Sweet slogan trivia stumps Scholarship Association event

Quizmaster Peter Vermilyea led trivia night March 30.

Patrick L. Sullivan
community

FALLS VILLAGE — The Trivia for Education fundraising event from the Falls Village Scholarship Association attracted about 42 players to the Emergency Services Center Sunday evening, March 30.

Quizmaster Peter Vermilyea went over the ground rules. He said spelling mistakes wouldn’t matter “within reason.”

“One time we had someone who tried to say that ‘Belize’ was a misspelling of ‘Brazil.’”

The categories included Women’s History Month, television theme songs, Region One trivia, and the opening category, Sweet Slogans.

These were ad slogans for candies, starting with “Melts in your mouth, not in your hand.”

The third item, “The Freshmaker,” had people looking quizzically at each other.

Number nine was tricky. It required two answers. “No partial credit” said Vermilyea, sternly.

The clue was “Sometimes you feel like a nut, sometimes you don’t.”

And the answers: M&Ms melt in your mouth, not in your hand. The Freshmaker is Mentos, and the two-parter answer was Almond Joy and Mounds.

