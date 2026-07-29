SVNA awards nearly $200K in scholarship funds to local students

SALISBURY — The Salisbury Visiting Nurse Association welcomed the largest class of scholarship recipients to its headquarters July 22, awarding 19 local students $10,000 each through its Educational Enrichment Program Scholarship.

“We’re very proud of all of you,” said SVNA board member Susan Knight as she welcomed students and their families for a reception and check presentation. “We think you are all amazing young people.”

The scholarship first began in 2023 after the merger between Salisbury Family Services and SVNA. The board said the applicant pool has increased from around three during its first year to 21 applicants in 2026.

The celebration marked the fourth and largest year of the initiative, with nearly $200,000 donated to area-students for the 2026-27 academic year. The scholarship is open to students from the Region One area pursuing degrees in healthcare-related fields ranging from nursing to neuroscience.

Recipients receive $10,000 annually, provided they maintain a 3.0 grade point average and submit proof of their academic performance. Funded through SVNA’s robust endowment, the scholarship allows the organization to reinvest in healthcare by supporting future healthcare professionals

Board members delight in hearing directly from the students who will benefit from $10,000 scholarships to study healthcare during a July 22 reception. Aly Morrissey

The application process includes an in-depth essay describing each applicant’s career goals, personal experiences, and reasons for pursuing a healthcare profession.

“It’s helped a lot with my first-year tuition, and I’m very grateful,” said Madeline Mechare, a 2026-27 recipient. “I’m thinking of becoming a traveling nurse. I find it really exciting.” Mechare said she plans to major in nursing and will begin her freshman year at Eastern Connecticut State University this fall.

Gabriela Titone, who is entering her sophomore year at Marymount University studying psychology, said the scholarship is helping her prepare for a long educational journey.

“I’d like to be a therapist, so I also want to go to graduate school,” Titone said.“It’s nice to be able to have a scholarship that helps me for my undergraduate, because I have a lot of school ahead of me.”

For many students, the scholarship is what allows them to attend the schools of their choice.

Finn Cousins, who is entering his junior year at Fordham University studying psychology, said the financial support allowed him to transfer from the University of Connecticut after realizing it was not the right fit.

Cousins hopes to earn a doctorate in sports psychology and eventually work with a professional sports team. “Thanks to this community and their support, I’ve been able to transfer somewhere I really love, and I just feel like I’m in love with school again,” Cousins said.

His mother, Sara Cousins, said the scholarship made the transition possible.

“The scholarship gave him the financial freedom to transfer to a school where he’s much happier,” she said. “He feels like he’s more on track to do the kinds of things he wants to do.”

Many students said the awards enhance their college experiences.

“The scholarship is making it possible for me to live on campus this year,” said nursing student Kara Franks, who is entering her junior year at Western Connecticut State University. “If not for this scholarship, I would have to commute to school, so this is helping me focus on my studies.”

The award is aimed to invest in healthcare workers of the future, and board members hope some recipients will eventually be interested in returning to the Northwest Corner after graduating to fulfill the need for healthcare workers in the community.

“Hopefully some of you will come back and work in this area,” Knight said. “That would be wonderful.”