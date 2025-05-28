Elizabeth Christinat

NORTH CANAAN — Elizabeth (BJ) Christinat, social worker, activist, and cherished family member and friend, passed away peacefully on May 14, 2025, leaving behind a memory of service, compassion, and love.

Born in North Canaan, on Mother’s Day in 1947, Elizabeth dedicated her life to helping others. Influenced by the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s, she carried its values throughout her personal and professional life, fighting for those in need.

Elizabeth graduated from Housatonic Valley Regional High School in 1965 and St. Joseph’s College in Hartford in 1969. Her first job was as a fourth-grade teacher at St. James School in Manchester, Connecticut. Throughout the 1970s and 80s, she stayed home to raise a family, yet remained active in local politics and volunteer organizations. After earning a degree in substance abuse counseling in 1991 from Northwestern Connecticut Community College, she worked in the youth program at the Parkside Lodge Treatment Center. She was a facilitator for a domestic violence support group at Susan B. Anthony and a parent aide for the Northwest Center for Family Service & Mental Health in Winsted.

From 2005 until her retirement in 2020, Elizabeth was the social worker for the town of North Canaan. In this role, she provided a lifeline to many families in need. She was committed to her work and ensuring people received the care, dignity, and support they deserved. Elizabeth managed a thriving Christmas program for the town that rallied donations from across the region, bringing joy and relief to families during the holidays. Her efforts reminded people they were seen, valued, and not alone.

Elizabeth is survived by her husband of 55 years, Robert Christinat, and their three children. She also leaves behind grandchildren, nieces, nephews, siblings, a foreign exchange student and friends, all of whom she cherished deeply. Many considered her “a second mom” and will attest that her door was always open to anyone.

Family history was important to her, and nothing gave her more comfort in her later years than reminiscing about her mother, Kay Casey, and her grandparents, Pete and Betty Ducillo. Those who knew BJ will remember her laughing, dancing, playing cards, crocheting blankets, advocating for the underdog, and cheering for the Mets and UConn.

She inspired us all with her unwavering dedication to family and friends and a commitment to helping others with passion, courage, and love.

No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: The Connecticut chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association 200 Executive Blvd South Southington, CT 06489.