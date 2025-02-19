Unlock Full Access To The Lakeville Journal Digital Edition

You've reached content that is exclusively available to our subscribers. By subscribing, not only do you gain full access to high-quality, local journalism, but you also support our mission to keep our community informed and connected.

Stay informed and enjoy news of your community, in-depth analysis, and special features.

Subscribe Now

Already have an account? Log in here

The Lakeville Journal - February 20, 2025

Download directly

Latest News

The Journal seeks young reporters for summer internship

The Lakeville Journal and Millerton News are seeking young journalists for an educational internship program.

The six week program provides training in the everyday operations of a community weekly. Interns will learn the news-gatheringprocess from pitch to print through regular workshops with industry professionals on topics such as photography, libel and copy-editing.

Keep ReadingShow less
ljmn media

Nonnewaug knocks Housatonic out of BL postseason

Nonnewaug knocks Housatonic out of BL postseason
Nonnewaug's Derek Chung drives past Housatonic's Sam Marcus in the Berkshire League quarterfinal Feb. 18.
Photo by Riley Klein

WOODBURY — Housatonic Valley Regional High School boys basketball was eliminated from the Berkshire League tournament Feb. 18 after a 76-62 loss to reigning champion Nonnewaug High School.

Nonnewaug's triple-threat offense found success both in the paint and on the perimeter against Housatonic. Lincoln Nichols, Brady Herman and Matt Shupenis combined for 64 of the Chiefs' points in the quarterfinal game.

Keep ReadingShow less
hvrhs basketball

The Law

The Law
Cartoon by Peter Steiner
cartoons