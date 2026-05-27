Thank you!
Your support is sustaining the future of local news in our communities.
essay contest

Student or Visitor?

This essay was a second-place winner in a high school essay contest sponsored by the Connecticut Foundation for Open Government.

In March 2025, a Tufts University doctoral student from Turkey had her visa stripped away after constructing an opinion piece critical of her university’s position on the war in Gaza. The administration’s argument is that a visa is a privilege, not a right, and that non-citizens do not enjoy the same First Amendment protections as Americans. This view is flawed; it misunderstands the nature of a student visa and the values America claims to uphold.

Legally, the F-1 student visa frames its recipient as no more than a temporary visitor. Federal standards state that students have to maintain a foreign residence they have no intention of abandoning. This suggests someone visiting, not putting down roots. But the reality of a doctoral program tells a different story. Graduate students can spend around seven years on American campuses. They teach undergraduates, conduct research, serve on committees, and become key parts of their university communities. They do not come to America to visit attractions. They come with the intent of changing the world.

Starting in elementary school every kid is taught that America is a ‘melting pot’. A nation where people from all walks of life are invited to become part of a shared civic life. The melting pot assumes that newcomers will engage, debate, and contribute their voices to the national conversation. A student who writes an op-ed in the school newspaper is doing exactly that. She is acting like a citizen in every meaningful sense, even if her passport says otherwise. So when the government punishes her for speaking, it sends a contradictory message: “We want you to join our community, but only if you lose your voice.” They strive to strip them of any authentic thought.

There is a deeper constitutional principle at play. The First Amendment does not say “citizens” have freedom of speech. It says “the people” do. Courts have long recognized that non-citizens within the United States are among “the people” entitled to constitutional protections. Federal judges have already pushed back on the administration’s position. In a similar case regarding a revoked student visa, a judge ruled that the government likely acted in a “viewpoint-discriminatory way to chill protected speech.” Another judge, appointed by President Reagan, deduced that the administration’s choice violated the First Amendment. This matters because of what the Supreme Court has repeatedly said about laws that target specific beliefs. In cases involving religious freedom, the Court has ruled that the government cannot single out particular viewpoints for punishment. If the government only revokes visas from students who speak out on one side of the Gaza conflict, while leaving students with opposing views untouched, that is in no way neutral enforcement.

The government is correct in saying that a visa is a privilege. No one has a right to study in the United States. But once a person is here, the Constitution follows. The government cannot condition a privilege on giving up a constitutional right. It is inherently flawed, similar to a town stating “Usage of the public park is permitted as long as the individual does not criticize the mayor. “ The Supreme Court has struck down such conditions before.

America invites students from around the world to join its universities. It asks them to engage, to learn, and to contribute. When they do that, either by joining a debate or composing an op-ed, the government punishes them. A student visa may call its holder a visitor, but the Constitution treats them as a person. That protection should not depend on which side of a political argument they stand on.

Prithika Venugopal is a 12th grader at Rocky Hill High School


Connecticut Foundation for Open Governement high school essay contest

Each year, the Connecticut Foundation for Open Government sponsors an essay contest open to all high-school students in the state. The contest focuses on First Amendment and open information issues. This year, students chose from three prompts (edited here for space constraints): 1.) the potential limitations on hate speech following the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk; 2.) the arrest and revocation of the student visa of a Tufts University Ph.D. student from Turkey who had written an opinion piece for the school newspaper critical of the university’s position on the war in Gaza; 3.) the banning of the Associated Press from Oval Office events and Air Force One following its refusal to refer to the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America, which is President Trump’s preferred name.

The Lakeville Journal has obtained permission to publish the 2026 top three winners out of 70 entries from across Connecticut. First place went to Nora Kallusky, a senior at Ridgefield High School. There was a tie for Second Place, so Mayumi Iwai, a junior at Greenwich High School, and Prithika Venugopal, a senior at Rocky Hill High School, both received that honor.

essay contest
The views expressed here are not necessarily those of The Lakeville Journal and The Journal does not support or oppose candidates for public office.

Latest News

Pauline King Garfield

Pauline King Garfield

EAST CANAAN — Pauline K. (King) Garfield, 94 of 77 South Canaan Rd. formerly of East Canaan, died Sunday May 24, 2026, at Geer Village.She was the wife of the late Duane Garfield who passed August 14, 2017. Pauline was born April 3, 1932 in North Canaan, CT in the former Geer Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Charles and Rose (Van Vlack) King.

