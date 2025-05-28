Elizabeth Christinat

Latest News
Marion J. Pedersen
SHARON — Marion J. (Cookingham) Pedersen of Sharon, passed peacefully on May 20, 2025, at the age of 91.
Born in Pine Plains, New York, she lived a life of love and unwavering strength. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and wife known for her cooking skills.
Her greatest joy was taking care of and feeding her family. For over 50 years she knew most of the children in Sharon, either by driving them to and from school on the bus or by feeding them lunch in the Sharon Center School cafeteria. She will be missed by so many.
She is survived and missed by her husband of 74 years, Niels (Pete) Pedersen, her two sons Niels (Peter) Pedersen Jr., and wife Lori of Sharon, Dennis Pedersen and wife Bonnie of Winchester, and her daughter, Deborah Pedersen of Winsted. She will forever be cherished and remembered by her granddaughters, Hollie Boyuk and husband Michael, Sarah White and husband Michael, five great-grandsons, Dylan and wife Ashley, Brandon, Caleb, Christopher and Jacob, and numerous other family members who will miss her dearly.
Marion was the youngest of 12 children and predeceased by her 11 siblings.
All services are private.Memorial contributions may be made to the donors choice. Kenny Funeral Home has care of arrangements.
Eleanor Sternlof
LIME ROCK — Eleanor Anne Sternlof (née de Guise) of White Hollow Road passed away on April 25, 2025 at Geer Village in North Canaan, Connecticut. She was 94 and the loving wife of the late Paul William Sternlof, who died on August 12, 2005.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, May 31, from 11am to 1pm at The Kenny Funeral Home, 41 Main Street, Sharon, CT.
The Kenny Funeral Home has care of arrangements.
Jacqueline Irene Dirck
SHARON — Jacqueline Irene Dirck, affectionately known as Jackie, passed away peacefully on May 20, 2025, in Phoenix, Arizona, at the age of 84. Born on Nov. 19, 1940, in Joplin, Missouri, Jackie lived a life filled with warmth, laughter, and deep devotion to those she loved.
Jackie shared an extraordinary 62-year marriage with her high school sweetheart and beloved husband, Ronald Dirck. Their enduring partnership was a shining example of lifelong love and unwavering support. Together they created a home that radiated joy, a gathering place for family celebrations marked by spirited card games, hearty meals, and heartfelt conversations. Jackie especially treasured quiet afternoons spent with a cocktail in hand, embracing life’s simple pleasures with grace and good cheer.
She was a devoted mother to Melissa Dirck Appel and her husband Jeff Appel, and Patrick Dirck and his wife Lisa Dirck. She carried the memory of her son Kevin with enduring love throughout her life. Her legacy continues through her cherished grandchildren; Alexandra, Caroline, Emma, Natalie, Evan, Cooper, Elle, and Tanner. Jackie is also fondly remembered by her sister, Charlene Barr and brother James Wilson.
A gifted cook with a generous spirit, Jackie found immense joy in bringing people together around the table. Her kitchen was always filled with the comforting aromas of treasured family recipes or exciting new culinary creations-each dish prepared with love and care. These shared meals became cherished traditions that strengthened bonds across generations.
Jackie also had a tender heart for animals. The loyal companionship of her beloved dogs brought her comfort and joy over the years-offering moments of peace amid life’s busy rhythm.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Maxine Wilson. Their guidance remained close to Jackie’s heart throughout her journey. In honor of Jackie’s compassionate nature and giving spirit, the family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to The Susan G. Komen Foundation or The American Cancer Society.
Her light lives on in the hearts of all who knew her. May her memory continue to bring comfort and smiles to those she touched.
A private celebration of life for family and friends will be held at a later date.
An appreciation: Joe Brennan
Our community has lost a treasure with the passing of Joe Brennan.
Joe was more than a restorer of early houses, he was a house whisperer.
His eye for detail was remarkable and his barn full of salvaged materials was unmatched, as was his sheer skill and ingenuity in deploying them. Joe always seemed to come up with just the right hinge, flat panel door or spun glass window, for a particular spot. He was a man who communed with our New England town through a deep appreciation of its architecture and history. At heart, Joe was a preservationist. For those of us fortunate enough to have encountered Joe’s gifts, his memory will be preserved through the enduring beauty of his work.
Deepest sympathy to his wife, Chris, who so intuitively complemented his work in the design sphere, and his three children, Kate, Polly, and Josh.
Howard Sobel
and Ileene Smith
