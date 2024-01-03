Theresa Carlson

CORNWALL — Theresa (Solan) Carlson, 85, of Cornwall, passed away peacefully on Dec. 25, 2023, at Sharon Hospital, with her family by her side. She was the loving wife of the late Walter Douglas Carlson. They had been married for fifty years.

Born in Salisbury on Feb. 23, 1938, to the late Terence P. Solan and Armilla (Rosseter) Solan, Theresa grew up in Salisbury and graduated from Housatonic Valley Regional High School in 1956. She went on to attend the Teachers College of Connecticut in New Britain, graduating with a BA degree in Elementary Education in 1960. She completed additional fifth year coursework at the University of Hartford.

Theresa (Terry) began her teaching career at North Canaan Elementary School in 1960. After taking some time to raise her young children, she returned to part-time assignments at Cornwall Consolidated School and Sharon Center School. She returned to North Canaan in 1975, teaching third grade for the next 25 years. She loved her students and developed many lifelong friendships with her colleagues. Teaching and reading were her lifelong passions.

After retiring, Terry was a longtime volunteer at the Cornwall Library and served on the board of the Cornwall Child Center. She was a member of St. Bridget Church in Cornwall Bridge. She loved reading, tending to her gardens, needlecraft, drawing, and spending time with her five beloved grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughter, Diana Hine of Glastonbury, and her partner, Michael DeSena, her son, Christopher Carlson and his wife, Ellen Byrne of Wells, Maine, her daughter, Gretchen Carlson and her husband, Philip Taaffe of Cornwall; her grandchildren, Charlotte and Eric Hine, and William, Alistair, and Rowan Taaffe. She is also survived by her brother, Terrance (Helen) Solan of Ocala, Florida; her sisters, Maureen Erickson, Natalie Solan, and Laura (David) Wright, all of Salisbury; and many beloved nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Christina Teixeira.

Calling hours were held Tuesday, Jan. 2, from 3-5 p.m. at the Kenny Funeral Home, 41 Main St., Sharon, CT.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, Jan. 3 at 11 a.m. at St. Bridget Church, 7 River Rd., Sharon, CT. Burial at the North Cornwall Cemetery will be at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Cornwall Library, 30 Pine St., Cornwall, CT 06753, or to the Cornwall Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 180, Cornwall, CT 06796.

The Kenny Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

