The Endorsement

Latest News
The Cornwall Tornadoes took on the North Canaan Miners at Foote Field Saturday, Oct. 26. North Canaan won the match 4-2. Both teams are composed of players in grades 4 through 6. The 2024 season marks the first time Region One soccer clubs have played out-of-town teams since before the pandemic.
Banged up GNH loses to Watertown
Watertown High School’s star QB Brady Gambee led the Warriors to a 42-6 win over Gilbert/Northwestern/Housatonic co-op football Saturday, Oct. 26. GNH returned from the bye week with a new backfield. Captains Leif Johnson and Owen Stimson stepped in at running back and quarterback respectively, filling in for starters Mason Sobol and Ty Devita, both out with torn ACLs. GNH plays the next three games on the road before returning to Winsted on Thanksgiving morning against St. Paul Catholic High School.
WR Owen Riemer elevates for a pass down the sideline.Riley Klein
Housatonic Valley Regional High School was well represented at the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference Class S cross country meet in Manchester Saturday, Oct. 26. The Mountaineers had seven boys and six girls attend. HVRHS seniors Kyle McCarron and Gabi Titone both earned all-state status and qualified for the State Open Meet.
Boys from left, Bailey Williams, Jassim Mohydin, Zach Bezerra, Kyle McCarron, Finn Malone, Byron Bell and Silas Tripp.Provided