Pauline spent her career at Becton Dickinson in Canaan, after being a stay-at-home mother for many years.She was employed at Becton Dickinson for 23 years. She enjoyed bus trips with her late husband Duane to the Casinos, spending time with her family watching the grandchildren grow up. Recently she made a comment to care givers that was “wait until I see that husband of mine for leaving me here, I am going to read him the riot act.” Over the years she enjoyed many crafts, but her favorite was crocheting gifts for everyone.

Keep ReadingShow less

A blessing for pets — and a lifeline for their health

A blessing for pets — and a lifeline for their health
Lazarus, a Eurasian eagle owl, poses with Dr. Laura, his longtime handler. The rescue raptor — known as the event’s “wow factor” for his striking presence and six-foot wingspan — will appear as the Raptor Ambassador at Rhinebeck’s Blessing of the Animals.
provided

For many pet owners, animals are family. On Saturday, May 30, that bond will be celebrated in a uniquely practical and heartfelt way when the Blessing of the Animals returns to Third Lutheran Evangelical Church in Rhinebeck alongside a free rabies vaccination clinic hosted by Hudson Valley Animal Rescue & Sanctuary.

The event, scheduled from noon to 4 p.m., is free for Dutchess County residents and open to dogs, cats and domestic ferrets three months and older. While the clinic itself provides an important public health service, organizers say the day has become about much more than vaccinations.

Keep ReadingShow less
community

Local filmmaker Yonah Sadeh takes his lens to China

Local filmmaker Yonah Sadeh takes his lens to China

Filmmaker Yonah Sadeh on a shoot last year in New York City.

Matt Kashtan
When I was around 12, a family friend showed me how to use my family’s computer...from that point on, it was pretty much all movies. — Yona Sadeh

Filmmaker Yonah Sadeh of Falls Village left May 8 for China, where he will shoot a short documentary.

“I got into a documentary film intensive program where we have two weeks to shoot, edit and screen a 10-minute documentary about a topic of our choosing,” he said.“I’ll be in Changsha, Hunan, making a film about a fifth-generation shadow puppet master.”

Keep ReadingShow less
our community
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.

Silvano Monasterios wows packed Cornwall Town Hall audience

Silvano Monasterios wows packed Cornwall Town Hall audience

Silvano Monasterios thrilled a sold out audience in Cornwall.

Natalia Zukerman

Grammy-nominated pianist, composer and producer Silvano Monasterios performed works from his upcoming “Solo in Paris,” his seventh album, on Sunday, May 23 at Cornwall Town Hall to a packed audience. Presented by Music Mountain in partnership with the Cornwall Town Hall and Cornwall Library, the concert showcased Monasterios’ signature fusion of sophisticated jazz harmonies and vibrant Latin rhythms. Throughout the performance, he moved seamlessly between intricate compositions and spontaneous improvisation. The concert built excitement for Music Mountain’s upcoming summer jazz series, which will bring an array of acclaimed performers to the historic venue. For more information, visit musicmountain.org

concerts

Author Courtney Maum to discuss new novel at Norfolk Library

Author Courtney Maum to discuss new novel at Norfolk Library

Norfolk Library celebrates the release of Courtney Maum’s latest novel, “Alan Opts Out,” with a book launch party Tuesday, June 2, at 5:30 p.m. The author will speak about her book in conversation with WAMC radio producer Sarah LaDuke.

A graduate of Brown University with a degree in comparative literature, Maum is an acclaimed author of five books, including the romantic comedy “Touch,” a New York Times Editors’ Choice and NPR Best Book of the Year; “Costalegre;” and “I’m Having So Much Fun Without You.” Her memoir, “The Year of the Horses,” was chosen by the TODAY show as top pick for Mental Health Awareness Month. Vanity Fair listed her author’s guidebook “Before and After the Book Deal,” as a best resource for writers, and she has an eponymous Substack newsletter.

Keep ReadingShow less
book talk

Sheila C. Bellamy

Sheila C. Bellamy

AMENIA — Sheila C. Bellamy (née Carmel), age 92, of Sarasota, FL, died on May 9, 2026, at her home, after a brief illness.

Sheila was born on May 28, 1933, the oldest daughter of the late Rose (Brown) and Arthur Carmel. Her beloved sister, Ann, soon followed. Sheila was raised in Brooklyn’s Bensonhurst neighborhood and graduated from New Utrecht High School and Brooklyn College, where she earned an English degree while working in the biology and physiology laboratory. Later, while raising four children and working, she earned a master’s degree in education from SUNY New Paltz and advanced certificates in teaching and special education.

Keep ReadingShow less
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.