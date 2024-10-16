The vice-presidential contest, 2024

Latest News
“SHELTER,” an art exhibit supporting The Gathering Place opened on Suday, Oct. 12, at the Royal Arcanum Building in Norfolk, Conn. Featuring works by fourteen area artists, proceeds from sales will benefit The Gathering Place based in Torrington, Conn., which provides essential services to the homeless across 26 towns in Litchfield County. Open weekdays, this vital resource offers everything from hot showers and laundry facilities to housing assistance. The exhibit runs through Nov. 24.
Autumn angling through lunar mud
I spent a couple days two weeks ago in Ulster County, New York, prowling the Esopus, around and below the Rail Trail pedestrian bridge in Boiceville.
The water temps were acceptable but on the sunny days approached the danger zone by mid-afternoon.
Water clarity was decent. Where it was murky, it was green murky, which is good, as opposed to brown murky, which means mud.
The flows were decent but definitely on the low side. We need rain badly, in the Hudson Valley and in the Northwest Corner.
And the area where I was had a decidedly lunar feel to the landscape, if the Moon has mud.
What worked: Junk flies.
What didn’t: Woolies, Tequilleys, unweighted streamers, Leadwing Coachmen, soft hackle wets in darker colors, orange-y caddis dries.
There were stonefly and isonychia casings on the rocks, but not a lot of them.
I was hoping for fat brown trout moving up into the river from the Ashokan Reservoir to spawn. Failing that, I was hoping for greedy rainbows looking to eat the brown trout eggs. It’s a little early for that sort of thing, but hey, I don’t make the rules.
No trout were disturbed, by me anyway.
Moment of triumph: Way down by where the stream enters the reservoir proper, and the lunar mud figures into the equation, I latched into three excellent smallies and one junior partner in a boom-boom space of about 45 minutes. What made this especially pleasant was that I had ventured forth with an 11 foot 4 weight single hand rod intending to either tight line nymphs or play with unweighted streamers such as Mickey Finns and Grey Ghosts.
Stonefly and isonychia casings on the rocks.Patrick L. Sullivan
At the last moment I stuck a small box containing mops and squirmy worms in the pack. This was a very good move and almost made up for the Dr. Boing-Boing moment when I realized I forgot the lanyard with the trout-sized tippet, forceps and clippers.
Reluctant to perform the Walk of Shame the half mile or so back to the car, I improvised. I had heavy tippet material, 0X through 2X, on a separate holder attached to my pack, and I found that with a little juju the cigar cutter worked as a clipper. What I could not approximate was the forceps, for squashing barbs, so I was limited to flies I had used before.
That turned out to be a two-fly rig, with the squirmy worm on a dropper up top and a green mop tied on a jig hook and with a bead head on point. Three of the smallies, including the fair-to-middling one, opted for the worm, and one bold soul took a flyer on the mop.
The commotion was such that an angler using spinning gear upstream wandered down to see what was up when I took a break. He then directed me to his companion, who was working a riffle further up with a fly rod.
Not wanting to hog the hot spot, and keenly aware that my wonky shoulder was sending out mild but unmistakable distress signals, I ceded my spot to angler number one and made my way upstream to angler number two.
He turned out to be from Millerton, N.Y. and had read Tangled Lines in the Millerton News.
He didn’t specifically say he was a fan but I assumed he was.. If he wasn’t then he was after I gave him a squirmy and a mop to try.
Note: As I peck this out on Sunday, Oct. 6, the 10-day forecast doesn’t look good for rain. If you take a shot at the very low Housatonic or Farmington rivers, your best bet is dawn to noon, long rods and longer leaders, clothing that blends into the background, and a high tolerance for frustration and agony of spirit.
Joyce Carol Oates, one of America’s most celebrated writers, will give a reading at Bard College on Monday, Oct. 21, at 4 p.m. in the Chapel of the Holy Innocents. Known for her profound storytelling and literary achievements, Oates has been honored with numerous awards, including the National Humanities Medal and the National Book Award. She has written some of the most enduring fiction of our time, including the national best sellers “We Were the Mulvaneys,” “Blonde,” and the New York Times best seller “The Falls.”
This event, part of Bradford Morrow’s course on contemporary fiction, is free and open to the public. Attendees can also look forward to her upcoming work, “Revenants: The Ghost Issue,” co-edited with Morrow, featuring works by Margaret Atwood, Carmen Maria Machado, and others. Don’t miss this opportunity to hear from a literary icon.
For more information, visit: www.bard.edu/news/events/a-reading-by-joyce-carol-oates
The Triplex Cinema in Great Barrington is rolling out a special election season series entitled, “Dying in Darkness: Journalism, Politics & Truth in Film.” Curated by The Triplex’s creative director, Ben Elliott, the carefully selected series of films confront the fraught relationship between media, politics, and democracy with an evocative lineup that includes “The Parallax View,” “All the President’s Men,” “A Face in the Crowd,” “Medium Cool,” and “Wag the Dog.”
Elliott remarked that the series title was a play on the Washington Post’s motto, “Democracy dies in darkness.” He noted that this was “the first motto that The Washington Post adopted in their entire history,” and added, “It speaks to the ways that democracy can be endangered if truth and journalism are not part of the political process.”
The selection spans eras, providing Elliott with an opportunity to present movies that are eerily prescient today. In one such film, “A Face in the Crowd,” from 1957, Andy Griffith plays a drifter-turned-political manipulator. “It lines up exactly with the last ten years,” Elliott commented. In his view, films like “A Face in the Crowd” and “Medium Cool,” which blends fiction and documentary, offer uncanny echoes of modern populism and media manipulation.
By drawing on a wide array of films, Elliott intended to not just screen thought-provoking cinema, but to foster dialogue among the politically engaged community that frequents The Triplex. He said, “I think bringing people together to talk about all the different ways that we’re going through this time as a community is important, to make people not feel alone in it, and to hopefully still feel up for the fight of staying engaged.”
Elliott also emphasized the educational potential of the series, expressing hopes of partnering with local schools to draw in younger viewers. “I think there’s a real educational aspect to this,” he noted, suggesting that a dive into the narratives of the past could reveal much about contemporary political dynamics. “These aren’t stories that exist in a vacuum,” said Elliott. “These are stories that were inspired by real things and that still speak to our current landscape.”
“Dying in Darkness” opens Oc. 17 and runs through Nov. 3. Each screening will be accompanied by introductions from guest speakers, each providing additional context on how these films resonate with the current political landscape.