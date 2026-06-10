Housy seniors lay out their post-grad plans

On June 19, the class of 2026 will receive their diplomas at the Housatonic Valley Regional High School graduation, marking the last milestone all of these students will share. With life after high school approaching, graduates are doing big things in lots of different directions.

Next fall, senior Wes Allyn can be spotted playing football while wearing a University of New England jersey. With offers from multiple schools, Allyn described his decision making process. “I would go on visits for football, and then tour the school regularly, so that way I’d kind of see every side of the campuses,” he said. “After doing all that, I kind of just felt the best at the University of New England.” Allyn plans on majoring in athletic training.

In order to get recruited for football, Allyn reached out to coaches at several schools. “That was a really important step,” Allyn said. “I probably sent out over 15 emails and I was in contact with at least seven coaches.”

He credits HVRHS for teaching him how to properly compose emails and communicate professionally, although he didn’t feel entirely prepared for other aspects of this process. “I feel like it would be beneficial if they had a program or something to help athletes who have aspirations of playing in college.”

To prepare for the fall season, Allyn has been increasing his workout intensity after recovering from a knee surgery. His pre-season will begin in mid-August. Allyn is confident that he can manage class work while playing a sport. “I know the University of New England has mandatory study halls for freshmen,” he said. “I’ll definitely have dedicated time to do all my work, so that way I won’t be falling behind.”

Another difficulty about college applications is entering into a competitive field, but that didn’t stop Chloe Hill. Set on majoring in nursing, Hill applied to 14 programs before settling on the University of Rhode Island.

Hill described the application process. “It was really discouraging,” she said, “There was one week where a lot of the decisions came back, and five days in a row, I got five different rejections.”

To ensure getting into a nursing program all four years, Hill applied to a direct entry program for each school. This made the process more competitive. “I knew it was gonna be a struggle,” she said. “[The University of Rhode Island] offered me a lot of money, it was the perfect distance away from home, and they have a really good nursing program, so it all kind of worked out,” Hill said.

Ever since getting her certified nursing assistant license, Hill has been working at Geer Village as a nursing assistant. “I feel a lot more confident,” she said. “I’ve met a lot of people and learned a lot about the career I’m going into.”

Not all graduates are continuing their education next fall. A large portion of students are pursuing a career in the workforce. For example Ashton Osborne plans to continue working to grow his business.

It is not uncommon for students at Housatonic to enlist after graduation. This year only one student has taken that challenge. Senior Nick Crodelle will be joining the Coast Guard. “I can’t sit in school for four more years,” Crodelle said. This among his need for adventure is why Crodelle chose to enlist.

His next steps will be to prepare physically. “I’ve been running before school,” he said. “I’ve got to start swimming and lifting a little more.”

His dedication shows how committed he will be to the organization. “I mean, you get to protect, save, and serve your country,” Crodelle said.