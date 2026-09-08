Supporting Actor

The company focuses on plumbing and heating, handling jobs that range from routine repairs to specialized projects. Today, it employs more than 40 people.

A celebration marking the milestone will be held Friday, Sept. 18, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the company’s current shop at 11 Furnace Hill Road.

Some of Perotti’s descendants gathered recently to share their memories and talk about how the business has evolved.

Founder William Perotti and his wife, Lena, had two sons and a daughter. Frank, the oldest, was called in to help his dad at an early age.

“I started when I was still in school,” Frank said. “My father said I was old enough to carry a wrench. He always had a project for me, like cutting pipe.”

Charlie Perotti, Frank’s younger brother, was also recruited while still in elementary school. “I had no choice,” he said with a grin.

Both brothers went into the business after graduating from high school; Frank in 1954 and Charlie in 1966.

Frank’s wife, Jean, took on the role of bookkeeper from her mother-in-law.

The business was incorporated in 1969 becoming William Perotti & Sons.

Frank was named president and Charlie became vice president. Jean was appointed controller.

As the business grew, so did the headquarters. It moved from the barn to a shop on Furnace Hill Road in 1954. Additions followed over several years.

In July 1996, the enlarged structure was hit by lightning and, despite valiant efforts by area volunteer fire departments, it burned to the ground.

Business continued the next day out of a trailer and other temporary spaces. Due to hard work and an outpouring of support from the community, the new facility opened in January 1997.

“I’ve never seen a community respond the way it did,” Jean said. “It was just amazing. We were up and running the next day. And none of the vehicles were damaged.”

As Frank and Charlie began phasing out of their duties, new generations came along. Charlie still does his 6 to 8 a.m. stint every weekday, checking on the materials and greeting those as they arrive for work.

In 1987, Francis “Champ” Perotti, son of Frank and Jean, graduated from college with a degree in mechanical engineering and became the third generation to come into the business. He is now president.

Champ’s interest lies in energy efficiency and designing HVAC systems, enjoying the technology that is constantly improving in that field. He is very social and loves meeting and chatting with people, his daughter said.

His two children, Mary and Will, joined the business in 2013 and 2018 respectively. Will is vice president and Mary, corporate secretary. They are both service managers.

Mary made it clear that she and her siblings were never pressured to enter the family business.

“We were told we could pursue any field. But I knew when I was 16 what I wanted to do.”

She attended college and earned a degree in environmental studies and minored in business. “But I learned a million more things in business than in college.”

Asked about the reason for its longevity and success, family members have several answers.

Frank talked about its foundation. He said his father, who died in 1974, was a very smart, no-nonsense businessman, who was also likable. “He was a hard worker who never turned down a project,” he said.

The practice of hiring local employees has been a constant. They all talked about the large number of people who have worked for more than 30 or 40 years, throwing out names like Robert Pautot and John Missagia.

Many relatives have been hired, including several grandchildren who logged in hours during school breaks.

“We’re proud of the team we’ve built,” Jean said. “William Perotti & Sons is based on service and trust.”

Mary concurred. “We have a good reputation. And we have 24-hour service. We answer all emergencies.”

Their trucks can be seen within a 30-mile radius of the shop, extending to parts of nearby New York state and Massachusetts.

There were times when, during an economic downturn, the business slumped and layoffs were necessary. They even found they’d over-extended by buying a Kent plumbing company and realized shortly after, they’d have to rein in a bit.

But now Mary talked of how busy they are, hoping the economy stays as it is.

Jean said that in any family business, there are bound to be issues. “But we still speak to each other,” she joked.

Never content with status quo, they realized they could use some business advice and have hired a family succession business planner to help with organization and keep everyone on track.

The Perottis are known not just for the business, but their civic activism as well. They have all served in a variety of volunteer capacities and are very supportive of local causes.

The family is hoping for a large turnout for the anniversary celebration, which will feature food, drinks, a bounce house, food trucks and a video about the business. The event is open to the public.