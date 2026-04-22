little guild

The Little Guild Animal Shelter nears completion ahead of May 9 open house

The Little Guild Animal Shelter nears completion ahead of May 9 open house

A roadside view of the new 8,000-square-foot animal shelter in West Cornwall. A public open house is scheduled for Saturday, May 9, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Jennifer Almquist

CORNWALL The Little Guild will celebrate the completion of its new 8,000-square-foot animal shelter at 285 Sharon-Goshen Turnpike in West Cornwall, with a public open house on Saturday, May 9, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The new purpose-built facility – designed by architects Silver, Petrucelli & Associates and built by Burlington Construction – replaces a house the organization used for 30 years that was not designed as an animal shelter.

The new building features quarantine areas, noise mitigation, dedicated adoption and socialization spaces, and a large multi-purpose community room for clinics, training, education, volunteer programs and community events.

Jenny Langendoerfer, Executive Director of The Little Guild, said the new facility will “have a profound impact in how we can care for animals and serve our community.” She said the design incorporates years of thoughtful planning and research, creating a calmer, more supportive environment that reduces stress, improve health outcomes, shortens stays and leads to more successful adoptions.

The project was funded entirely through private donations and community foundations, and the building will be named in honor of Robert R. Rosenheim.

Marley, age four, available for adoption through The Little GuildProvided

“We are honored to carry forward his legacy of love for animals,” Langendoerfer said, adding that “the Robert R. Rosenheim Foundation has been our partner from day one.”

Little Guild Board President and Goshen resident Kelly Bozzuto said the new facility marks a major milestone for The Little Guild and those who believe in its mission.

“We are grateful for our dedicated staff, volunteers, and supporters whose efforts made this possible,” Bozzuto said. “This facility will help us continue rescuing, healing, and finding loving homes for cats and dogs for generations to come.”

Karen Doeblin, former Little Guild board president, who oversaw the capital campaign and construction of the new facility, added, “This building is the result of countless people giving generously of their time, talent, and resources. It feels terrific to know we’ll be here helping animals for many years to come.”

Cookie, age 10, available for adoption through The Little GuildProvided

Richard Schlesinger, former CBS correspondent and Cornwall resident – and member of the Little Guild Advisory Council – said, “Every dog and cat that goes out this door to their forever home, has a life that is so much better than they could have imagined.”

Salisbury resident Maria Horn, CT State Representative for the 64th assembly district, added, “As a family who has made rescue dogs a cherished part of our lives, I’m looking forward to seeing the new facility.”

The Little Guild is dedicated to rescuing and nurturing homeless dogs and cats for adoption into safe and caring homes. Founded in 1960, the Little Guild is the largest animal shelter in Northwest Connecticut, with one of the highest save rates nationally for a no-kill shelter. They broke ground for this building in May 2024.

For more information, visit littleguild.org.

little guild

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