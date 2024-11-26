‘On that best portion of a good man’s life, his little, nameless, unremembered acts of kindness and love.’

—William Wordsworth

As autumn comes to a close and the holiday season rushes in with all its annual appeal, people in our communities begin to exhibit a communal spirit that shows off the best in all of us. Thanksgiving marks the start of this time of reflection. There are parades on our Main Streets, bringing neighbors together to stand in the cold and wave at passing fire trucks and floats. Family get-togethers that often include friends and those alone during the holiday become celebrations of much more than roast turkey and pumpkin pie. The holiday unites us as families, neighbors and as members of a community.

We take the time to embrace those close to us as well as reach out to those in need.

Last week’s Page One article about Beverly Becker in North Canaan, who has been the driving force behind 17 years of Thanksgiving community dinners in the Northwest Corner, provided a heartwarming example of ‘kindness and love.’ With help from many churches and volunteers, Beverly’s dedicated team will again serve up a free Thanksgiving Day dinner at Pilgim House in North Canaan. She said she got the idea for community dinners when she “heard a priest read a passage about giving to people you don’t know and expecting nothing in return.”

In this week’s edition, on Page One, we tell the story of a homeless family of four that is living in a tent in the woods, huddled up during our cold nights under blankets, jackets and sleeping bags. For the Garcia family, the Gathering Place in Torrington, a drop-in center for homeless, is a place to get warm and wash clothes. The family gets meals at the Community Soup Kitchen in Torrington. It should not be overlooked that homelessness in Connecticut has risen by 14% in the last two years.

In 1863, when President Abraham Lincoln declared Thanksgiving to be a national holiday — to encourage people to unite in gratitude — the nation was engaged in the Civil War. Lincoln wished to “heal the wounds of the nation, and to restore it...to the full enjoyment of peace, harmony, tranquility, and union.”

As we come together this Thanksgiving, let us be grateful for all that we have, and that includes living in community that can come together and care about everyone, one that shares its bounty with the less fortunate and the lonely and unites us all in gratitude.

We wish everyone a Happy Thanksgiving.





