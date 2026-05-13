Little Guild opens doors to new West Cornwall animal shelter

WEST CORNWALL – The Little Guild opened its new animal shelter Saturday, May 9, welcoming hundreds of visitors to the grand opening of its new 8,000-square-foot facility in West Cornwall. The opening comes after eight years of planning and fundraising, and two years of construction.

Community members gathered alongside volunteers, donors and board members to tour the new shelter during the open house, which was held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The completion of construction last week made way for cats, kittens and dogs to move into their new space ahead of the event.

Four-year old Belgian Malinois mix, Marley, is available for adoption. Jennifer Almquist

A modern, sleek building for animals

Light-filled and serene, the modern building fits into the wooded landscape with flowering trees and colorful plantings. The facility features a granite patio and four large dog pods.

Animals will benefit from a variety of rooms and features.

A cat care hub is designed for feeding and cleaning cat litter boxes, though the most popular features are the cat pavilion and “Catio,” an outdoor extension of the play area for feline residents intended to help reduce stress levels. Dogs will enjoy living rooms designed for stressed pups and recently surrendered dogs, and a dedicated dog bath has a ramp to the cobalt-blue bathing space.

Kelly Bozzuto, Little Guild board president, expressed joy after seeing years of hard work and planning finally pay off.

“It’s aesthetically beautiful, but the functionality of every detail was planned to make it the best possible scenario for animals in what can be a stressful environment,” Bozzuto said. “We have veterinarians on our board that weighed in on the best decisions for the animals.”

The “Catio,” an outdoor space designed for feline recreation. Jennifer Almquist

Veterinarians can examine animals in the facility’s full medical center, and the shelter eventually plans to offer dental services.

The facility was designed by chief architect Christopher Nardi, of Silver, Petrucelli & Associates in Hamden, and built by Burlington Construction based in Torrington.

In contrast to the new building, Little Guild’s evolution was documented through a series of photos that ranged from the original 1960 shelter to the trailers in Cornwall Bridge that temporarily housed operations while the former building was razed.

Little Guild supporter Mary Woodman of West Cornwall, 99, and her identical twin daughters Nora Sebben, left, and Noreen Warner, right. Jennifer Almquist

Community reacts to new shelter

West Cornwall resident Mary Woodman, 99, came to the grand opening with her identical twin daughters Noreen Warner and Nora Sebben. Woodman said she was delighted by the new space and expressed pride in her community.

Board member Priscilla McCord turned at one point, saying, “Well, I am in tears seeing what a huge turnout of support from our friends.”

Dr. Matt Nebel, veterinarian and current board member, also brought his family. Nebel has been involved with the project, consulting on the design and functionality of the facilities.

The human staff of 12 said they are happy to finally have their own break room, a place to hang their coats and new bathrooms.

Shelter manager Tiffany Lemelin said she hopes the animals feel at home in the new space. “I hope they feel it – that sense of warmth and comfort, like walking into a place that feels like home.”

The Humphrey family came to support their daughter Kassidy, the Little Guild’s feline manager. Jennifer Almquist

Support from donors

The animal shelter is named in honor of Robert R. Rosenheim. Little Guild director Jenny Langendoerfer said that Robert R. Rosenheim Foundation has been the organization’s partner in building the much-needed new animal shelter from day one.

“We could not have gotten here without their abundant support every step of the way,” Langendoerfer said. “We are honored to be a part of Mr. Rosenheim’s legacy of love and dedication to animals.”

Bozzuto credited Karen Doeblin, former board president, plus members of the Little Guild Advisory Council, including Chuck Short, Richard Lanier, and Alice Yoakum with the early planning and funding of this project.

Alice Yoakum, who lives in Lakeville, is a founding member of the Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation, and has been a major supporter and board member of the Little Guild for years. She smiled in approval, pausing to look back at the crowd as she left the celebration, clearly enjoying the success of the project. She once said, “It’s simply what you do. You give back to the community.”

Funding for this project was provided by donations from Little Guild supporters, and community foundations including the Robert R. Rosenheim Foundation, the John T. and Jane A. Wiederhold Foundation, the William and Mary Greve Foundation, the Draper Foundation, the Kathleen Bradford Foundation, the Seherr-Thoss Foundation, the Torrington Savings Bank Foundation, and the Town of Cornwall.

Community donations provided 75% of the funding for the project.

Designer Bunny Williams founded and supports the annual Little Guild fundraiser, “The Great Country Mutt Show,” which is scheduled for Sunday, June 7, 2026, at Lime Rock Park.

Little Guild supports the community with Pet Pantries for families in need, providing free food for pets, support for domestic violence survivors by caring for their pets through Project SAGE, free vaccination clinics, and vouchers for free spay and neuter procedures.

Little Guild’s Lasey Fund provides financial assistance for veterinary care to eligible Litchfield County residents. The Little Guild is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, originally founded in 1957 by Muriel Alvord Ward and Eleanora Kleinschmidt, and is now the largest no-kill animal shelter in Northwest Connecticut. Its 99% save rate is one of the highest in the nation.

“Every day at the Little Guild animals are healed and loved, pet owners are supported, and families are built. It is a daily lesson in love and resilience,” said Langendoerfer.

The new facility is located at 285 Sharon-Goshen Road in West Cornwall. For more information, visit littleguild.org.