beth David, the event opened with an introduction by Ilene Smith, editorial director of the Jewish Lives biography series and a member of the congregation. Smith described the series of biographies, for which Samuels was commissioned, as a “remarkable opportunity to curate deep and interesting biographies about influential figures with a real legacy.” There are now 70 books in the collection all of which “ask the question: What does it mean to be Jewish?” Smith explained.

Tarantula rain calls for Tenkara rods

Tarantula rain calls for Tenkara rods

Enough theory, time to get wet. Anglers took a shot at smallmouth bass in the Housatonic River during a Trout Unlimited event Saturday, Aug. 3

Patrick L. Sullivan

We are in unequivocal bass mode at the moment, although the recent tarantula rain has brought up the flow of the little blue lines to the extent it might be worth a go.

What is tarantula rain, you ask?

